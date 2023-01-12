Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
NFL wild-card round playoff game picks, schedule, odds, injuries
The NFL playoffs' wild-card round schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally,...
Brock Purdy, 49ers find rhythm in second half as Seahawks falter
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After a tight first half, the San Francisco 49ers scored 25 unanswered points to open the second half, pulling away to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. The NFC wild-card win was the 11th in a row for the 49ers, who will face an opponent to be determined in next weekend's divisional round.
Stats, reactions from Brock Purdy's big 49ers playoff debut
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continued his impressive rookie campaign with a sensational performance in Saturday's NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawksat Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Purdy finished with 348 total yards (332 passing, 16 rushing) and four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). After trailing 17-16...
Brock Purdy throws TD passes to Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel as 49ers roll
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had some rough spots early in Saturday's wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks, but when the Niners needed him most, he delivered. Clinging to a six-point lead with the ball at Seattle's 7 and 14 minutes, 2 seconds to go,...
Cold takes: 2022 NFL season predictions gone wrong
NFL preseason predictions are a tricky business. If back in August you proclaimed, "Josh Allenand theBuffalo Billsare going to be contenders," well, so did everyone else. Conversely, if you speculated theJacksonville Jaguarswere going to make the postseason in the wake of the Urban Meyer debacle, you risked sounding ridiculous. The...
49ers seeking 3-game sweep vs. Seahawks in wild-card game
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan knows the challenges of trying to beat an opponent three times in a season after falling short a year ago in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers open this postseason with a similar challenge when they host NFC West rival Seattle in...
Bulls take on the Warriors on 3-game slide
Golden State Warriors (21-21, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Bulls take on Golden State. The Bulls are 11-10 on their home court. Chicago is fifth in the NBA shooting...
