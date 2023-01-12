Caller-Times Christmas Appeal: Despite drop in donations, campaign helped bring families holiday joy
Despite a decline in charitable donations compared to 2021, the 2022 Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal helped provide South Texas children in struggling households a joyful holiday.
The 2022 campaign raised a total of $56,808 — a 31% decrease from the previous year's amount.
Since 1973, the Caller-Times has reported the struggle of needy children and their families to help raise money during the holiday season.
Tanya Herrera, residential services manager at The Purple Door, said the donations help South Texas families by taking one less "stressor off the table" and allowing them to buy gifts for the kids despite their circumstances.
"Families can have a bit of enjoyment during the holidays and provide something special to their children and have a little normalcy," Herrera said. "Any donation made makes a huge difference. People are experiencing so many different kinds of trauma that this just makes everything a little bit easier with Christmas. At the end of the day, all our clients are looking to be able to give their children a little bit of joy during the holidays."
All the money donated to the Christmas Appeal campaign benefits the children; all overhead costs are borne by the Caller-Times, United Way of the Coastal Bend and participating agencies.
Participating agencies include Boys & Girls Club of Alice, Duval County Christmas Committee, the Kleberg County Welfare Department, Nueces County Department of Social Services, the Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, Sinton for Youth Inc. and the Purple Door.
