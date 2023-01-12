Gov Pritzker to police on gun ban enforcement: ‘They will do their job or won’t be in their job’

Read full article on original website
vandaliaradio.com
Some Illinois sheriffs won’t enforce Pritzker’s gun ban, registry
A growing number of elected county officials say they won’t enforce the gun ban and registry Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted this week. Sheriffs and state’s attorneys from across the state say they won’t enforce the ban and registry. After signing the measure Tuesday, Pritzker told law enforcement they need to enforce the law, or leave the job. On Thursday at an unrelated event in Quincy, he reiterated that sentiment.
vandaliaradio.com
Gov Pritzker To Sign Bill Expanding Protections Reproductive Health Care
(Springfield, IL) — Governor Pritzker is scheduled today to sign a bill expanding protections for reproductive health care in Illinois. State lawmakers approve a measure earlier this week that would protect health care professionals and people seeking an abortion or gender-affirming care in Illinois from restrictive laws in other states. The legislation was prompted by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.
vandaliaradio.com
Report: 49 more children die in Illinois DCFS care last year than year before
A new report by an inspector general for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services shows 171 children died while in contact with the department. Lawmakers are now demanding action. The 248-page report released last week by the Illinois Inspector General shows that in 2022, nearly 50 more children...
