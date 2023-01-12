Read full article on original website
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.Sherif SaadMonterey County, CA
Devastation in California from floods is reminiscent to that in British Columbia.Sherif SaadCalifornia State
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes. After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today. ...
Former Super Bowl winning receiver with Raiders has died: reports
Calvin Muhammad, who had stints with the Los Angeles Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Washington, has died. No cause of death was given. Muhammad was the 17th-pick in the 12th-round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He played for the team for four seasons, and was a member of the Raiders’ XVIII Super Bowl winning team.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker
<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
NBC Sports
Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability
Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
3 Seahawks who won’t be back and best options to replace them
The Seahawks caught everyone by surprise to make the playoffs but, after their exit, these players won’t be back in 2023 and Seattle must replace them. Whenever the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to Denver, everyone was ready to consider Pete Carroll’s team the worst in the league. So imagine the shock after 18 regular season weeks when it was Seattle that was suiting up for a playoff matchup against the 49ers while the Broncos were at home watching (and doing so from well outside the postseason race).
Seahawks lose 41-23 to 49ers, eliminated from playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are officially eliminated from the playoffs following the team’s 41-23 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The No. 7 seed Seahawks made the playoffs following their win last Sunday against the Rams and the Green Bay Packers’ loss against the Detroit Lions. In their way of making a playoff run is the No....
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth has 'heard stories' about Patriots HC Bill Belichick, wouldn't play for him
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, a Newburyport, Massachusetts native, may have grown up a New England Patriots fan, but he'd never want to play for the organization. Freiermuth's reasoning has nothing to do with the Steelers' rivalry with the Patriots but everything to do with its iconic head coach,...
KTVU FOX 2
Brock Purdy's, San Francisco 49ers' ongoing success
Once dubbed "Mister Irrelevant," Purdy’s early success solidified him as a star against Tampa Bay. That created demand for his jersey, and a problem for the team store.
Brock Purdy 49ers jersey: How to get 49ers NFL playoffs gear online after Wild Card win over Seahawks | Jerseys, hats, t-shirts, hoodies, more
The San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, defeated the Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, in the NFC Wild Card NFL Playoffs game on Saturday, January 14, 2023 (1/14/2023) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Fans who want to get their own Brock Purdy 49ers...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin Announcement
13 days ago it wasn't clear whether Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin would ever wake up. But today, he's going to be a big part of an NFL game. According to the Associated Press, Hamlin will be in attendance for today's Bills playoff game at Highmark Stadium. It will be his first appearance on an ...
Yardbarker
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
