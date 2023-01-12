WASHINGTON (7News) — At a Thursday meeting, Metro’s general manager Randy Clarke said the transit service may soon offer more service on some weekdays than others. At this stage in the pandemic, many workers in the D.C. area are doing a hybrid schedule in which they work in the office some days, and at home others. Clarke said that has led to a trend in which ridership is significantly higher on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays than Mondays and Fridays.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO