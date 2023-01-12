ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

News 8 WROC

Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester Autozone arson suspect charged

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with attempted arson after allegedly trying to set the Autozone at 1154 East Main St. on fire. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters was called by the store’s manager Friday, who said someone entered the store, lit a bag of fast food items on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Greece woman claims parole officers stole $6,000 from her closet

Shannon Carpenter signaled her intent to sue state Parole and Greece police, and the State Police has opened a criminal investigation. Shannon Carpenter and her boyfriend John Grandberry were getting ready for the day on Nov. 16 when there was a knock on the door of their Greece home shortly after 8 a.m. Outside were six officers from the state Division of Parole who announced they were there to...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO asking for help to identify Pittsford jewelry store robbery suspect

PITTSFORD, N.Y. Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect after an armed robbery at a local jewelry store. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue in Pittsford. The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Deputies say it was so quick and left employees a little shaken up.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
YAHOO!

Rochester Burger King burglarized by person with key

Jan. 17—ROCHESTER — A Burger King on South Broadway was burglarized early in the morning of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. Video surveillance shows a person using a key to get in the building and entering a combination to get into a safe.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Woman Wounded in Overnight Rochester Stabbing

Rochester police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that wounded a 29-year-old woman. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. near Lyell Avenue and Avery Street. Police say the woman was voluntarily engaging in illegal activities when a man she was with produced a knife and demanded property. The man stabbed...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Greece police seeking help finding missing teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is seeking public assistance locating a missing 16-year-old, they said at 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to GPD’s tweet, 16-year-old Alivia “Amari” Wiederhold voluntarily left a home and has not returned. No dates or times are specified in the tweet.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman dies days after hit-and-run in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — Gates Police say a woman has died of injuries she suffered after she was walking and was hit by a car on Sunday night. Police say the victim, 55-year-old Brenda Wells of Hilton, died on Tuesday after the hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road near the YMCA. Officers...
GATES, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Accused of Threatening County Employees

A Rochester man is accused of making several threats toward county employees. Deputies say 34-year-old Raymond Girard repeatedly called the County Office Building, at one point making direct threats toward County Executive Adam Bello, among others. He's charged with making a terroristic threat, harassment, and child endangerment. Girard also faces...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man arrested, accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Man is in custody after investigators say he made several threats towards Monroe County officials, including County Executive Adam Bello. New York State police along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Raymond Girard, 34, repeatedly called the Monroe County Office Building starting in December of 2022, leaving increasingly […]
ROCHESTER, NY

