SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs with a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here are the 49ers' grades for this performance. He just had one of the greatest playoff performances ever by a 49ers quarterback, and it didn't start well. He seemed nervous early as he missed his first pass wildly and finished the first half with 9 completions on 19 passes and a passer rating of 91.3. For the first time in his career, he looked like an actual rookie, because he made bad decisions and forced passes that nearly got intercepted by linebackers. But something flipped at halftime, and in the second half Purdy completed 9 of 11 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns and his passer rating was a perfect 158.3. He also had a third potential touchdown pass that was dropped by Brandon Aiyuk. And Purdy made these plays on his own by scrambling around the field and buying time. No offense to Jimmy Garoppolo, who's history with this team, but he couldn't make those improvisational plays because he's not quick enough. Purdy's ability to make defenders miss and extend plays is extremely special and a big reason he is establishing himself as a franchise quarterback who makes the offense elite. Imagine how Garoppolo and Trey Lance must feel watching Purdy take the team from them.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO