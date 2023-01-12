Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 arrested for attempted murders in Geneva shooting, stabbing incident
Lovett Jr., 32, allegedly displayed a handgun during the argument, shooting the male several times in the chest and face.
Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
Geneva police officer injured during burglary arrest
Geneva Police were responding to call for a burglary-in-progress at a business on North Exchange Street at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
RPD investigating two shootings near each other, minutes apart
The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating two shootings that occurred within blocks of each other Tuesday night on Magee Ave and Arborwood Lane.
Rochester Autozone arson suspect charged
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with attempted arson after allegedly trying to set the Autozone at 1154 East Main St. on fire. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters was called by the store’s manager Friday, who said someone entered the store, lit a bag of fast food items on […]
Sunrise Smart Start: Burger King homicide victim ID, RPD searches for robbery suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Weather forecast: Light freezing rain turns to rain this morning We’re bracing for a narrow window of opportunity for light freezing rain Tuesday morning. It won’t be much, but it won’t take much […]
Shelter in place lifted for Royal Park Apartments, three taken into custody after shots fired
TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office enacted a shelter in place for all residents of the Royal Park Apartment complex Wednesday after a shots fired incident. The shelter in place was lifted at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Niagara police, authorities responded to the scene of a burglary […]
YAHOO!
Rochester man arrested after paramedics alert police to a man with a rifle looking at vehicles
Jan. 17—ROCHESTER — A 35-year-old Rochester man was arrested with methamphetamine after medical personnel notified law enforcement that he had been following them, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. Charges have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office. The man told police that he was doing...
Greece woman claims parole officers stole $6,000 from her closet
Shannon Carpenter signaled her intent to sue state Parole and Greece police, and the State Police has opened a criminal investigation. Shannon Carpenter and her boyfriend John Grandberry were getting ready for the day on Nov. 16 when there was a knock on the door of their Greece home shortly after 8 a.m. Outside were six officers from the state Division of Parole who announced they were there to...
WHEC TV-10
MCSO asking for help to identify Pittsford jewelry store robbery suspect
PITTSFORD, N.Y. Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect after an armed robbery at a local jewelry store. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue in Pittsford. The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Deputies say it was so quick and left employees a little shaken up.
YAHOO!
Rochester Burger King burglarized by person with key
Jan. 17—ROCHESTER — A Burger King on South Broadway was burglarized early in the morning of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. Video surveillance shows a person using a key to get in the building and entering a combination to get into a safe.
RPD: Woman stabbed during robbery on Lyell Ave and Avery St
A woman was stabbed Monday morning during a robbery on Lyell Ave and Avery St., according to the Rochester Police Department
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man allegedly made terroristic threats against County Executive Adam Bello, was found with weapons
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Rochester man now in custody charged with making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Sheriff’s deputies have been investigating since December and a man is now in jail accused of making threats against Bello and county employees. “They were originally starting to be directed...
iheart.com
Woman Wounded in Overnight Rochester Stabbing
Rochester police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that wounded a 29-year-old woman. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. near Lyell Avenue and Avery Street. Police say the woman was voluntarily engaging in illegal activities when a man she was with produced a knife and demanded property. The man stabbed...
rochesterfirst.com
Greece police seeking help finding missing teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is seeking public assistance locating a missing 16-year-old, they said at 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to GPD’s tweet, 16-year-old Alivia “Amari” Wiederhold voluntarily left a home and has not returned. No dates or times are specified in the tweet.
WHEC TV-10
Woman dies days after hit-and-run in Gates
GATES, N.Y. — Gates Police say a woman has died of injuries she suffered after she was walking and was hit by a car on Sunday night. Police say the victim, 55-year-old Brenda Wells of Hilton, died on Tuesday after the hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road near the YMCA. Officers...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening County Employees
A Rochester man is accused of making several threats toward county employees. Deputies say 34-year-old Raymond Girard repeatedly called the County Office Building, at one point making direct threats toward County Executive Adam Bello, among others. He's charged with making a terroristic threat, harassment, and child endangerment. Girard also faces...
Rochester man arrested, accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Man is in custody after investigators say he made several threats towards Monroe County officials, including County Executive Adam Bello. New York State police along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Raymond Girard, 34, repeatedly called the Monroe County Office Building starting in December of 2022, leaving increasingly […]
Missing teen found: Alert for Brilynn Hunt-Lino cancelled
She was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger coat, and black UGG boots, according to RPD. She has brown hair, which is long and braided with beads, and she also has braces.
Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Miceli was arraigned […]
