WSET

SNAP benefits to continue through January

(WSET) — Federal approval greenlit the way for Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to release emergency benefits for eligible households in January. The benefits will be uploaded to EBT cards on January 16. The enhanced SNAP benefit requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotments on a...
VIRGINIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Get a one-time payment of up to $975 for your mortgage or rent

If you're a homeowner or renter in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for you. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities have already started getting money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Advice for Renters Looking for a New Rental

Ever since my husband and I got into the business of renting out our properties, I started subscribing to blogs that deal with issues that landlords and tenants face. In our area, springtime seems to be an active time that people look for places to rent. As a renter, what can you do to improve your chances of getting picked for the rental you want? Here are a few good suggestions.
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Cities Step in With Fresh Stimulus Payments

Cities appear better able to target residents most in need of assistance. Nearly 12% of Americans live in poverty. Cities are implementing their own version of stimulus payment by providing needy households with guaranteed income. These guaranteed income programs don't last forever but are designed to provide financial relief for...
TENNESSEE STATE
massrealty

Is Earnest Money Refunded When Buying a Home?

When you are purchasing a home, the majority of the time, you will be required to come up with an earnest money deposit. Earnest money deposits are a term used in real estate to describe a deposit that a buyer puts down to secure the property. The monies are a form of guarantee that a buyer intends to move forward in purchasing the home.
ABC 15 News

Credit cards, buy now, pay later offers leading to more debt concerns

According to a NerdWallet report, more Americans are concerned about increasing debt. Culprits of rising debt include credit cards and buy now, pay later offers. These offers are causing Americans to spend money they do not have. “Americans are definitely spending more, not because they necessarily want to, but because...
money.com

How To Open a Business Bank Account

Business bank accounts make it easier to manage your company finances and file your business taxes. Opening one requires some important documentation and a basic understanding of the different types of accounts available to you. This guide will cover how to open a business bank account and the many advantages of having one if you're a small business owner.
CNBC

Why right now is a perfect time to save for a down payment

Lately, it seems like it's never a good time to buy a house. It is, however, a fantastic time to save for a down payment. The homebuying frenzy that ensued in 2020 and 2021 thanks to record-low mortgage rates is long over. The shift was swift and dramatic, caused by the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes as it battled inflation. Now, buyers confront mortgage rates not seen since the early aughts — and, as a result, must come to grips with their diminished purchasing power.
CNET

American Express Blue Business Cash Card: Earn Cash Back Without the Redemption Hassle

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is a set-it-and-forget-it business credit card. Cardholders earn rewards which American Express automatically applies to your credit card statement -- giving you the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards without having to think about bonus categories, shopping portals or redemption values. The Blue Business Cash may suit you if you're a freelancer, sole proprietor or small-business owner who is looking for a competitive but low maintenance card.
techvisibility.com

The conclusion to the Online payday loans

The most effective way of getting an easy payday loans is actually by way of among quickest-broadening businesses on on line pay-day lending world. Quick Cash Funds appear in most says and you will perform need your own normal cards, but it’s the fastest way to get bucks. Quick...
PYMNTS

Paytient Raises $40.5M to Expand Health Payment Accounts Offering

Health payment accounts provider Paytient has raised $40.5 million in a Series B funding round. The new funds include $33 million in equity and $7.5 million in debt and will be used to scale growth and product development, Paytient said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release. Paytient partners with...
CBS News

How much should you pay for pet insurance?

No one likes to pay more than they need to. And with inflation remaining persistent, even if it has cooled off, many Americans already know that they're paying more for goods and services than they were in the recent past. No matter what you're buying it helps to do your...
CBS News

How to make pet insurance work for you and your pet

There are a lot of insurance types and policies to navigate on the market. Some of these, like health and car insurance, are familiar to millions of Americans. Other voluntary types, like life insurance or travel insurance for your next trip, may not be as well known but can still be beneficial to have.
findingfarina.com

The Different Services of a Moving Company

A moving company provides different types of services. There are Local movers, Long-distance movers, and Commercial movers. Each of these services offers different benefits. Having an idea about the various services offered by a moving company can help you to choose the one that is best for your needs. Local...
Bhawna Arora

Make Money online

How to earn money online is a question that many people ask themselves. Earning money online can be done in many different ways. In this guide, we have collected several resources that will help you understand how to earn money online and start doing it with less effort than before!

