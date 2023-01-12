A growing number of elected county officials say they won’t enforce the gun ban and registry Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted this week. Sheriffs and state’s attorneys from across the state say they won’t enforce the ban and registry. After signing the measure Tuesday, Pritzker told law enforcement they need to enforce the law, or leave the job. On Thursday at an unrelated event in Quincy, he reiterated that sentiment.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO