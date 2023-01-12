Read full article on original website
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office thanks Lassie for help in arrest
The deputies said Lassie helped them locate a person with an outstanding warrant out of Rogers County.
Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Double-Murder
A man has been arrested in connection to a Turley double-murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Roger Jackson Jr, was taken into custody on Friday and is accused of killing Tiffany Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh on Thursday, January 5. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home. Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP recovers stolen pickup in Ft. Gibson Lake
FORT GIBSON, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovered a stolen vehicle this week in Fort Gibson Lake. A red, 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup was found in 25 feet of water, just north of Big Hollow Creek, OHP said in a social media post. The vehicle was turned over...
KOKI FOX 23
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
KTUL
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
Owasso PD need help identifying person suspected of threatening multiple people, including a minor
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police are searching for a person they said is suspected of threatening injury of a child, as well as, threatening mass casualties. Police posted the photo of the suspect on Facebook, asking the public for tips. If you have information on the person in the...
KOKI FOX 23
West Tulsa apartment complex sees second shooting in three days
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man was shot multiple times tonight at west Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a shooting at the Parkview Terrace Apartments, near W. 61st St. and S. Union Ave., around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash
A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
news9.com
Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail
An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
News On 6
Police Arrest Man Accused Of Trying To Break Into Cars At Tulsa Dealership
Police say a man is in custody on Friday morning accused of trying to break into cars at a car dealership in Tulsa. Police say the man was caught by a security guard at the Fowler Ford dealership, near 31st and Sheridan, after he saw the man on security cameras and alerted Tulsa Police.
Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Tulsa Apartment Shooting
Authorities say a 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a Tulsa apartment complex shooting Saturday night. Police were called to the Parkview Terrace Apartments just before 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Whitehead with TPD. Officers found the injured man near a black Cadillac Escalade...
Oklahoma Grand Jury Indicts Tulsa Lawyer On Multiple Charges Of Rape, Witness Intimidation
An Oklahoma grand jury has indicted a Tulsa lawyer on multiple charges of rape and witness intimidation. The six-count indictment alleges Jeff Krigel sexually assaulted at least two women in 2011 and 2015. The grand jury also alleges he distributed obscene material by publishing a photo of a woman's private...
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
Man charged with threatening judge, courthouse employees
TULSA, Okla. — According to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, a man was charged after allegedly threatened to kill a federal judge and then return to the courtroom with an armed militia. Cole Walker Morris, 29, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to kidnap, assault or murder a U.S....
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man shot multiples times at west Tulsa apartment complex, suspect still on the run
TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after being shot multiple times at a west Tulsa apartment complex. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says they were called out to the Parkview Terrace Apartments near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Thursday evening. Officers say they...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief steals from Jenks dispensary
JENKS, Okla. — Jenks police are searching for a thief after a dispensary was robbed Wednesday morning. Witnesses say the man walked into the “You Suck Vape Shop” around 11:30 a.m., shoved the employee, and stole items. Surveillance footage captured the man get inside a Dodge Ram...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD’s flock safety cameras lead to recovery of nearly $1m in stolen property
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Flock Safety automated license plate reader network alerts officers when a suspect’s vehicle is in the area. “We’ve deployed the first 25 we’ve used where we have a lot of violent crime occurring,” said Tulsa Police Department Captain Jacob Johnston. “It’s been a force multiplier for us, to say the least,” Johnston said.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Man Dies in Fatality Collision
An Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision at about 3:10 pm Thursday on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140, 9 miles west of Avant. OHP says a Ford F350 pickup driven by Bradley D. Prather, 48, of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 and a tractor trailer driven by Westley W. Bonniger,58, of Mannford was traveling westbound on County Road 2130. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Former Felon Charged with Stolen Vehicle and Possessing Firearm
Stanley Posey was seen in Washington County Court today on felony charges alleging possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony. According to an affidavit, officers located a Nissan Frontier that was reported stolen in the backyard of Posey’s residence. When officers...
News On 6
Muskogee Man Killed In Crash In Creek County
A Muskogee man is dead after an early-morning crash in Sapulpa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say it happened on the Turner Turnpike at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. According to troopers, 61-year-old John Williams died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not...
