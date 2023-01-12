Read full article on original website
Bob Stoops Predicts When Nick Saban Will Retire
Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be turning 72 years old during the 2023 college football season. So how many more years in the game does Saban have left? In an interview with On3 Sports, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops weighed in on Saban's near-30-year run as a head coach between college ...
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy killed in car accident
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy have passed away following a car accident in Athens early Sunday morning. Willock had just completed his redshirt sophomore season as a Bulldog and had participated in the team’s championship celebration in Athens on Saturday. He was 20 years old.
A look at Alabama Football's 2023 schedule
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide finished the 2022 college football season with a record of 11-2 and a win in the Sugar Bowl. While this may be considered a historical year for some programs, it just doesn’t meet the Alabama standard. This was the second time since the...
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel suddenly has a very important offseason problem to address
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has an important offseason problem to address. And there’s no obvious solution. Vols true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Jackson is a former four-star recruit who saw limited action in 2022. The Indiana native missed the...
Instant analysis: WVU fires Harrison because something had to change
It is impossible right now to look at West Virginia basketball and think that things are OK. It is just as difficult to ignore that Thursday's move to fire assistant coach Larry Harrison aims to make things better.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move
USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
Mitch Barnhart clears the air on John Calipari, Kentucky basketball
An explosive new report from The Athletic's Kyle Tucker this week painted UK Athletics as a model of dysfunction behind the scenes, claiming, among other things, that head coach John Calipari had raised $30 million in private funds for a new basketball practice facility only to have it blocked by Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart.
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant set for final official visit ahead of Signing Day decision
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant has a busy weekend ahead of him with a final official visit and a long distance plane trip to Hawaii. Pleasant told us last week during the Under Armour All-American Game that he’s set to commit February 1st. That’s not only the first day of the late Signing Period but also his birthday.
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Deion Sanders attempted to lure Marshall transfer commit on campus to Colorado, coach Charles Huff claims
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made contact with a Marshall transfer commit who was already on campus in Huntington in an attempt to lure him to the Buffaloes, Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff alleged this week. Huff did not name the player, but said he decided to stay with the program despite Sanders' attempt to bring him to Boulder.
B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023
One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
Clemson 'Targeting' Top Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are reportedly targeting a big name for their recently-opened offensive coordinator role. According to college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the ACC powerhouse is looking to poach TCU OC and reigning Broyles Award winner Garrett ...
Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
Davis-Robinson was a standout during camp ahead of the 2022 season, receiving tremendous praise from Brian Kelly.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Fran McCaffery meets with media prior to showdown against Maryland
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Saturday afternoon for a few minutes. Below are a few tidbits from our conversation. -- Fran McCaffery says that he has great respect for Kevin and Ralph Willard. McCaffery mentions that he got the chance to coach against both of them several times throughout his coaching career. He says there are traits of Rick Pitano coached teams that show up on Kevin's teams.
Former Center Grove star, Tennessee quarterback transfer Tayven Jackson set to visit Indiana
Former Center Grove High School star four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson will be visiting Indiana this weekend, he tells Peegs.com. A 6-foot-3 freshman from Tennessee, Jackson has entered his name in the transfer portal. He plans to be at the Indiana-Wisconsin basketball game on Saturday — his brother is IU basketball...
Only 7 Teams Were Ranked In Every AP Poll This Season
The final AP poll of the 2022 college football season was released a few days ago and there weren't too many surprises at the top. But while TCU may have shocked the world by getting as far as they did, they weren't ranked in the poll all season. Per FOX Sports, there were only seven teams that ...
