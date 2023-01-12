Read full article on original website
Cloudy & windy tomorrow before rain Monday
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We stay mostly cloudy for tonight with our low reaching around 24 degrees with a wind out of the south. Tomorrow is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with highs reaching around 38 degrees. The main concern for tomorrow is going to be the wind. Sustained winds will reach 10-15 mph out of the south with gusts across most places reaching up to 20-25 mph, and gusts lakeside reaching 30-35 mph. These strong winds will keep our feels like temps in the 20s all day.
Sabrina Ullman: Dry weather until late Sunday night
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures staying in the mid-twenties. A breezy southerly wind will become southeast by morning. Sunday will be cloudy but nice as dry weather continues. Afternoon highs will be in the thirties. Precipitation chances return late Sunday night as a low-pressure system approaches the region....
Nice weekend ahead before showers Monday
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Skies tonight will turn partly cloudy. Expect temps to drop into the teens with calm winds. We turn back to mostly cloudy early tomorrow morning, but will quickly switch to partly cloudy, so some sunshine could be on the way in! Temps will rise a bit tomorrow with a southwesterly wind, and our highs will reach the mid 30s.
Light flurries now; sunshine tomorrow afternoon
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We’re still on the back end of a low pressure system, so cloudy skies, light drizzle and some flurries remain in the forecast this evening. Later this evening, we will see some flurries off of Lake Michigan, but overall will stay dry with cloudy skies. Winds increase tonight, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Temperatures will be on a decline tonight as well, with our low dropping to around 24 degrees.
Looking ahead to some weekend sun
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We started Friday off with a chilly breeze, clouds and spots of flurries. High pressure moving in this afternoon will change things, hopefully breaking apart the clouds for some sun and dropping the winds. The highs will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
Few flurries today into tonight before sunshine returns to end the week
The low clouds have returned across the Badger state today as a couple of low pressure systems track across the Midwest. The stronger system is missing us to the south, but a weak low tracking across the state is triggering a few flurries and sprinkles. Stray flurries and sprinkles will...
Warm January temps impact ice conditions in southern Wisconsin
DELAFIELD, Wis. — Andrew Pavlekovich and Kody Lehr love ice fishing. It’s why on a Friday morning they were leaving Dick Smith’s Live Bait and Tackle with a bucket full of bait. Normally these friends like to fish close to home, but today were planning to drive 60 miles north to Fox Lake.
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
Ice thinning in Wisconsin, snowmobile safety urged: DNR
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds snowmobilers to operate safely as ice thins across certain areas, a result of recent warming trends. According to the DNR, there were 16 fatal snowmobile crashes in 2022. Thin ice masks extremely dangerous conditions for snowmobiles traveling over water. International Snowmobile Safety Week...
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Birds of winter on ‘Route 51’
WAUSAU – While many birds escape the cold and fly to warmer regions during the winter, there are multiple species that have adapted to the climate and stay behind for Wisconsin’s coldest months. The locals that stick around include goldfinches, woodpeckers, chickadees, northern cardinals, blue jays, robins, screech owls and red-tailed hawks. Over winter, you’ll also spot bald eagles, which often congregate near the Wisconsin River or below dams on the Mississippi.
Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today) Dinosaurs are a fascinating topic for many people, and their remains can be found worldwide. While it is well known that dinosaurs roamed the land that is now the U.S. millions of years ago, including the T-rex and the Brachiosaurus, have you ever wondered if they ever roamed the valleys of Wisconsin?
At 4-stories tall, Jeffrey the Snowman dazzles passersby in western Wisconsin
MILLTOWN, Wis. – Towering above Wisconsin's Highway 35 is stopping people in their tracks."On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," said Craig Carlson, owner and founder of Carlson Construction in Milltown.Unmistakable, and unmissable, Jeffrey the Snowman is 58 feet tall."He's 72 feet at the base, 58 feet at the body, and 44 [feet] at the head," Craig said.So how did a four-story snowman wind up in the parking lot of Craig's construction company? You have to go back to 2019."We did it to try and win a trophy," he said....
This Moonlit Dinner Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Wisconsin
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Wisconsin, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and rivers from this train that runs throughout northern Wisconsin.
Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning
(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
Wisconsin DNR Warns of Salt Use This Winter
(Madison, WI) — The salt you use on your sidewalk and driveway will eventually end-up in Wisconsin’s waters. The state’s Department of Natural Resources yesterday asked people to be aware of just how much salt they are using. The DNR says people can help keep the state’s freshwater lakes, rivers, and streams fresh by using less salt. DNR’s tips include shoveling more, spreading the salt over a larger area, and switching to sand for traction when the temperatures drop below 15 degrees.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Wisconsin family builds giant snowman to honor late relative
(CBS) -- A Wisconsin family is honoring a lost loved one with a 54-foot tall snowman.They said it took months to plan, and 166,000 pounds of snow to assemble.The snowman is named Jeffery, in honor of Craig Carlson's late brother. The family has been trying to perfect a giant snowman since 2019."We did it to try to win a trophy. He was 19 feet tall. He was a little rough. The crew, and my boys, and I had so much fun doing it that we decided to do it again," said Carlson, founder of Carlson Construction.Carlson said at least 100 to 150 vehicles a day come through just to see it every weekend.You can see it for yourself. Jeffery is along Highway 35 in Milltown, Wisconsin, about 70 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Minnesota
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
