nodawaynews.com
MCA Leadership Development Award presented to Thummel
The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association recognized Sydney Thummel, Columbia, formerly from Sheridan, as the 2022 Leadership Development Award recipient at the 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show held January 6-8 in Osage Beach. The MCA Leadership Development Award was formed to acknowledge individuals who are dedicated to...
Florida State Transfer Sidney Williams Commits to Missouri
The Missouri Tigers finished off a trifecta of transfer commits on Saturday night, with Florida State safety, Sidney Williams
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri edge rusher, former JUCO standout, announces he has entered transfer portal
The transfer portal has claimed one of Missouri’s reserve defensive linemen. Daniel Robledo, an Arizona native, announced on his Twitter account that he will enter the portal. He has 2 years of eligibility left. “I want to thank the coaches who recruited me, Coach Cheese (former Tigers DB coach...
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
St. Louis American
Mizzou rejects punishment for student’s racist post
The University of Missouri – Columbia will not punish a student who recently posted a racist rant on social media. In a Snapchat post in December, student Meg Miller said, “If they would have killed 4 more n----- we would have had the whole week off.” She included crying laughing emojis.
theprescotttimes.com
Tipsheet: SEC's competitive depth threatens Mizzou with reality check
Missouri is beginning to feel the reality of Southeastern Conference basketball competition. This league is not as deep at the Big 12, but it's plenty deep. The top half of the league will land in the NCAA Tournament. Thanks to the program rejuvenation created by multiple coaching changes, there are no terrible teams in the bottom half.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Columbia, MO
Columbia, Boone County's capital city, is known for its booming population and steady progress. This bustling city of over 126,254 as of 2020 is home to Missouri's esteemed university, inspiring scholars from all across the country to study here. The landscape of Columbia includes lush grasslands and forests bordering the...
RFT Asks: How Would Stephen Webber Fight Missouri's 'Extremism'?
The Democrat dishes on why Trump-era politics moved him to run for state senate a second time
kjluradio.com
Thompson Center in Columbia holds grand opening for new therapy clinic
The Thompson Center in Columbia unveils its new therapy clinic. The Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment at MU focuses on individuals with autism and other developmental difficulties. It provides services, including therapy and follow-up care, to patients, and helps families find other services in their communities. A grand opening...
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you looking forward to a new Columbia trash system?
Columbia Solid Waste held a meeting earlier this week asking for residents' input about a new trash system. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you looking forward to a new Columbia trash system? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Who Has the Best Donuts In Sedalia? This Is What You Told Us
It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's a couple of days old, right? The harder question is Who has the best donuts in Sedalia? Here's what you told us.
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
lakeexpo.com
Another Lake Of The Ozarks Community Moves To Tax Marijuana Sales
LAURIE, Mo. — Though the town currently has no marijuana dispensaries or businesses, the City of Laurie is moving proactively to tax any future marijuana sales. The Board of Alderman decided on a 3% sales tax for retail sales of adult use marijuana sold within the Laurie city limits will go on the April 4, 2023 ballot.
939theeagle.com
Mountain lion sighting in northern Boone County confirmed by Conservation agents
The Missouri Department of Conservation is confirming the recent sighting of a mountain lion near Sturgeon. Conservation Department spokeswoman Maddie Est tells 939 the Eagle that the department’s large carnivore team has confirmed that the youtube video is legitimate. Sturgeon is 22 miles north of Columbia. While it’s in...
Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast comeback
Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long. That winter feeling made a quick comeback on Thursday.
krcgtv.com
Central Missouri Humane Society closes intake for 2 weeks due to dog virus
COLUMBIA — The Central Missouri Humane Society struggled with an outbreak of canine upper respiratory infections Friday, including canine pneumovirus. The non-zoonotic canine pneumovirus is highly contagious amongst dogs and is not transferable to humans or cats. MU Veterinarian Dr. Amie Burling said, “The most important part of prevention...
KRMS Radio
Closings And Cancellations For JAN 13th
Camdenton R-3 Climax Springs R-4 – Distance Learning. The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Closed:. If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com and we will add it to the list. Closings and Cancellations on News/Talk KRMS & KRMS TV 32 are...
southarkansassun.com
Police Shoots Man Who Attacks Them With Knife in Columbia, Missouri
Two police officers shoot at a man who attacked them with a knife in Columbia, Missouri on January 11. Suspect Jordan Pruyn was also accused of assaulting several people at a mobile home park earlier that night. On January 12, Columbia Police spokesperson Christian Tabak announced in a news conference...
Jefferson City School Board approves election ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Board of Education approved the school board election ballot and approved a question for the April election at its meeting on Thursday. There are three spots that are up for election. Scott Hovis, Brad Bates, Michael Harvey, Tapiwa 'Felix' Madondo and Suzanna Luther were all confirmed on the ballot. The post Jefferson City School Board approves election ballot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Boone County parents concerned as student returns to high school after making threats
FLORENCE, Kentucky (WLWT) — A student in Boone County returns to the classroom after allegedly making death threats against his classmates. At a meeting on Thursday, parents pleaded with the Boone County Board of Education to overturn the decision. Deanne Corbin has students and children at Conner High School...
