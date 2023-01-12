We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The season starts anew for 12 of the 14 playoff teams this weekend, with the Chiefs and Eagles earning byes into the divisional round Jan. 21-22. For the second straight year, Super Wild Card Weekend – as the NFL now calls it – will stretch over three days, with two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one more on Monday night.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO