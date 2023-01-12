ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Freshman Connor Essegian taking an advanced course in Big Ten basketball. The work is demanding but Essegian is determined to flourish.

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
MADISON – Connor Essegian didn’t need a reminder, got one anyway:

Life in the Big Ten can be physically and mentally taxing, in the Kohl Center or on the road.

Particularly for freshmen.

Essegian didn’t play well on either end of the court in Wisconsin’s loss at Illinois. He finished with five points, three fouls and two turnovers in 23 minutes and made several defensive errors.

“I feel like that was probably the most freshman-like game I’ve had here,” Essegian explained. “I feel like I didn’t play well at all in that game. There’s a lot of things I could have done better.”

Three days later, Essegian contributed 13 points, one steal and one rebound in UW’s home loss to Michigan State. He scored 10 points in the opening half but was quiet after the Spartans gave the second-half defensive assignment to Tyson Walker. Essegian missed a crucial three-pointer with 2 minutes 41 seconds left and UW clinging to a 59-58 lead.

“They put their best defender on him," UW coach Greg Gard said of Walker, “and he wasn’t giving him any daylight.”

The next test for Essegian comes at noon Saturday when UW (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) faces host Indiana (10-6, 1-4), which is down two starters and has lost three consecutive games.

Essegian is averaging 10.3 points per game, the No. 4 mark on the team, is shooting 45.6% from three-point range (31 of 68) and 45.9% overall (50 of 109). However, he has more turnovers (17) than assists (12) and remains a work in progress defensively.

His on-ball defense at Illinois was subpar and he wasn’t always on time rotating to help.

“Everything from tagging shooters and staying more attached on chases to recognizing when you need to exchange a screen, keeping the ball in front of you,” Gard said of Essegian’s defensive issues at Illinois. “Footwork and technique. That pretty much (covers) everything that happens defensively.

“It is learning. That is the biggest thing. We have seen a lot of freshmen come through here that have had their head spinning defensively. He is not the first. He probably won’t be the last.”

Several hours after the loss, Essegian wrote on Twitter:

“Learned a lot today. Best is yet to come. Fuel the fire.”

“I always hold myself to high standards,” he said. “That is part of the reason why I am here today. I’ve always held myself accountable and I like it when people hold me accountable.

“Coach (Gard) holds me accountable. He let me know things I need to work on. So, it wasn’t a greatest trip back for me.”

RJ Melendez was Essegian’s defensive chaperone at Illinois.

“That was probably the tightest I’ve been guarded this year,” Essegian said. “They had scouted well. I felt like there was always someone near me wherever I went, every screen I came off of.

“Part of it has got to be me finding different ways to be able to free myself or (help) free up other guys.”

How the Hoosiers try to guard Essegian will be interesting. They entered their game Wednesday at Penn State allowing teams to shoot 33.0% from three-point range, the No. 12 mark in the league. Penn State, shooting 38.3% from three-point range entering the night, consistently got open looks and hit 18 of 31 attempts (58.1%).

"If there was one rotation, we didn’t make the next rotation," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after the loss. "We looked lost. That’s on me."

Essegian, 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, has been a solid addition to UW already this season. Part of his growth will come after this season when he can spend more time in the weight room.

“It is a maturity process, developing physicality,” Gard said. “Not that he doesn’t want to be physical. But he’s got to get to the point where he can swing a bigger hammer.”

Asked about life in the Big Ten so far, Essegian said: “The physicality and speed is different. It has definitely been eye-opening for me.”

The road game against Indiana will be a homecoming of sorts for Essegian. He starred at Central Noble High School in Albion, which is located in the northeastern corner of the state.

Essegian expects between 100 and 200 fans from Albion, family and friends, to attend the game.

“There will be quite a few people in Bloomington,” Essegian said. “I can only imagine what it will be like after the game for me.”

Considering that Indiana did not recruit him, Essegian was asked if that would serve as motivation. His response: No.

“I’m excited just to be able to back home and play but I really want to get the win,” he said. “That is the main thing. That is all I want to do.

“It is a little weird to me, but I feel like I am in the place I should be. This is where I was meant to be.”

Comments / 0

 

