Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
'We're not giving up:' Loudoun County Transit employees continue strike
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — For the third straight day, some people had to find a new way to work, as many Loudoun County Transit employees are on strike. The workers said they’re not being treated fairly on pay and benefits, and accuse Keolis, the company that began contracting with Loudoun in 2021, of not doing a good job managing the bus service.
WJLA
64 Metrorail operators will be retrained after receiving improper instruction, Metro says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — 64 Metrorail operators will need to be retrained after failing to follow the proper training sequences, Metro's Safety and Readiness department announced Friday. The department is implementing new training procedures for Metrorail operators to enhance their on-the-job training using eight 7000-series simulators. The Safety and...
WTOP
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax Co. road where two girls died
More than 8,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County, Virginia, after two South County High school students died in a crash this week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Those who...
WTOP
Proposed Fairfax Co. school budget would boost security, bring officers to elementary schools
Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid unveiled her proposed $3.5 billion budget for fiscal 2024 on Thursday night, which includes funding for elementary school security and a 3% cost-of-living raise for all employees. Reid’s proposed budget allocates $400,000 for “safety and school security officers” to bolster safety at elementary...
WJLA
Metro announces it could add more trains to certain weekdays, redesign Metrobus
WASHINGTON (7News) — At a Thursday meeting, Metro’s general manager Randy Clarke said the transit service may soon offer more service on some weekdays than others. At this stage in the pandemic, many workers in the D.C. area are doing a hybrid schedule in which they work in the office some days, and at home others. Clarke said that has led to a trend in which ridership is significantly higher on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays than Mondays and Fridays.
ffxnow.com
Cut-through traffic policy update could help county residents access their homes during rush hour
As Fairfax County starts expanding its efforts to curtail cut-through traffic clogging up neighborhood streets, a new corollary could allow local residents to skirt those limits. Currently, there are three neighborhoods around the county with cut-through mitigation restrictions. Those restrictions involve signs that prohibit turns into those neighborhoods from major...
Augusta Free Press
Cleanup from rockslide closes Northern Virginia roadway for several weeks
A rockslide discovered late Friday will close Route 522 between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County until mid-February. This will be a huge travel headache given the average daily traffic volume, which VDOT reports is 18,000 vehicles per day. A detour on the southbound lanes will accommodate all northbound and...
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
Roadside cedar in Virginia cut down, family hopes to plant new tree
VDOT crews cut down a popular roadside cedar tree that a family had decked out the last two Decembers in Christmas lights, ornaments and colorful garland to the delight of passing motorists.
Incurable and deadly disease discovered for the first time in Fairfax Co. deer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering hunters recommendations after a deer legally harvested in Fairfax County tested positive for a deadly, progressive neurological disease. The deer was found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD), which officials describe as an incurable disease found...
WJLA
VSP rescues dog that was running loose on I-495 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) rescued a dog who was running loose on Saturday. According to VSP, they received a call Saturday evening for a dog running loose on I-495 at Eisenhower Avenue in Fairfax County. "Thx to an alert motorist, troopers were able to...
theriver953.com
WPD Officer recognized by Gov. Youngkin in his address
The Governor shared his vision for a Virginia where the next generation can live out their dreams and live up to the spirit of Virginia. Youngkin outlined what he called his Day Two Agenda. The Governor spoke of his want to lower the cost of living with tax relief for...
Fairfax Times
Parents get ‘Friday the 13th nightmares’ from 4 more schools and School Board lawyer
In a series of “Friday the 13th nightmares,” as one mother put it, the principals of at least four more Fairfax County high schools admitted they withheld National Merit awards from children, as a Richmond lawyer for the Fairfax County school board sent parents a letter requesting interviews that she is seeking “to record.”
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
fredericksburg.today
Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House
Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has announced the temporary closing of its residential crisis stabilization program. Significant staffing shortages have impacted the program’s ability to safely treat individuals experiencing acute mental health crises. The Sunshine Lady House for Mental...
WJLA
Loudoun County man stopped by TSA for having loaded gun at Dulles Airport
DULLES, Va. (7News) — A Loudoun County man was stopped at a security checkpoint at Dulles International Airport after a loaded handgun was discovered in his bag on Thursday. The man, from Round Hill, Va., told TSA agents that he meant to remove his firearm from his bag before his flight, but that he forgot to do so.
alxnow.com
Alexandria found success in King Street pedestrian zones, but the 200 block could be trickier
While the city has had some success with pedestrian zones on King Street, city staff say less retail and sloping conditions could make it harder to add a similar zone along the 200 block. Many residents have welcomed the pedestrian zones that the city added to the 100 and unit...
WTOP
Solar farm proposed for Gainesville area
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A North Carolina company wants Prince William County to be home to its second solar farm in Virginia. HCE Waterloo Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Raleigh, N.C.-based...
WJLA
'We're talking about accountability': D.C. leaders discuss youth violence during panel
WASHINGTON (7News) — Amid a violent start to the year, particularly for children in the city, D.C. leaders gathered for a panel Saturday afternoon to discuss how to best address the issue of youth violence. If you were among the dozens of audience members inside the Anacostia Arts Center,...
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds
Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
Comments / 0