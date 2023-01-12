4 Warn Weather – The storm that really wasn’t, it wasn’t much of anything for most of us and now, we’re just dealing with wind and the cool down. The back side of most storms has a cold front followed by colder air and at least that part has come to fruition. The rest of this storm was a major disappointment for us here in Metro Detroit. The last thing we want is hazardous winter weather to slow you down or cause you problems, but we are still in desperate need.

