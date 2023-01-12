ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

valleynewslive.com

Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office today announced it agreed to vacate Thomas Rhodes’ 1998 conviction for first- and second-degree murder. Mr. Rhodes’ release marks the first person who will be freed from incarceration because of an investigation and case review by the Conviction Review Unit (CRU) in the Attorney General’s Office.
SPICER, MN
KARK 4 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia man faces 20 years in prison in COVID-19 funds fraud scheme

A Henrico man filed applications for PPP loans for two companies that he owned, and obtained more than $1.1 million through the federal program. One problem: the companies were defunct. That’ll get you some serious jail time. Kortney T. Kelley, 45, faces 20 years after pleading guilty this week...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Laurel Highlands teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Laurel Highlands teacher is under investigation after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.The district called police in to investigate after a serious allegation against one of their teachers was brought to their attention. Rumors started flying around the high school within the last month of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student.When officials got wind of this, they conducted their own investigation. They aren't commenting on what they found but said they believed it needed a deeper look.Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Jesse Wallace III sent the following statement Friday afternoon: "In response to our meeting today, please be aware that the Laurel Highlands School District was recently made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher. Upon further investigation, the district felt that the expertise and investigative resources of the PSP are warranted to investigate the matter further." The incident is currently under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.Sources tell KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz they don't want any details of the investigation getting out.
ABC 15 News

Man arrested in Arizona as search for missing Oklahoma child continues

A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and two people have been arrested, including one in Arizona, after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on...
CYRIL, OK

