California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
kymkemp.com
Man Crushed by Tree Overnight Near Whale Gulch Will Need Leg Amputated
A GoFundMe and a reporter in Vermont provided more information recently on a horrific accident that occurred almost three weeks ago. At about 10 p.m. on December 26, a large Douglas Fir crushed an SUV with an Idaho man sleeping inside at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County. The man was trapped overnight, his leg pinned down by the heavy tree and the SUV mangled around him.
SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central. Humboldt and Del Norte Counties through 530 PM PST... At 458 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line. extending from 14 miles west of Jack McNamera Field to...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 272: Houseless tragedy, extremist fear, Spiderman, Netflix, disasters, more
Reports indicate a houseless woman was killed accidentally in the recycling process after taking refuge in a Eureka dumpster, a Ferndale pride event was canceled at its original venue in fear of an extremist response, earthquakes and major storms have spawned woes, ‘Spiderman’ actor Tobey Maguire was spotted on the North Coast, a notorious short-time Humboldt County resident is the subject of Netflix’s ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,’ an accused Eureka double-murderer and evader could be going to prison for life without parole, a young man was sentenced after a violent Eureka attack following the Fourth of July fireworks in Eureka, the County of Humboldt thanked the inspectors who saved a days-stuck Rio Dell earthquake victim, popular newsman Dave Silverbrand — who interviewed a US president and starred in ‘Outbreak’ — passed away, burgers and more are once again available at Fortuna’s historic Bob’s Footlongs, Jack in the Box is eyeing another Eureka location in the Target parking lot, and event suggestions.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:27 a.m.] Thief Crashes Stolen Door Dasher’s Vehicle on Hawthorne Street in Eureka
At about 12:15 a.m., a suspect stole a Door Dasher’s vehicle in Eureka which was soon located by an officer. The officer gave pursuit and the vehicle almost immediately crashed on Hawthorne Street between A and B Streets, according to a report the officer gave over the scanner. Then...
krcrtv.com
Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, January 13 Through Thursday, January 19
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
kymkemp.com
Major Roads Near Ferndale Impacted by Storm
Both Hwy 211 and Blue Slide Road, the two main roads Ferndale residents use to access the major population centers of Humboldt County are impacted by today’s storm. A tree is down on Blue Slide Road near Price Creek Road and is in the southbound lane, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
kymkemp.com
Two New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of two residents aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations of residents including two in their 50s and three in their 60s were also reported. An additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 57 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,173. An additional 5,948 cases are reported as probable.*
lostcoastoutpost.com
INTRODUCING: LoCO Quake Bot, a Running Tally of Humboldt’s Shaky Moments
… aaand another one. Early this morning, Humboldt experienced its latest medium-sized earthquake, oh boy. Did you feel it? Did you enjoy it? Love Humboldt, as they say. With all the recent rumbling in mind, we thought y’all might want to keep better score of our planet’s local movements at home, so we cooked up this handy dandy LoCO Quake Bot page showing the sizes and locations of the last 50 notable earthquakes to disturb our peace. The list and map will update whenever the ground trembles with a force greater than 1.5M. You can find this tool by pulling down the News Gizmos tab on our homepage.
lostcoastoutpost.com
DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus
On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
Woman’s body found in recycling truck
EUREKA, Calif. — Police are investigating after a woman’s dead body was found in a load of recyclables that was picked up by a truck in Northern California. The body was found Thursday morning at the Samoa Resources Recovery Center, the Eureka Police Department told The Associated Press.
kymkemp.com
Man Held for Trespassing and Vandalism
This is a press release from the Hoopa Tribal Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 0403 hours, Sgt. A. Doolittle was dispatched to the Klamath-Trinity Joint...
kymkemp.com
Hwy 101 Traffic Accident Near 14th Street Exit
Emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle roll-over accident on Highway 101 in the northbound lane near Sunset Avenue in Arcata a little after 2 p.m. on January 12. Reports from the CHP Traffic Incident page indicates that additional cars were involved, although that is contradictory to the information broadcast over the scanner. According to the CHP Traffic Incident page, two vehicles were pulled to the side of the highway while a tan Toyota Camry was in the center divider of the highway.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Altercation at Eureka Gas Station
About 10 p.m., an altercation occurred at the Shell Station at 5th and N in Eureka that sent one person to the hospital in an ambulance while another person drove to the hospital with a facial injury. According to unconfirmed reports from the scene, a man entered the store attached...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeking Suspect They Believe Crashed Stolen Vehicle Into Tree Before Fleeing Into the Woods
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Kneeland area observed a reported stolen vehicle traveling on Greenwood Heights Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified by deputies as 23-year-old Tyler Tommy Lemmons, who is wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bookkeeper May Have Embezzled Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars from Humboldt County Fair Association, GM Says
As the FBI office in Fortuna investigates an alleged embezzlement scheme in which 47-year-old bookkeeper Nina Tafarella is suspected of stealing from a local dance studio, Humboldt County Fair Association General Manager Rich Silacci says Tafarella also appears to have embezzled several hundred thousand dollars from the fair association, where she was employed until her arrest in November.
AOL Corp
Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility
A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
