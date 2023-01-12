Read full article on original website
Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding
The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
Fatal Crash On I-80 Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop
VALLEJO (BCN) Traffic has backed up about a mile in the wake of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop in Vallejo, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday. The left three lanes are blocked and a Sig-alert has been issued, the CHP said on...
Update: All Lanes Open, Sig-Alert Canceled In I-80 Fatal Crash Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop
VALLEJO (BCN) All lanes have reopened and a Sig-alert has been canceled in the fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday afternoon. The crash happened just west of the rest stop around 11:55 a.m., closing lanes of I-80 and...
Evacuation orders issued in Monterey County as flooding continues
Creeks and rivers are reaching moderate to major flood stages across Alameda, San Mateo, Monterey, Mendocino and Santa Cruz counties.
Missing Youth Is At Risk
PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma Police said in an alert Sunday morning that a youth reported missing last week is at risk. Michelle Marcoux, 16, was reported as willfully missing on Jan. 12 after Marcoux did not return home from school. Marcoux is described as white, 5-foot-8, and weighing about 250 pounds....
CHP officer rescues 3 from car about to tip over Santa Cruz cliff
"They were scared for their lives and were in disbelief."
Residential Fire Claims Lives Of 2 Pets
PETALUMA (BCN) Two pets were killed in a residential fire in Petaluma on Friday, but no people were injured. Petaluma firefighters responded to the fire on the 1200-block of Petaluma Boulevard North at 2:29 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming from a second story of a three-story structure, according to a news release from the Petaluma Fire Department.
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. * WHERE...Alameda Creek in Alameda County. * WHEN...Until 315 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and flood-prone locations is...
Here's when rain is expected to pick back up in the Bay Area
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
San Jose Spotlight: Alviso Resident Settles Development Lawsuit
An Alviso man known for challenging developments proposed in the North San Jose neighborhood has settled a lawsuit with a hotel developer, while ramping up rhetoric against a nonprofit food bank he's suing. Resident Mark Espinoza dismissed his lawsuit against Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners and San Jose last month after...
Bay Area Whole Foods store evacuates after minor structure fire
The Santa Rosa Fire Department had the fire under control by early Thursday afternoon.
Man Injured In Early Morning Mission District Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A shooting in San Francisco's Mission District early Friday morning left a 22-year-old man injured, police said. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the area of 19th and Capp streets. The victim flagged down officers and said he had been shot, but was unable to provide further details, according to police.
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
