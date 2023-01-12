Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
A Tesla buyer says she feels 'duped' and 'taken advantage of' after missing out on a $13,000 price cut: report
Marianne Simmons told Bloomberg she'd never buy another Tesla again after paying $77,000 for a Model Y just weeks before Tesla slashed prices.
Jalopnik
At $13,900, Would Buying This 2011 Mercedes E350 4Matic be an Easy Decision?
Mercedes is one of the few manufacturers still offering a station wagon in the U.S., so they must be doing something right. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice E350 has a lot that’s right. Let’s decide if that includes its price. The Agave americana was given the...
Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of
When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
Is Genesis Making Better SUVs Than BMW and Mercedes-Benz?
Genesis is producing some of the best SUVs on the market. Is the South Korean company making better SUVs than BMW and Mercedes-Benz? The post Is Genesis Making Better SUVs Than BMW and Mercedes-Benz? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Engadget
Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023
Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
fox56news.com
Mercedes reportedly plans to drop EQ badging for EVs
Mercedes-Benz could drop its EQ badge for electric cars as it moves toward an EV-only lineup, a German business newspaper reported. EQ was launched in 2016 as a sub-brand that would serve as a launch point for EVs, but Mercedes plans to drop the EQ nomenclature from the end of 2024, according to Handelsblatt (via Automotive News Europe).
RideApart
Harley-Davidson CEO Confirms Company To Go All-Electric In The Future
Over the past few years, Harley-Davidson has been slowly but steadily deepening its electrification measures. The LiveWire was the first production electric bike out of the gate, after years of development. Riding characteristics and performance generated positive feedback, but a lot of people balked at its $30,000 price tag. Still,...
CNBC
Microsoft looked at buying Figma but declined to put in an offer as Adobe deal was nearing
Adobe is seeking approval from regulators in Europe to complete its proposed $20 billion Figma deal. According to a filing, Figma CEO Dylan Field talked to another public company about a potential deal but didn't receive interest. That company was Microsoft, according to a person familiar with the matter. last...
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of personal fortune after net worth drops by $182 billion
Elon Musk can add a new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder. The “Technoking” of Tesla made it into the record books thanks to an abysmal 2022 which saw his fortune shrink by $182 billion, the organization announced Friday in a release that cited data from Forbes.
insideevs.com
Mercedes Could Abandon EQ Branding As Early As Next Year
Mercedes could drop the EQ designation for its electric models next year, according to a new report citing sources from Germany. The move automaker is said to be doing this as having a separate line of electric models will not be needed since it already has a strong focus on electrification and it plans to go fully-electric by 2030.
Tesla owners feel 'duped' after company slashes prices
Many Tesla owners are voicing frustration after CEO Elon Musk announced significant price slashes to the massively popular electric cars.
The Forgotten 1981 Concept Car You'd Never Guess Was A Mercedes
When you think of Mercedes-Benz you think of first class German luxury vehicles, not ... whatever triangle thing above is. It looks like it was built by the Clown Werks Division at Barnum & Bailey Circus, not one of the most trusted car makers in the world. However, the Nahverkehrsfahrzeug...
torquenews.com
University of Michigan Study Shows Switching to An EV Would Reduce Transportation Energy Costs and Greenhouse Emissions
We see a study from the University of Michigan that shows that switching to an EV would reduce transporation energy costs and greenhouse emissions. Switching to an EV Saves on Energy and Greenhouse Gas. According to a study at the University of Michigan, more than 90% of U.S. households that...
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Designed to 'Surpass Them All'
The new sports car will be the finale for this side of the Aston Martin bloodline.
TechCrunch
Sealed buys sensor startup InfiSense to fuel energy-saving services
Sealed did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said in a statement that scooping up Burlington, Vermont-based InfiSense would help it “cut home energy waste.”. Headquartered in Manhattan, Sealed finances and oversees electrification upgrades, such as replacing oil or gas heaters with electric heat pumps and insulation. Ridding homes of fossil fuels can lower energy bills, cut household emissions and improve your health. You may have seen this topic in the news recently, because potential stove regulations are now the latest flashpoint in a culture war over clean energy.
insideevs.com
Chinese EV Startup And CATL May Integrate Batteries Into EV Chassis
According to a recent article by Green Car Reports, Chinese startup Neta Auto has claimed it may get rid of traditional electric vehicle (EV) battery packs and integrate the battery cells right into the EV's chassis. Neta Auto just announced the concept this week and made it clear that it's...
TechCrunch
Stratospheric balloon company World View to go public in $350M SPAC deal
The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, will provide the combined company with up to $121 million in gross proceeds, plus an option to enter into additional equity financing agreements for up to $75 million. The $121 million figure is assuming no shareholder redemptions, however, and as we’ve seen with some space SPACs in the past — notably Virgin Orbit, which we covered earlier this week — an unexpected number of redemptions can sometimes drastically eat into that figure.
CNBC
What the latest warehouse data is signaling about inflation and the economy
As supply chain inflation has slowed, national warehouse storage rates remain elevated, but did not rise quarter over quarter to end 2022. Inventories stayed high in the holiday months of November and December, but they are likely past a peak as more big retailers moved products at markdowns. High inventory...
Comments / 0