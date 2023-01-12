Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
Fairfax Times
Parents get ‘Friday the 13th nightmares’ from 4 more schools and School Board lawyer
In a series of “Friday the 13th nightmares,” as one mother put it, the principals of at least four more Fairfax County high schools admitted they withheld National Merit awards from children, as a Richmond lawyer for the Fairfax County school board sent parents a letter requesting interviews that she is seeking “to record.”
WLTX.com
Students told to role-play 'slaves and a landowner' during lesson at Virginia elementary school
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County school is apologizing after elementary school students were instructed to role-play as enslaved people and landowners during a lesson on the "economics of slavery." According to a statement from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the lesson happened at Centreville Elementary School and...
fox5dc.com
Parents sound off on merit awards scandal at Fairfax County School Board meeting
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Fairfax County Public Schools parents rallied ahead of the school board’s first meeting of 2023. The meeting is the first since three of the county’s high schools, Thomas Jefferson, Langley and Westfield admitted they failed to notify students in a timely manner that they earned National Merit Scholarship recognition.
fox5dc.com
Centreville Elementary School teacher has students participate in slavery simulation
CENTREVILLE, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are outraged after a teacher casts students as slaves and landowners during a classroom activity. A family at Centreville Elementary School spoke with FOX 5, saying they are frustrated that their children’s school forced students to take part in a slavery reenactment.
Fairfax Times
Langley High School parent tells new school superintendent: ‘This is shameful, shameful!’
Local single mother Amy Paladini stepped into the cafeteria at Langley High School on Tuesday night, nervous about raising her concerns with the new Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent, Michelle Reid, over the news that local principals withheld National Merit awards from students. Paladini had written her thoughts down, her voice at times trembling as she spoke.
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Every day, you entrust us with your students’ academic development, safety, and protection—a responsibility we uphold with the utmost diligence. My heart broke when I learned of the devastating news of last Friday’s tragedy involving gun violence in Newport News, VA, less than three hours away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richneck Elementary School community. Unfortunately, the news of the recent school shooting is not an isolated incident and PWCS recognizes the need to respond proactively to this discouraging nationwide trend.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Now it's the Fairfax school system to be under Miyares's microscope
Having bagged themselves a superintendent out in Loudoun County to end 2022, Gov. Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares appear ready to go hunting even bigger quarry. Youngkin on Jan. 3 called for Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
Madison County School Board bans 21 books from high school library
Ignoring calls from the community to focus on achievement gaps, the Madison County School Board approved banning 21 books from the Madison County High School Library at its first meeting of the calendar year on January 12. Voting for the banning were newly-elected chair Nita Collier, newly-elected vice chair Christopher Wingate, and newly-elected board member Greg Martz. Board member Charlie Sheads Jr. was absent, and board member Karen Allen abstained. The books are: The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky Shatter Me series of 6 books by Tahereh Mafi (Defy Me, Ignite Me, Restore Me, Shatter Me,...
Inside Nova
Langley, Madison schools earn VHSL honor roll
The Langley and Madison high school athletic programs were among 178 recognized statewide by the Virginia High School League for making the 2022 fall sportsmanship honor roll. The public schools recognized had no player or coach ejections or programs placed on warning status during the fall sports season. Other 6D...
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG Jason Miyares blasts 'woke racism' in Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) blasted Fairfax County Public Schools Tuesday for what he called "woke racism" the day after he expanded an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the whole school district. "At the end of the day, we want to demand excellence and we want our...
WTOP
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax Co. road where two girls died
More than 8,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County, Virginia, after two South County High school students died in a crash this week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Those who...
Inside Nova
Local sellers made more, per square foot, in 2022 than in 2021
The local region’s home-sellers of 2022 garnered more, on average, on a per-square-foot basis than did their counterparts of 2021, according to new year-end data. But those figures also show that the market cooling is impacting the price per square foot current sellers will be getting in real time.
fredericksburg.today
NSWC Dahlgren Division is hiring
Aspiring scientists, engineers and business professionals will enter a world of career possibilities when they meet with Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) recruiters at its Career Fair. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes and come prepared to talk with recruiters from NSWCDD at the event...
Inside Nova
Delegate: Legislation on Arlington governance unlikely to be taken up in 2023
The 2023 session of the General Assembly is likely to come and go this winter without considering changes to Arlington’s governance structure proposed by the Arlington County Civic Federation. Federation delegates last fall adopted a resolution suggesting a series of changes that would impact the current governance system, which...
loudounnow.com
Threat at Woodgrove High School Investigated
Extra law enforcement was present at Woodgrove High School as students arrived this morning after the school administration was made aware of a possible threat against the school. Principal William Shipp sent an email to parents around 8:43 a.m. Jan. 12 alerting them that there would be extra deputies in...
theriver953.com
WPD Officer recognized by Gov. Youngkin in his address
The Governor shared his vision for a Virginia where the next generation can live out their dreams and live up to the spirit of Virginia. Youngkin outlined what he called his Day Two Agenda. The Governor spoke of his want to lower the cost of living with tax relief for...
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials: Beech trees under assault from blight
If the leaves of beech-tree saplings have dark-green stripes in the veins, or if more mature trees have reduced foliage, they may be showing signs of beech-leaf disease, Fairfax County officials said Jan. 12. Infected trees also may exhibit puckered, cupped or distorted leaves. The disease, first seen in Ohio...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County to stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases
CHANTILLY, Va. - Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj says her office will stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases, claiming the office is "inundated" and prosecutors need to focus on violent and felony crimes. FOX 5 has obtained a memo Biberaj sent to judges on Dec. 30 outlining the impacted...
fredericksburg.today
Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House
Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has announced the temporary closing of its residential crisis stabilization program. Significant staffing shortages have impacted the program’s ability to safely treat individuals experiencing acute mental health crises. The Sunshine Lady House for Mental...
