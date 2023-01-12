Melvin L. Kern, 84, of Vandalia, IL passed away at 9:38 AM, Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his home, surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Unity Baptist Church, Vandalia with Rev. Robert Weaver and Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia. Memorials may be made to Fayette County Cancer Fund, Unity Baptist Church, or Fayette County Health Dept. Hospice; online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO