Caller-Times Christmas Appeal: Despite drop in donations, campaign helped bring families holiday joy

Despite a decline in charitable donations compared to 2021, the 2022 Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal helped provide South Texas children in struggling households a joyful holiday.

The 2022 campaign raised a total of $56,808 — a 31% decrease from the previous year's amount.

Since 1973, the Caller-Times has reported the struggle of needy children and their families to help raise money during the holiday season.

Tanya Herrera, residential services manager at The Purple Door, said the donations help South Texas families by taking one less "stressor off the table" and allowing them to buy gifts for the kids despite their circumstances.

"Families can have a bit of enjoyment during the holidays and provide something special to their children and have a little normalcy," Herrera said. "Any donation made makes a huge difference. People are experiencing so many different kinds of trauma that this just makes everything a little bit easier with Christmas. At the end of the day, all our clients are looking to be able to give their children a little bit of joy during the holidays."

All the money donated to the Christmas Appeal campaign benefits the children; all overhead costs are borne by the Caller-Times, United Way of the Coastal Bend and participating agencies.

Participating agencies include Boys & Girls Club of Alice, Duval County Christmas Committee, the Kleberg County Welfare Department, Nueces County Department of Social Services, the Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, Sinton for Youth Inc. and the Purple Door.

Campaign donors for 2022

In honor of Tom and Nell Addkison

In honor of William D. Bonilla

In honor of Julian Galloway

In honor of my Dura granddaughters

In honor of Jesus

In honor of Carson, Ethan, Caleb and Cade Ocker

In honor of Bacilio and Sylvia Rivera

In honor of Matthew and Timothy

In memory of Robert Mitchell Addkison

In memory of Ralph Alcala

In memory of David Allison

In memory of David Arevalo Jr.

In memory of Tim Austin

In memory of Elisabeth Ayala

In memory of Frank Ayala

In memory of Debbie Lynn Barnes

In memory of Aurelio and Rosario Barrera

In memory of Juan and Carmen Beltran

In memory of Darlene Bennett

In memory of Better and Jim Bookout

In memory of Dr. Jack L. Bradshaw

In memory of Clevia Braselton

In memory of Barry Brown

In memory of Evalynn Bunk

In memory of J.C. Byles

In memory of Xavier Canales

In memory of Hector Alberto Casares

In memory of Clarissa Chapa-Radke

In memory of Will Charba

In memory of John Chesshir

In memory of Simon Clarich

In memory of Mike and Melanie Conner

In memory of James W. Cottingham

In memory of Janet T. Cram

In memory of Ann Curry

In memory of Fred Curry

In memory of mom and dad

In memory of Clara and Dick Davy

In memory of Rosa Lee Day

In memory of USMC Col. Roy E. DeForest

In memory of Edward and Dorothy Dimond

In memory of Grace Dobson

In memory of Elinor Donnell

In memory of Dean Dreiling

In memory of Mary Rose Dreiling

In memory of Larry Dreyer

In memory of Anne Furman Dunn

In memory of Randy Eikel

In memory of Luis Elizondo

In memory of Cheryl Esparza

In memory of the Garcia, Canales and Gurjardo families

In memory of Armengol Farias

In memory of Joe R. Fulton

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. John Gavatos

In memory of Jaqueline Glenn

In memory of Mike Glover

In memory of Jeff Goodman

In memory of Joy Grossman

In memory of Marty Haibach

In memory of Elizabeth Hansen

In memory of Joe Harris

In memory of Carle and Fred Heinsohn

In memory of Jim Hensley

In memory of C.W. Herber Jr.

In memory of D.C. Herschap

In memory of James E. Hicks

In memory of Tony Hill

In memory of Joe Hlavik

In memory of Martha Hlavik

In memory of Henry Houser

In memory of Jack and Bessie Howe

In memory of Nicolas, Celia and Elia Huerta

In memory of Tom and Edwina Hunt

In memory of Dorothy Cabrials Inman

In memory of James and Margaret Kaylor

In memory of Howard and Ida Kennedy

In memory of Susie Kesinger

In memory of Malvin and Marie LeBlanc

In memory of Allen Lebowitz

In memory of Iris Lehrman

In memory of Bob and Rosemary Little

In memory of Clyde and Sophie Martin

In memory of Mauricio Rene Martinez

In memory of Ruby Mauch

In memory of Pete and Margaret Mayne

In memory of Edith Daniel McCarty

In memory of Janice Kay McCarty

In memory of Robert Curtis McCarty

In memory of Aline and Francis McDermott

In memory of Joe Mateo Melchor

In memory of Art Mena Jr.

In memory of Arthur Mena Sr.

In memory of Rudy Mena

In memory of Susie Mena

In memory of Edwin E. Menn

In memory of Orine Menn

In memory of Ruth Miller

In memory of Wilton A. Miller

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. E.G. Morrow

In memory of L.D. Mrazek

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Munsell

In memory of Ella Sue Nelson

In memory of Jose M. Nino

In memory of Jane Noe

In memory of Joe and Charlene Nuesch

In memory of Kaye O'Bryan

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. F.C. Payne

In memory of Travis A. Peeler

In memory of Shay Pierce

In memory of Diana Garcia Pineda

In memory of Amanda R. Ramirez

In memory of Nolan K. Read

In memory of Jon Paul Reyes

In memory of Connie Rocha

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Facundo Rodriguez

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Raul S. Rodriguez

In memory of Rick Roekle

In memory of my grandson Ryan

In memory of Abel, Cande and Frank Salazar

In memory of Noemi Santana

In memory of Fred Smith

In memory of Mary Smith

In memory of T.J. Smith

In memory of Blaise Soza

In memory of Frank Sumney

In memory of Frank Tompkins

In memory of Frank and Carrie Veselka

In memory of Rev. and Mrs. F.A. Walton

In memory of Kevin Weber

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Whitehurst

In memory of Jarrett Ryan Whittington

In memory of Bill and Marcia Wilcox

In memory of Chase Wilson

In memory of Ken Wingfield

In memory of Mark Stanley Wise Jr.

In memory of Ashley Brooke Wise

In memory of Chuck Wise

In memory of Lorna and Decker Womack

In memory of Dub and Dorothy Wright

In memory of M.G. and Ruth Wright Sr.

In memory of Luther Young

In memory of Joseph Zelum

Cathy and Bill Abernethy

Chris Adler

Sunil and Parveen Ahuja

Jim Barnette

Mary Ann Cavazos Beckett and family

Myriam and John Bell

Rhonda Bergey and Gary Jeffress

Kathy and Rob Black

Ruben and Rose Bonilla

Michael Brewer

Debbie Bruner

Julie Bush

Mario Capetillo

Dr. John and Nicole Carroll

Robin B. Carter

Linda and Felix Castillo

Raul and Olga Castillo

Ricardo Castillo

Linda H. Chamberlain

Joe and Margie Chavez

CLK Architects and Associates

Milton L. Cobb

Jeff and Teresa Cobbs

Susan Comer

Abby Cook Graham

Liz and Dale

Joy and Don Cramer

Marilyn Dazey

Tim Dowling

David and Gail Drown

Dr. John T. Dugan and Bonnie Dugan

The Estill Foundation

Valentin Rodriguez

Phyllis M. Farmer

Ada Weil Fish

Joe Flores

Marlis Frank

Mr. and Mrs. Roman Garcia

Alicia S. Garza

June Gildersleeve

Sally L. Goldston

Susan and G. Gonzales

Bernard and Kim Seger

Dr. Mary Jane and Bob Hamilton

Judy and Jerry Hampton

Ticia and Marty Hansich

Emmett and Nora Faye Harris

Ms. Patricia Harris

David Harvey and family

Fred W. Heldenfels III

Ken and Laurel Herring

Kathryn O. Hooper

Bill and Pamela Isaacson

Nick and Maria Jimenez

Jean Johnson

Mark and Jeri Johnstone

Harold and Karen Kane

David Beck and Katherin Kearley

Susie Killion

Annette G. Klein, Melvyn Klein, Jacqueline Klein, Jenna Klein and Catalina Klein

Helen Koether

Jay and Maria Leal

Dr. and Mrs. Michael Lecompte

Bob and Janie Loa

Estela and Ruben Lopez

Frank and Jan Luckay

Amy E. Manley

Sandra Mayorga

Lucy McCracken

John and Linda McGowan

Mary Ann and John McGregor

Ron and Dylcia McKenzie

Gertrude Mickan

Christine J. Middleton

Brian Miller and Colleen Johnson

John S. Miller

Mike and Janet Miller

Angela and Paul Montagna

Donald K. and Dr. Vickie C. Natale

Nikki Parker

Ed and Rita Reed

Mr. and Mrs. R. Regino

Desi and Olga S. Rodriguez

Bob and Jeanette Roper

Phyllis Roseman

Mary Ross

Johnny and Betty Rozypal

Mr. and Mrs. Roberto G. Salinas

Richardo Sanchez

Cathy and Jack Scholl

John Wood and Pat Shackelford

John Shreves

Tyler Smith

Kathleen Ruth Soch, M.D.

Debra Stuart

Harvey and Rosie Swan

Sue Thompson

H. Durward Thompson Jr.

L.B. and Tina Tomerlin

Ben and Flora Trujillo

Rae H. Turnbull

Carlos and Consuelo Valdez

George Wehl

Mike and Jen Wetz

Jim and Sylvia Whitworth

D.J. Williams

Katherine S. Winston

Charlie and Linda Zahn