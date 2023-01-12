Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Jan. 13 high school boys basketball roundup: Forest Park beats Potomac to take over first in Cardinal District
FOREST PARK 64, POTOMAC 52: The visiting Bruins put together another balanced effort Friday to take over sole possession of first place in the Cardinal District. Junior guard Roman Hendrix led all scorers with 18 points along with 9 rebounds. The sophomore combo of Ethan Salvatierra and Brandon Edozie chipped...
Inside Nova
Langley, Madison schools earn VHSL honor roll
The Langley and Madison high school athletic programs were among 178 recognized statewide by the Virginia High School League for making the 2022 fall sportsmanship honor roll. The public schools recognized had no player or coach ejections or programs placed on warning status during the fall sports season. Other 6D...
Inside Nova
Jan. 13 high school girls basketball roundup: Gainesville totals 13 3-pointers
GAINESVILLE 75, HYLTON 18: The visiting Cardinals recorded 13 3-pointers in Friday’s non-district win. Kennedy McCalla and Madison McKenzie each totaled three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points each. Demi Gilliam had 11 points and Ella Nhek 10 for Gainesville (14-2). OSBOURN PARK 75, OSBOURN 24: Sophomore Julia Matthews...
Inside Nova
In a battle of district unbeatens, Patriot wins round 1 in handing Battlefield first loss of the season
Early in the game when the Battlefield Bobcats and Patriot Pioneers were virtually trading baskets, their respective fan bases challenged each other by yelling, “We can’t hear you!”. The first time Patriot’s fans challenged Battlefield’s with that chant, the Bobcats responded with a 9-2 run to close out...
Fairfax Times
Parents get ‘Friday the 13th nightmares’ from 4 more schools and School Board lawyer
In a series of “Friday the 13th nightmares,” as one mother put it, the principals of at least four more Fairfax County high schools admitted they withheld National Merit awards from children, as a Richmond lawyer for the Fairfax County school board sent parents a letter requesting interviews that she is seeking “to record.”
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
Inside Nova
Police investigate bomb threat aboard Forest Park High School bus
A busload of students leaving Forest Park High School in Woodbridge had to be turned around Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat. After the bus returned to the school, students students were safely removed, Prince William County police said in a news release. Police isolated the unoccupied bus and conducted...
Inside Nova
Local sellers made more, per square foot, in 2022 than in 2021
The local region’s home-sellers of 2022 garnered more, on average, on a per-square-foot basis than did their counterparts of 2021, according to new year-end data. But those figures also show that the market cooling is impacting the price per square foot current sellers will be getting in real time.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Now it's the Fairfax school system to be under Miyares's microscope
Having bagged themselves a superintendent out in Loudoun County to end 2022, Gov. Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares appear ready to go hunting even bigger quarry. Youngkin on Jan. 3 called for Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
Inside Nova
Fairfax again behind Philly in annual home sales across Mid-Atlantic
It was back to its familiar spot – #2 in the Mid-Atlantic – for the Fairfax County home-sales market in 2022. With 14,484 home sales during the 12-month period, Fairfax County finished second to Philadelphia (17,274) among the 70-some jurisdictions that are part of the Bright MLS catchment area that includes the District of Columbia, Delaware and portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
WTOP
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax Co. road where two girls died
More than 8,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County, Virginia, after two South County High school students died in a crash this week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Those who...
Inside Nova
State of the County: Prince William board chair begins year highlighting accomplishments
As the Prince William Board of County Supervisors enters the final year of its terms, its leader sees a tenure of accomplishments. At Tuesday’s board meeting, Chair Ann Wheeler highlighted achievements from 2022 in her annual remarks. Wheeler said the county’s continuing AAA bond rating is a sign of...
WLTX.com
Students told to role-play 'slaves and a landowner' during lesson at Virginia elementary school
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County school is apologizing after elementary school students were instructed to role-play as enslaved people and landowners during a lesson on the "economics of slavery." According to a statement from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the lesson happened at Centreville Elementary School and...
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired during child exchange in Stafford
A Maryland man is charged with shooting shooting at his child’s mother during a child custody exchange Sunday in Stafford faces attempted murder and other charges. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Sunday night in Windsor Circle and Federal Drive in the Argyle Heights subdivision in southern Stafford. Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says 28-year-old Almon Wheeler of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday in King George.
Augusta Free Press
Cleanup from rockslide closes Northern Virginia roadway for several weeks
A rockslide discovered late Friday will close Route 522 between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County until mid-February. This will be a huge travel headache given the average daily traffic volume, which VDOT reports is 18,000 vehicles per day. A detour on the southbound lanes will accommodate all northbound and...
Roadside cedar in Virginia cut down, family hopes to plant new tree
VDOT crews cut down a popular roadside cedar tree that a family had decked out the last two Decembers in Christmas lights, ornaments and colorful garland to the delight of passing motorists.
elisportsnetwork.com
Keion Brooks Jr. DEFIES gravity with WILD fast-break ally-oop jam to extend Washington's first-half lead
Wahsington Huskies’ Keion Brooks Jr defied gravity with fast-break ally-op jam from Keyon Menifield which extended their 47-29 lead against the Stanford Cardinals to end the first half. This post was originally published on this site.
WJLA
Prince William County teacher fired after being charged with striking student in class
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Prince William County teacher was fired after police say he struck an 8-year-old student in class. On Jan. 5, just before `10:30 a.m., officers responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. Police say their investigation revealed that on Jan. 4, during class, an 8-year-old boy was struck by his teacher.
Inside Nova
DNA match leads to indictment in 2017 arson in Loudoun County
After a DNA match in the state database, a Loudoun County grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man with arson in connection with a 2017 house fire in Round Hill. The indictment was handed down Monday against Darrell A. Segraves was handed down Monday charging him with one felony count of arson of an occupied dwelling, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Multi-vehicle crashes closed I-95 north near Fredericksburg
Interstate 95 northbound is closed in Stafford County just north of exit 133 at Falmouth/Warrenton for a multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck. Traffic was backed up about five miles approaching the scene as of noon, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. I-95 northbound through travelers...
