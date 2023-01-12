ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Settling For Some Sunday Sun, Tracking Rain On The Way

Temps in the teens to lower 20s with a light wind are making for a chilly start to the day, as we try to warm up with filtered sunshine throughout our Sunday. Skies are mostly clear early, but we will see clouds trying to move in today without any worries for wet weather.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain, snow expected in Metro Detroit: Here’s your weather timeline

4Warn Weather – After a very gray, cold and snowy end of the week for most of Southeastern Michigan, we’ve got some much needed sunshine on the way as we work through the entire weekend ahead. High pressure will continue to move off to the east as we...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy skies, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures

4 Warn Weather – The storm that really wasn’t, it wasn’t much of anything for most of us and now, we’re just dealing with wind and the cool down. The back side of most storms has a cold front followed by colder air and at least that part has come to fruition. The rest of this storm was a major disappointment for us here in Metro Detroit. The last thing we want is hazardous winter weather to slow you down or cause you problems, but we are still in desperate need.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes

(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines Thursday regarding how much carp and rainbow smelt people should eat from certain lakes. These recommendations are based on chemical levels found in these bodies of water, including elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in smelt and elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp. These chemicals can build up in fish and in people who eat the fish.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region

We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gleaners, Kroger asking for food donations during tough times

Gleaners and Kroger are hoping you can help them feed those in need by donating food during tough times. The two have been working together to help those that are less fortunate for the last 12 years. While this may be a tradition for some, Gleaners spokesperson Kristin Sokul said...
WILX-TV

3 hospitalized after car crash on US-127 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are in the hospital after a car crash on US-127. Jackson County Sheriff said that at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, two cars were involved in a crash on northbound US-127. Police said one car may have rolled over. Out of the two cars, three people were taken to Henry Ford Hospital.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Fire destroys Temperance, Michigan home

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Temperance, Michigan family was forced to find a new place to stay on Saturday evening after their home suffered heavy damage in a fire. Fortunately no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire started around 4:45...
TEMPERANCE, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

