MCA Leadership Development Award presented to Thummel

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association recognized Sydney Thummel, Columbia, formerly from Sheridan, as the 2022 Leadership Development Award recipient at the 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show held January 6-8 in Osage Beach. The MCA Leadership Development Award was formed to acknowledge individuals who are dedicated to...
Mizzou rejects punishment for student’s racist post

The University of Missouri – Columbia will not punish a student who recently posted a racist rant on social media. In a Snapchat post in December, student Meg Miller said, “If they would have killed 4 more n----- we would have had the whole week off.” She included crying laughing emojis.
Tipsheet: SEC's competitive depth threatens Mizzou with reality check

Missouri is beginning to feel the reality of Southeastern Conference basketball competition. This league is not as deep at the Big 12, but it's plenty deep. The top half of the league will land in the NCAA Tournament. Thanks to the program rejuvenation created by multiple coaching changes, there are no terrible teams in the bottom half.
15 Free Things to Do in Columbia, MO

Columbia, Boone County's capital city, is known for its booming population and steady progress. This bustling city of over 126,254 as of 2020 is home to Missouri's esteemed university, inspiring scholars from all across the country to study here. The landscape of Columbia includes lush grasslands and forests bordering the...
Thompson Center in Columbia holds grand opening for new therapy clinic

The Thompson Center in Columbia unveils its new therapy clinic. The Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment at MU focuses on individuals with autism and other developmental difficulties. It provides services, including therapy and follow-up care, to patients, and helps families find other services in their communities. A grand opening...
Who Has the Best Donuts In Sedalia? This Is What You Told Us

It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's a couple of days old, right? The harder question is Who has the best donuts in Sedalia? Here's what you told us.
Another Lake Of The Ozarks Community Moves To Tax Marijuana Sales

LAURIE, Mo. — Though the town currently has no marijuana dispensaries or businesses, the City of Laurie is moving proactively to tax any future marijuana sales. The Board of Alderman decided on a 3% sales tax for retail sales of adult use marijuana sold within the Laurie city limits will go on the April 4, 2023 ballot.
Central Missouri Humane Society closes intake for 2 weeks due to dog virus

COLUMBIA — The Central Missouri Humane Society struggled with an outbreak of canine upper respiratory infections Friday, including canine pneumovirus. The non-zoonotic canine pneumovirus is highly contagious amongst dogs and is not transferable to humans or cats. MU Veterinarian Dr. Amie Burling said, “The most important part of prevention...
Closings And Cancellations For JAN 13th

Camdenton R-3 Climax Springs R-4 – Distance Learning. The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Closed:. If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com and we will add it to the list. Closings and Cancellations on News/Talk KRMS & KRMS TV 32 are...
Police Shoots Man Who Attacks Them With Knife in Columbia, Missouri

Two police officers shoot at a man who attacked them with a knife in Columbia, Missouri on January 11. Suspect Jordan Pruyn was also accused of assaulting several people at a mobile home park earlier that night. On January 12, Columbia Police spokesperson Christian Tabak announced in a news conference...
Jefferson City School Board approves election ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Board of Education approved the school board election ballot and approved a question for the April election at its meeting on Thursday. There are three spots that are up for election. Scott Hovis, Brad Bates, Michael Harvey, Tapiwa 'Felix' Madondo and Suzanna Luther were all confirmed on the ballot. The post Jefferson City School Board approves election ballot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
