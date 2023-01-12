Read full article on original website
Related
St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately. Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill. Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova...
News4Jax.com
Ex-St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office finance director wants reduced sentence
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A former St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office finance director, who was sentenced in August 2021 to 88 months in prison for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the agency, is asking for a reduced prison sentence. Additionally, Raye Brutnell was ordered to pay...
State files to impanel six person jury for Aiden Fucci's trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a recent report. The State Attorney's Office filed a motion on Wednesday to impanel a six-person jury instead of 12 for Aiden Fucci's February trial. Fucci is accused of murdering his classmate 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. According to Florida law, 12 people...
Florida woman arrested on child neglect charges after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
Mount Airy parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Jan. 6, the SCSO a call from Child Protective Services about four-year-old Skyler Wilson who had been taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County […]
St. Johns County Emergency Management sets up a cold shelter
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The COLD NIGHT SHELTER will be open on Friday, January 13th, and Saturday, January 14th. Grace United Methodist Church (red door church) at 8 Carrera St. will open as a cold night shelter on January 13th and 14th at 8:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
Fiancée wants answers after man serving life denied parole under North Carolina program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Lemuel L. Newell has been serving a life sentence for rape since 1992, and his fiancée said she doesn’t understand why the state won’t grant his release under a program designed to do just that. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which considers releases for persons sentenced for crimes […]
valleynewslive.com
Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office today announced it agreed to vacate Thomas Rhodes’ 1998 conviction for first- and second-degree murder. Mr. Rhodes’ release marks the first person who will be freed from incarceration because of an investigation and case review by the Conviction Review Unit (CRU) in the Attorney General’s Office.
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not Homeless
A New Jersey woman who admitted to assisting her boyfriend in spreading a positive narrative about a homeless Marine veteran that brought in more than $400,000 in donations online was given a three-year jail sentence on state theft charges.
St. Augustine police asking for details about woman who may be in distress
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating a woman who may be in distress. Police say the couple is traveling with two infants. Both individuals, along with the children, checked into the St. Francis House homeless shelter in St. Augustine. Police...
wild941.com
A St. Petersburg Doctor Is Dead After Two Brothers Shot Each Other
Sad and tragic story coming out of Hernando County. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office two brothers are dead after they shot each other. The investigation is on going, but the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on January 6 at a home in Brooksville. According to the investigation...
FOX 28 Spokane
29-year-old awaits extradition from Florida in connection to girlfriend’s homicide on Boone in July
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) identified a suspect in a homicide case from July in the 1400 block of west Boone. 29-year-old Corbin Hood called saying he found his girlfriend dead. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, SPD Major Crimes Unit detectives started investigating.
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man faces 20 years in prison in COVID-19 funds fraud scheme
A Henrico man filed applications for PPP loans for two companies that he owned, and obtained more than $1.1 million through the federal program. One problem: the companies were defunct. That’ll get you some serious jail time. Kortney T. Kelley, 45, faces 20 years after pleading guilty this week...
Laurel Highlands teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Laurel Highlands teacher is under investigation after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.The district called police in to investigate after a serious allegation against one of their teachers was brought to their attention. Rumors started flying around the high school within the last month of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student.When officials got wind of this, they conducted their own investigation. They aren't commenting on what they found but said they believed it needed a deeper look.Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Jesse Wallace III sent the following statement Friday afternoon: "In response to our meeting today, please be aware that the Laurel Highlands School District was recently made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher. Upon further investigation, the district felt that the expertise and investigative resources of the PSP are warranted to investigate the matter further." The incident is currently under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.Sources tell KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz they don't want any details of the investigation getting out.
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 8 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Eight suspects are still at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said. The suspects still at large are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters...
positivelyosceola.com
Florida Department of Education Releases 2021-2022 Graduation Rates for Osceola Schools
Data released today by the Florida Department of Education shows Osceola School District’s graduation rate decreased from 89.7% in 2021 to 85.2% in 2022. Florida’s statewide high school graduation rate similarly decreased by from 90.1% to 87.3%. Several highlights for the Osceola School District include:. Ten high schools...
ABC 15 News
Man arrested in Arizona as search for missing Oklahoma child continues
A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and two people have been arrested, including one in Arizona, after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on...
North Carolina offers $25,000 reward for information about 2017 killing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 killing in Greensboro, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. Authorities are seeking information about the person or persons responsible for the death of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. Investigators responded in June 2017 to a report of an aggravated […]
Comments / 0