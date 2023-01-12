Read full article on original website
SNAP benefits to continue through January
(WSET) — Federal approval greenlit the way for Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to release emergency benefits for eligible households in January. The benefits will be uploaded to EBT cards on January 16. The enhanced SNAP benefit requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotments on a...
Car Insurance Is Expected To Go Up 7% in 2023 — Here’s 5 Ways To Save
As the American workforce increasingly transitions back to the office full-time, there are many more people on the roads. Unfortunately, more cars on the road means more accidents -- and more...
Millions of Americans receiving one-time payment up to $125 from $425million pot – see who’s eligible
OVER 147million people who had their information leaked have started to receive settlement payments. In 2017, credit bureau company Equifax experienced a data breach resulting in a $425million consumer restitution fund being created. Payments from this fund began going out on December 19, according to Equifax's website. The fund will...
Get a one-time payment of up to $975 for your mortgage or rent
If you're a homeowner or renter in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for you. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities have already started getting money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
Billions of stimulus dollars available to Washington homeowners and renters
cash in envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) You pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year living in the state of Washington. But here's some good news. Did you know as a homeowner or renter, you could be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back? There are many different federal and state programs to help you out.
Advice for Renters Looking for a New Rental
Ever since my husband and I got into the business of renting out our properties, I started subscribing to blogs that deal with issues that landlords and tenants face. In our area, springtime seems to be an active time that people look for places to rent. As a renter, what can you do to improve your chances of getting picked for the rental you want? Here are a few good suggestions.
Stimulus Update: Cities Step in With Fresh Stimulus Payments
Cities appear better able to target residents most in need of assistance. Nearly 12% of Americans live in poverty. Cities are implementing their own version of stimulus payment by providing needy households with guaranteed income. These guaranteed income programs don't last forever but are designed to provide financial relief for...
Is Earnest Money Refunded When Buying a Home?
When you are purchasing a home, the majority of the time, you will be required to come up with an earnest money deposit. Earnest money deposits are a term used in real estate to describe a deposit that a buyer puts down to secure the property. The monies are a form of guarantee that a buyer intends to move forward in purchasing the home.
Credit cards, buy now, pay later offers leading to more debt concerns
According to a NerdWallet report, more Americans are concerned about increasing debt. Culprits of rising debt include credit cards and buy now, pay later offers. These offers are causing Americans to spend money they do not have. “Americans are definitely spending more, not because they necessarily want to, but because...
How To Open a Business Bank Account
Business bank accounts make it easier to manage your company finances and file your business taxes. Opening one requires some important documentation and a basic understanding of the different types of accounts available to you. This guide will cover how to open a business bank account and the many advantages of having one if you're a small business owner.
Why right now is a perfect time to save for a down payment
Lately, it seems like it's never a good time to buy a house. It is, however, a fantastic time to save for a down payment. The homebuying frenzy that ensued in 2020 and 2021 thanks to record-low mortgage rates is long over. The shift was swift and dramatic, caused by the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes as it battled inflation. Now, buyers confront mortgage rates not seen since the early aughts — and, as a result, must come to grips with their diminished purchasing power.
American Express Blue Business Cash Card: Earn Cash Back Without the Redemption Hassle
The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is a set-it-and-forget-it business credit card. Cardholders earn rewards which American Express automatically applies to your credit card statement -- giving you the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards without having to think about bonus categories, shopping portals or redemption values. The Blue Business Cash may suit you if you're a freelancer, sole proprietor or small-business owner who is looking for a competitive but low maintenance card.
The conclusion to the Online payday loans
The most effective way of getting an easy payday loans is actually by way of among quickest-broadening businesses on on line pay-day lending world. Quick Cash Funds appear in most says and you will perform need your own normal cards, but it’s the fastest way to get bucks. Quick...
Paytient Raises $40.5M to Expand Health Payment Accounts Offering
Health payment accounts provider Paytient has raised $40.5 million in a Series B funding round. The new funds include $33 million in equity and $7.5 million in debt and will be used to scale growth and product development, Paytient said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release. Paytient partners with...
How much should you pay for pet insurance?
No one likes to pay more than they need to. And with inflation remaining persistent, even if it has cooled off, many Americans already know that they're paying more for goods and services than they were in the recent past. No matter what you're buying it helps to do your...
How to make pet insurance work for you and your pet
There are a lot of insurance types and policies to navigate on the market. Some of these, like health and car insurance, are familiar to millions of Americans. Other voluntary types, like life insurance or travel insurance for your next trip, may not be as well known but can still be beneficial to have.
The Different Services of a Moving Company
A moving company provides different types of services. There are Local movers, Long-distance movers, and Commercial movers. Each of these services offers different benefits. Having an idea about the various services offered by a moving company can help you to choose the one that is best for your needs. Local...
Make Money online
How to earn money online is a question that many people ask themselves. Earning money online can be done in many different ways. In this guide, we have collected several resources that will help you understand how to earn money online and start doing it with less effort than before!
