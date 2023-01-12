ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

British-EU talks remain challenging, complex - Irish foreign minister

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVOZN_0kCAC9Mx00
  • Summary

BELFAST, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Very challenging and complex issues remain to be resolved in talks between British and European Union negotiators on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland despite recent progress, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Thursday.

Britain on Monday agreed to a way forward on sharing with Brussels live data on Northern Ireland trade, a step towards resolving longstanding issues arising from the trading arrangements under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Martin's comments follow a similar note of caution from British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who on Wednesday said there were still genuine differences between the two sides that could take some time to resolve.

"The issues are very challenging and they're complex, particularly as you get into the weeds. I welcome the progress that has been made," Martin told reporters after talks with Britain's Northern Ireland minister, Chris Heaton-Harris.

The protocol was put in place to try to preserve the 1998 peace deal by avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

But it left the region effectively in the bloc's single market for goods, requiring checks on some products arriving from the rest of the United Kingdom, angerinng pro-British unionists.

Britain has refused to implement many of the checks and has criticised the EU for being overly zealous in implementing the protocol, which it says has hurt businesses in the province and deepened a political stand-off in the region. Brussels has said it is open to being flexible but has refused to rewrite the protocol.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the EU and Britain are preparing to enter an intense phase of negotiations - a negotiating "tunnel" - as soon as next week, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Asked about the report, Martin said he was not going to comment on timelines and that it was important to give the talks space.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar later said that the two sides had not yet entered the so-called "tunnel", citing a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

Their words were echoed by a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who repeated Cleverly's response that Britain was not setting deadlines, calling the report "speculation".

"We do want to resolve these issues quickly but there are still significant gaps that need to be resolved," the spokesperson told reporters, adding "key issues" remained.

Despite progress on customs data sharing, London and Brussels might have more difficulty in agreeing other issues such as the role of the European Court of Justice in trade disputes.

In the latest flurry of diplomacy, Cleverly and Heaton-Harris are due to meet EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic on Monday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family

The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
RadarOnline

Putin 'Has Cancer And Will Die Very Soon', Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Reveals In Shocking Interview

A shocking allegation was made by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, regarding the alleged health of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The intelligence official claimed that Putin has terminal cancer and believes he will die in the near future, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been rumored to be in deteriorating condition for some time now. His unsuccessful invasion of Ukraine coupled with recent allegations from Ukraine's intelligence agency paint a grim picture for the Kremlin leader. Kyrylo Budanov discussed the 70-year-old's health and the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict with ABC News on January 4. When asked...
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Reuters

Reuters

680K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy