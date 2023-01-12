ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis People in Business: Jan. 12, 2023

By From submitted press releases
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

Here's a look at promotions, hirings, movers and newsmakers in the Memphis area business scene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PI8Wi_0kCACMl900

Mary Grayson Fauser has joined Marx-Bensdorf REALTORS. She now works in tandem with her mother, Robin Fauser, to serve buyers and sellers throughout the Mid-South. She earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Memphis.

Memphis-based IMC Companies, one of the largest marine drayage companies in the United States, recently announced the expansion of Ohio Intermodal Services (OIS), an IMC company, into Louisville, Kentucky. The new location is part of a strategic growth plan to expand drayage expertise and services into the Ohio Valley, a region that is currently underserved by transportation carriers hauling and storing containers from rail yards in Louisville. The new 11-acre OIS will become a full-service depot. Pacific Drayage Services, an IMC company, also recently opened a Riverside, California, location offering storage and cross dock services.

Memphis and Shelby County Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has chosen Lobelia Cole-Smith as its first chief financial officer. Cole-Smith brings 34 years of finance, grant management and nonprofit leadership experience to the CRA. She previously served as director of operations at Shelby Residential and Vocational Services (SRVS). She also previously had served as director of finance at SRVS. The CRA also hired Emma Turri as a community builder/ project manager and Stephanie Clark as paralegal/housing specialist working with the agency’s Single Family Homes Rehab program. Turri manages special projects that help eliminate or rehabilitate blighted properties throughout the CRA's TIF districts. Clark will help create and maintain systems that support the CRA’s ability to complete its goal of 45 home renovations in the Uptown TIF each quarter.

Veteran nonprofit public relations specialist and civic advocate Marvin Stockwell has founded Champion the Cause, a solo publicity practice that aims to "shine a light" on mission-driven efforts in Memphis and beyond. He spent the last 20 years working at all points along the nonprofit size spectrum, including Church Health for 13 years and, most recently, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Dr. Isaac Fordjour and his staff have merged their practice Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic with the Memphis Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Group. This merger creates one of the largest Black-owned oral and maxillofacial surgery groups in the country. Fordjour has maintained a reputable, well-established longtime OMS practice in Memphis. Together with Drs. Ronald C. Staples and Richard D. Meekins Jr., they have more than 90 years of combined oral and maxillofacial surgery experience.

RBG Wealth Advisors, a locally owned, fee-only, independent wealth advisory firm based in Memphis, announced the appointment of Alyssa Williams as its client service associate. She obtained her bachelor's degree in psychology from Sam Houston State University. Prior to her move to Memphis, she spent several years working at a Texas-based CPA firm.

Gilliam Communications announced Marcus Mason has joined WLOK Radio as the station’s program director. A veteran of the radio industry, Mason will help direct WLOK’s gospel format while assisting in the development of the station’s demographic identity and core values. He holds undergraduate degrees in business administration and in agriculture, both from the University of Tennessee at Martin. Mason's previous communications experience includes promotions manager at WJKT in Jackson and as news director and an on-air personality with WJKT’s urban contemporary radio station, WYJJ.

NOTEWORTHY

Rhodes College is featured as one of Billboard magazine’s 2022 Top Music Business Schools for its Mike Curb Institute for Music. The college also made the list in 2020. ​Billboard did not release a list in 2021. Billboard choose only 38 programs based on factors including industry recommendations, alumni information provided by honorees from multiple power lists, and information requested from each school. The programs are featured alphabetically. The Curb Institute was founded in 2006 through a gift from the Mike Curb Family Foundation.

Compiled by Daniel Ginsburg

Email information and photos in JPEG format, at least 1MB in size, for People in Business tocabiznews@commercialappeal.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Whataburger opens 2nd location in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Burger business is booming in Tennessee! Whataburger opened its fourth location in the Mid-South on Thursday, and the second in Cordova. Thursday was the grand opening of yet another location on Germantown Parkway. The Texas-based fast-food chain opened its newest location near the Wolfchase Mall. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

No A/C, mold and mice plague these apartments: Here’s how the landlord gets away with it

After paying $1,800 to move into the My Love Apartments and then buying his own stove, Kris Davis didn’t have $100 to spare. But his landlord insisted he owed it after she found dog poop on the property and blamed his collie mix, Daisy. He was sure he’d picked up after her and that a stray dog was the real culprit, but he also knew he couldn’t afford a lawyer, and his landlord could be harsh.
MEMPHIS, TN
techvisibility.com

Payday improvements inside Memphis, Tennessee. 5 fantastic reasons to get a good Memphis, Tennessee pay day loans

Why don’t we determine what currency financial loans are. It is has numerous wishing guidance, and in some cases, it is a loan that financial institutions allow for a primary step (if you don’t have a tendency to certainly have the following the money). The genuine quantity of resources there clearly was is different from $31 to help you $2,five hundred, given situation. Most of the lookup push certain advice talking about payday advances, after which there are two methods to come across individuals: on line or compliment of store banking institutions. Here is all you is to establish to collect investment inside the Memphis, Tennessee.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Where to take trash, blight in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is offering an easy way for people to help clean up their neighborhoods. The city announced The Blight Initiative, offering a space for people to bring their clutter and debris to clean up their home, yard and neighborhood. Starting on Friday, January...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

How to watch Temple vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The Temple Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2019. The Owls and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Temple should still be feeling good after a victory, while Memphis will be looking to regain their footing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc17news.com

Man wanted for Midtown bar shooting arrested in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man accused of following a woman out of a Midtown bar and shooting her has been arrested in Memphis. Karl Terry, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, vandalism and other gun-related offenses, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Terry was arrested at the request of the MNPD by Shelby County authorities today while attending a court proceeding.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Friends, family, fans celebrate the life of Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gangsta Boo’s Celebration of Life send-off took place Friday night at Railgarten. Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo, died at the age of 43 after she was found unresponsive at a home in Memphis. For Gangsta Boo’s first cousin, Karlisha Benymon, she...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Tigers set for first trip to Temple in 4 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in four years the Memphis Tigers are off to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls Sunday at 2:00 p.m. This will be the first time since Jan. 24, 2019 when Penny Hardaway had his first season as the Tigers head coach.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Teen mayor of Earle, Ark. models Dr. King’s ‘content of character’

What happens when a hopeful and ambitious seventh grader begins to imagine the possibilities for growth and revitalization in his small, impoverished hometown?. Eighteen-year-old Jaylen Smith answered that question on Dec. 6 when he won a mayoral runoff election for mayor in Earle, Arkansas. He was sworn in Jan. 1, becoming the youngest African-American mayor in the nation.
EARLE, AR
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Friday, January 13, 6 – 9 p.m. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Morbi gravida! I suppose right about now you were about to ask yourself if the writer here really messed up and left in filler text, but you’d be wrong. It’s all a part of my plan to learn a new language and this is just me re-reciting some of my recent learnings of the Lorem ipsum language. Problem is, though, Lorem ipsum isn’t actually a coherent language at all, so I guess you could say I’ve already mastered it. Maybe I’ve got this whole learning language thing down to a science. Not everyone can say the same, I know. But there are other things to be good at — like the science of beer. (What a segue, I know. Feel free to pat me on the back.)
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

White Station High School students fight for driver's education classes in title one schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads can be dangerous to drivers and before getting behind the wheel, many people will go through driver's ed to get a license. However according to a recent report by the state Comptroller of the Treasury, it is getting harder to do. As the number of school districts offering driver's ed decreases, while the number of deadly car crashes involving drivers under 20 has increased.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy