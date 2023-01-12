ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

WJLA

'We're not giving up:' Loudoun County Transit employees continue strike

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — For the third straight day, some people had to find a new way to work, as many Loudoun County Transit employees are on strike. The workers said they’re not being treated fairly on pay and benefits, and accuse Keolis, the company that began contracting with Loudoun in 2021, of not doing a good job managing the bus service.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Proposed Fairfax Co. school budget would boost security, bring officers to elementary schools

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid unveiled her proposed $3.5 billion budget for fiscal 2024 on Thursday night, which includes funding for elementary school security and a 3% cost-of-living raise for all employees. Reid’s proposed budget allocates $400,000 for “safety and school security officers” to bolster safety at elementary...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Metro announces it could add more trains to certain weekdays, redesign Metrobus

WASHINGTON (7News) — At a Thursday meeting, Metro’s general manager Randy Clarke said the transit service may soon offer more service on some weekdays than others. At this stage in the pandemic, many workers in the D.C. area are doing a hybrid schedule in which they work in the office some days, and at home others. Clarke said that has led to a trend in which ridership is significantly higher on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays than Mondays and Fridays.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Cut-through traffic policy update could help county residents access their homes during rush hour

As Fairfax County starts expanding its efforts to curtail cut-through traffic clogging up neighborhood streets, a new corollary could allow local residents to skirt those limits. Currently, there are three neighborhoods around the county with cut-through mitigation restrictions. Those restrictions involve signs that prohibit turns into those neighborhoods from major...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

WPD Officer recognized by Gov. Youngkin in his address

The Governor shared his vision for a Virginia where the next generation can live out their dreams and live up to the spirit of Virginia. Youngkin outlined what he called his Day Two Agenda. The Governor spoke of his want to lower the cost of living with tax relief for...
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House

Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has announced the temporary closing of its residential crisis stabilization program. Significant staffing shortages have impacted the program’s ability to safely treat individuals experiencing acute mental health crises. The Sunshine Lady House for Mental...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

Solar farm proposed for Gainesville area

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A North Carolina company wants Prince William County to be home to its second solar farm in Virginia. HCE Waterloo Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Raleigh, N.C.-based...
GAINESVILLE, VA
Daily Voice

Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
MARYLAND STATE

