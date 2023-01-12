Read full article on original website
PWMania
Backstage News on Concern Over Randy Orton’s WWE Future, Latest on the Status of RK-Bro
The last time Matt Riddle and Randy Orton teamed up, they lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022. Since then, a lot has changed in the WWE. Early in 2021, they began working together and quickly developed...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed
Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Was Visibly Frustrated Over Vince McMahon Dismantling Her Team
Vince McMahon’s name has been in the headlines recently. It all started once again when he attempted to strong-arm his way back into power via a press release. Within just 24 hours, it was confirmed that Vince was back in WWE. Since his return, there has been a lot...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline
Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
bodyslam.net
Sting’s Daughter-In-Law Currently Training To Be A Pro Wrestler
Sting is an Icon. Now, the legacy can live on past him. Steve ‘Sting’ Borden is a legend in pro-wrestling and despite his tenured career, he’s still very much so active in All Elite Wrestling. Recently, he did an interview with DMagazine where he revealed that when his current contract is up, he’s most likely done in the ring. But, he will have someone to continue on with the Borden last name, as he revealed that his Daughter-In-Law, Katelyn, is currently training to be a professional wrestler at the Rhodes Academy under Dustin Rhodes. Not only that, but she is currently on the AEW social media team.
stillrealtous.com
Potential WWE Buyer Wants Triple H In Charge Of Creative
WWE is currently up for sale and Vince McMahon is once again on the WWE Board of Directors. Vince returned to pursue a sale of the company ahead of WWE’s upcoming media rights negotiations and there are reportedly several parties who are interested in exploring the option of a potential purchase.
wrestlingrumors.net
There She Goes: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement From Wrestling
Everyone does it eventually. Retirement is a tricky subject in wrestling, as you never know how long it might be before someone finally hangs up their boots. In an industry where everyone can come back for one more match, it is difficult to find someone who truly retires. Several wrestlers say that they are though and that is the case with another former WWE star.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Got Dirty Looks At Owen Hart’s Funeral
The pro wrestling world mourned the loss of Owen Hart in 1999. Jim Ross officially announced his death for the WWE Universe during Over The Edge. Ross recently revealed that he got dirty looks during Owen Hart’s funeral after the tragic day. Many pro wrestling legends have sadly died...
ringsidenews.com
Big Name No Longer Advertised For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE is gearing up for a big celebration on January 23rd as RAW will celebrate 30 years on the air. Now we have to report that one big name is no longer advertised for the show. WWE Hall of Famers Sean ‘X-Pac’ and the Big Red Monster Kane are scheduled...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Teasing Return To The Company
With all of the WWE returns taking place over the last few months you never know who the company might bring back and it’s probably safe to say that there are a number of free agents who would love to be part of the WWE roster once again. Eva...
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Loses Main Event Match on SmackDown Following The Bloodline’s Interference
This week on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman claimed that The Bloodline had not made the trip to the show and that Sami Zayn would be forced to go alone against Kevin Owens in the main event. Zayn wanted to prove himself, so he was up for the challenge and about...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Hires Outside Advisors to Help with Sale Talks, Vince McMahon Comments
WWE just announced that they have hired The Raine Group as a financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor as they pursue a sale of the company. “WWE today announced that it has retained The Raine Group, LLC as financial advisor,...
tjrwrestling.net
New Report Suggests Stephanie McMahon Was Forced Out Of WWE
Some new details have emerged regarding Vince McMahon’s power play to return to WWE that led to the ouster of his daughter Stephanie. The last year has been very interesting for WWE’s McMahon family in terms of the power plays that have been made. In May 2022, Stephanie McMahon announced that she was taking a leave of absence from her role in WWE as the Chief Brand Officer. In late 2021, her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque suffered a heart attack, so she had to deal with that while also trying to raise the couple’s three daughters.
ringsidenews.com
Saudi Arabia Is Not The Favorite In Bid To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon does what he wants to and that is simply an objective truth now. This is because he came back to WWE last week and became a member of the Board Of Directors. He then became the Executive Chairman of WWE in a bid to sell the company. Despite all the rumors floating around, it seems Saudi Arabia is not the favorites when it comes to purchasing WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Met Kenny Omega After Leaving Brother's Wedding Early
The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have been one of wrestling's most prominent factions over the last 15 years, along with other pro wrestling luminaries such as Cody Rhodes and Kota Ibushi. While Omega and the Bucks have seemingly been friends and on-screen allies across multiple promotions for years, the way their friendship started out was not how one may expect. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," The Bucks' Nick Jackson revealed how he met Omega and what they spoke about that day.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes Will Return, Rhodes Reportedly Training At The WWE PC
Cody Rhodes is nearing his return for WWE. The American Nightmare has been out of action since last summer due to a torn pectoral injury, one that required surgery and has forced him to sit on the sidelines for the last few months. However, a positive update has been released.
