amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Get Second Straight Win
The Madison boys basketball team needed a confidence boosting win, and that’s just what they delivered on Friday night. The Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-0 lead, and routed the Flandreau Fliers 64-34. The Madison defense held Flandreau to just 5 points in the 1st quarter. While the Fliers...
amazingmadison.com
Lady Bulldogs Lose Second Straight at Home
The Madison Bulldogs girls basketball team hosted the Flandreau Fliers last night, who gave the Bulldogs their fourth loss of the season with a final score of 57-36. Flandreau was able to get out to the early lead thanks to an 11-point run in the opening minutes of the game, and never looked back.
Even With SDSU Win, The Jacks Backset To North Dakota State
Yeah, we know, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions. SDSU roughed up NDSU in Frisco, Texas last weekend 45-21. In fact, South Dakota State has won 3 straight games against North Dakota State. Something that doesn't sit well with Bison fans all over the state of North Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
What does a National Championship mean for SDSU?
BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Students, Alumni and Administration at South Dakota State University are celebrating their National Championship win last weekend in Frisco, Texas. What will the win mean for the future of the university?. “It means everything. I mean, you can just tell by how we celebrated. We...
The woman behind SDSU’s Division I status
Friends asked retired South Dakota State University president Peggy Gordon Miller when she would be arriving in Florida for the winter. "As soon as my team wins the national championship," was Gordon Miller's reply.
amazingmadison.com
Diane Halla
Diane Halla, age 68, of Madison, passed away January 10, 2023 at her home of natural causes. There will be a private family graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Diane Joyce Halla was born November 13,...
siouxcountyradio.com
Dordt Mourns Loss of Student, Emma Nibbelink
Emma Nibbelink, a Dordt University freshman from Luverne, Minnesota, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, January 10. “We grieve Emma’s passing, and we pray for the Holy Spirit to be near to her family and friends,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt. “We have Christ’s assurance of going before Emma to prepare a place, which provides hope even during the sadness we experience today.”
amazingmadison.com
Ronald Sechser
Ronald G. Sechser of Hartford finished his earthly work on January 10, 2023, just short of his 91st birthday. He left peacefully with his wife and caregivers by his side. Funeral mass will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, January 16 at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford, immediately followed by a luncheon. Visitation with family present will begin at 2 pm on Sunday, also at the church. A prayer service and time of sharing will be held at 4 pm followed by a rosary. Masks are highly recommended for the health and safety of Iona.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings light display synced to SDSU’s fight song
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into a yellow and blue light display synced with the school song to celebrate the national champion SDSU football team. Nick Teal is in his first year studying electronics engineering technology...
kingsburyjournal.com
Meet the new deputy in Kingsbury County
Kingsbury County has a new deputy, Noah Hofer. Hofer currently resides in De Smet but is originally from Huron, S.D. Hofer’s family consists of his father Darwin Hofer, a teacher and the athletic …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
amazingmadison.com
MCSEF receives Northwestern Energy grant
Pictured are Director Renae Prostrollo & Community Relations Specialist for Northwestern Energy Angie Christiansen. The Madison Central School Educational Foundation received a Northwestern Energy Grant to be used towards their Active Learning Fund. This fund was created by the Foundation to assist with funding field trips. Field trips are recognized as important moments in learning, as they are a shared social experience that allows students to experience new things.
kelo.com
Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
amazingmadison.com
Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in home near Lake Herman Thursday
The Madison Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Territorial Road near Lake Herman on Thursday morning. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the call came in just after 11:00 Thursday morning for a report of a kitchen fire in a home on Territorial Road. He said that the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home, but there was heavy smoke throughout. Minnaert said that there is substantial smoke damage to the home. He said that no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former sheriff recalls when experience was put to the test
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On July 15, 2022 two men led authorities on a multiple county chase, exchanging fire with law enforcement. Before he stepped down, former Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg recalled that day and how they successfully caught the suspects.
mykxlg.com
SD State Grocery Tax Repeal, City Manager Amanda Mack Discusses Affect on City
South Dakota Legislative session has started, and Governor Kristi Noem has emphasized the need to repeal the state grocery tax to help alleviate people's financial burden. It was once reported that the bill discussion could also affect the City's ability to collect local grocery tax. City Manager Amanda Mack discusses...
mykxlg.com
Total Loss Residence Fire Rural Codington County
A fire was reported at a residence today around 8:53 am in the area of 177th Street and 443rd Ave, and after a battle, it ended up a complete loss. When Watertown Fire Rescue arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the attic, and they deployed handlines to try and knock down the fire.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Intoxicated Arlington man faces multiple charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department say they have custody of a man who assaulted his girlfriend before stealing a car and driving under the influence. The Brookings Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a 31-year-old suspect who left a...
gowatertown.net
Five people arrested in Watertown drug bust
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Five people have been arrested following a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation in Watertown. Police Detective Sergeant Trevor Barthel says officers with the Watertown Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Department of Corrections searched a home in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast on Tuesday afternoon.
