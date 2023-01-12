Read full article on original website
Michigan’s snowfall so far is all over the board, some areas have topped 100 inches
Snowfall amounts in Michigan so far this winter have been all over the board. Some cities have significantly higher amounts than average, and some cities are way below normal on snowfall. The snow has fallen basically in two bursts. One period of heavy snow hit western Lower, northwest Lower and...
Rain, snow, freezing drizzle could mean slick travel in Metro Detroit, starting Thursday night
There’s a wintry mix of weather coming our way that could make for slick and dicey travel conditions in parts of Southeast Michigan. Watch out for icy spots, beginning Thursday evening.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Settling For Some Sunday Sun, Tracking Rain On The Way
Temps in the teens to lower 20s with a light wind are making for a chilly start to the day, as we try to warm up with filtered sunshine throughout our Sunday. Skies are mostly clear early, but we will see clouds trying to move in today without any worries for wet weather.
Emergency responders clear crash on US-127
An early morning crash involving multiple cars and a semi truck shut down US-127 on Saturday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain, snow expected in Metro Detroit: Here’s your weather timeline
4Warn Weather – After a very gray, cold and snowy end of the week for most of Southeastern Michigan, we’ve got some much needed sunshine on the way as we work through the entire weekend ahead. High pressure will continue to move off to the east as we...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Freezing drizzle, light snow to affect parts of Metro Detroit overnight -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – Travel overnight for areas north of M-59 could be a bit slippery as we expect freezing drizzle and light snow. We could pick up a quick dusting to a half inch for the thumb. Overnight. Drizzle until about 11 p.m. then, as temps drop below freezing,...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy skies, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures
4 Warn Weather – The storm that really wasn’t, it wasn’t much of anything for most of us and now, we’re just dealing with wind and the cool down. The back side of most storms has a cold front followed by colder air and at least that part has come to fruition. The rest of this storm was a major disappointment for us here in Metro Detroit. The last thing we want is hazardous winter weather to slow you down or cause you problems, but we are still in desperate need.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
fox2detroit.com
Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes
(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines Thursday regarding how much carp and rainbow smelt people should eat from certain lakes. These recommendations are based on chemical levels found in these bodies of water, including elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in smelt and elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp. These chemicals can build up in fish and in people who eat the fish.
Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region
We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan. The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gleaners, Kroger asking for food donations during tough times
Gleaners and Kroger are hoping you can help them feed those in need by donating food during tough times. The two have been working together to help those that are less fortunate for the last 12 years. While this may be a tradition for some, Gleaners spokesperson Kristin Sokul said...
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
Michigan Man Captures Breathtaking Photos of U.P.’s Winter Wonderland
You are about to see Michigan's Upper Peninsula like you've never seen it before. Photographer Shannon Kivi of Marquette is at it again with some incredible photos that he recently took using a drone. The photos were taken this year in Negaunee Township overlooking the 510 old and new bridges, according to his 906 Images Facebook page.
WILX-TV
3 hospitalized after car crash on US-127 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are in the hospital after a car crash on US-127. Jackson County Sheriff said that at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, two cars were involved in a crash on northbound US-127. Police said one car may have rolled over. Out of the two cars, three people were taken to Henry Ford Hospital.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Legal alligator sales in Metro Detroit are causing a problem most don’t know about -- the dumping of gators
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – People are buying alligators as pets in Michigan and them dumping them into local waterways when they get too big. Local 4 Investigators exposed the issue late last year and since then we’ve learned more about the varying laws across Metro Detroit. The laws...
Fire destroys Temperance, Michigan home
TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Temperance, Michigan family was forced to find a new place to stay on Saturday evening after their home suffered heavy damage in a fire. Fortunately no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire started around 4:45...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
