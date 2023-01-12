ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Washington Examiner

Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
VIRGINIA STATE
Fairfax Times

Langley High School parent tells new school superintendent: ‘This is shameful, shameful!’

Local single mother Amy Paladini stepped into the cafeteria at Langley High School on Tuesday night, nervous about raising her concerns with the new Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent, Michelle Reid, over the news that local principals withheld National Merit awards from students. Paladini had written her thoughts down, her voice at times trembling as she spoke.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Every day, you entrust us with your students’ academic development, safety, and protection—a responsibility we uphold with the utmost diligence. My heart broke when I learned of the devastating news of last Friday’s tragedy involving gun violence in Newport News, VA, less than three hours away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richneck Elementary School community. Unfortunately, the news of the recent school shooting is not an isolated incident and PWCS recognizes the need to respond proactively to this discouraging nationwide trend.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Now it's the Fairfax school system to be under Miyares's microscope

Having bagged themselves a superintendent out in Loudoun County to end 2022, Gov. Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares appear ready to go hunting even bigger quarry. Youngkin on Jan. 3 called for Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Madison County School Board bans 21 books from high school library

Ignoring calls from the community to focus on achievement gaps, the Madison County School Board approved banning 21 books from the Madison County High School Library at its first meeting of the calendar year on January 12. Voting for the banning were newly-elected chair Nita Collier, newly-elected vice chair Christopher Wingate, and newly-elected board member Greg Martz. Board member Charlie Sheads Jr. was absent, and board member Karen Allen abstained. The books are: The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky Shatter Me series of 6 books by Tahereh Mafi (Defy Me, Ignite Me, Restore Me, Shatter Me,...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Langley, Madison schools earn VHSL honor roll

The Langley and Madison high school athletic programs were among 178 recognized statewide by the Virginia High School League for making the 2022 fall sportsmanship honor roll. The public schools recognized had no player or coach ejections or programs placed on warning status during the fall sports season. Other 6D...
MADISON, VA
Inside Nova

Local sellers made more, per square foot, in 2022 than in 2021

The local region’s home-sellers of 2022 garnered more, on average, on a per-square-foot basis than did their counterparts of 2021, according to new year-end data. But those figures also show that the market cooling is impacting the price per square foot current sellers will be getting in real time.
WASHINGTON, VA
fredericksburg.today

NSWC Dahlgren Division is hiring

Aspiring scientists, engineers and business professionals will enter a world of career possibilities when they meet with Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) recruiters at its Career Fair. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes and come prepared to talk with recruiters from NSWCDD at the event...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Threat at Woodgrove High School Investigated

Extra law enforcement was present at Woodgrove High School as students arrived this morning after the school administration was made aware of a possible threat against the school. Principal William Shipp sent an email to parents around 8:43 a.m. Jan. 12 alerting them that there would be extra deputies in...
theriver953.com

WPD Officer recognized by Gov. Youngkin in his address

The Governor shared his vision for a Virginia where the next generation can live out their dreams and live up to the spirit of Virginia. Youngkin outlined what he called his Day Two Agenda. The Governor spoke of his want to lower the cost of living with tax relief for...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Fairfax officials: Beech trees under assault from blight

If the leaves of beech-tree saplings have dark-green stripes in the veins, or if more mature trees have reduced foliage, they may be showing signs of beech-leaf disease, Fairfax County officials said Jan. 12. Infected trees also may exhibit puckered, cupped or distorted leaves. The disease, first seen in Ohio...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Loudoun County to stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases

CHANTILLY, Va. - Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj says her office will stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases, claiming the office is "inundated" and prosecutors need to focus on violent and felony crimes. FOX 5 has obtained a memo Biberaj sent to judges on Dec. 30 outlining the impacted...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House

Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has announced the temporary closing of its residential crisis stabilization program. Significant staffing shortages have impacted the program’s ability to safely treat individuals experiencing acute mental health crises. The Sunshine Lady House for Mental...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

