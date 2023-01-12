Reports indicate a houseless woman was killed accidentally in the recycling process after taking refuge in a Eureka dumpster, a Ferndale pride event was canceled at its original venue in fear of an extremist response, earthquakes and major storms have spawned woes, ‘Spiderman’ actor Tobey Maguire was spotted on the North Coast, a notorious short-time Humboldt County resident is the subject of Netflix’s ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,’ an accused Eureka double-murderer and evader could be going to prison for life without parole, a young man was sentenced after a violent Eureka attack following the Fourth of July fireworks in Eureka, the County of Humboldt thanked the inspectors who saved a days-stuck Rio Dell earthquake victim, popular newsman Dave Silverbrand — who interviewed a US president and starred in ‘Outbreak’ — passed away, burgers and more are once again available at Fortuna’s historic Bob’s Footlongs, Jack in the Box is eyeing another Eureka location in the Target parking lot, and event suggestions.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO