vandaliaradio.com
Melvin L. Kern
Melvin L. Kern, 84, of Vandalia, IL passed away at 9:38 AM, Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his home, surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Unity Baptist Church, Vandalia with Rev. Robert Weaver and Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia. Memorials may be made to Fayette County Cancer Fund, Unity Baptist Church, or Fayette County Health Dept. Hospice; online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Loma M. Storey
Loma M. Storey, 73, of Shobonier, Illinois, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, SBL Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia, IL. Services will be held at 12:00 P.M, Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, with officiating Dan Culbertson. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL. Memorials: Shriners’ Hospital for Children. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
