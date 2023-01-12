ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Bob Stoops Predicts When Nick Saban Will Retire

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be turning 72 years old during the 2023 college football season. So how many more years in the game does Saban have left? In an interview with On3 Sports, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops weighed in on Saban's near-30-year run as a head coach between college ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move

USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023

One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Fran McCaffery meets with media prior to showdown against Maryland

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Saturday afternoon for a few minutes. Below are a few tidbits from our conversation. -- Fran McCaffery says that he has great respect for Kevin and Ralph Willard. McCaffery mentions that he got the chance to coach against both of them several times throughout his coaching career. He says there are traits of Rick Pitano coached teams that show up on Kevin's teams.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

Only 7 Teams Were Ranked In Every AP Poll This Season

The final AP poll of the 2022 college football season was released a few days ago and there weren't too many surprises at the top. But while TCU may have shocked the world by getting as far as they did, they weren't ranked in the poll all season. Per FOX Sports, there were only seven teams that ...
GEORGIA STATE
