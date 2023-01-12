ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With

Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker

<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability

Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
FanSided

3 Seahawks who won’t be back and best options to replace them

The Seahawks caught everyone by surprise to make the playoffs but, after their exit, these players won’t be back in 2023 and Seattle must replace them. Whenever the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to Denver, everyone was ready to consider Pete Carroll’s team the worst in the league. So imagine the shock after 18 regular season weeks when it was Seattle that was suiting up for a playoff matchup against the 49ers while the Broncos were at home watching (and doing so from well outside the postseason race).
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks lose 41-23 to 49ers, eliminated from playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are officially eliminated from the playoffs following the team’s 41-23  loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The No. 7 seed Seahawks made the playoffs following their win last Sunday against the Rams and the Green Bay Packers’ loss against the Detroit Lions. In their way of making a playoff run is the No....
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin Announcement

13 days ago it wasn't clear whether Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin would ever wake up. But today, he's going to be a big part of an NFL game. According to the Associated Press, Hamlin will be in attendance for today's Bills playoff game at Highmark Stadium. It will be his first appearance on an ...
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team

"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
LAS VEGAS, NV

