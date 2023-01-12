Some people probably dream of living in a self-sustainable eco-system near the ocean where they can swim whenever they want or just marvel at the work of nature. But have you ever thought of actually living in the middle of the ocean and not on a boat? Or have you imagined yourself living within the infamous Great Pacific garbage patch, surrounded by all the plastic and debris that has been floating around that area for decades? Probably that last one is not something you dream of but it can be a reality in the near future.

