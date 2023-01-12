The Madison Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Territorial Road near Lake Herman on Thursday morning. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the call came in just after 11:00 Thursday morning for a report of a kitchen fire in a home on Territorial Road. He said that the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home, but there was heavy smoke throughout. Minnaert said that there is substantial smoke damage to the home. He said that no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

