ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

MLB insider hints Yankees should pursue slugging ex-Braves outfielder

No matter what shenanigans they have planned for the trade deadline, the New York Yankees need a left fielder to open the 2023 season. Anyone not named Aaron Hicks will spark joy, and while Oswaldo Cabrera is a versatile spark, he’s probably best served filling gaps around the infield instead of being bogged down 200 feet away from the action.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Miguel Rojas Sent Text Message To Clayton Kershaw After Dodgers Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their infield depth by acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for prospect Jacob Amaya. It marks a reunion as the 33-year-old signed with the Dodgers in November 2012 and made his MLB debut two years later. Rojas famously made a terrific stop at third base to preserve Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies during the 2014 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Pirates legend returning to Pittsburgh

One of the top Pittsburgh Pirates stars of the last 30 years is returning to Pittsburgh. Outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who spent his first nine seasons in Pittsburgh and won the NL MVP in 2013, reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Pirates. The 36-year-old played for four teams in his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
MLB

The best baseball players born on Jan. 13

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 13. Everyone remembers Mookie Wilson’s ground ball that won Game 6 of the 1986 World Series for the Mets when it got through the legs of Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner. But Wilson might not have gotten that chance if not for Mitchell, who followed Gary Carter’s rally-starting two-out single with one of his own, then went first-to-third on a Ray Knight single and scored the tying run on a passed ball. “The key to the game was Mitch’s baserunning,” none other than Keith Hernandez, who would become the Mets’ captain in 1987, said at the time. “He went to third base on that soft hit and scored on the passed ball. Mitch set up the inning.”
FanSided

Scott Boras trashes the Mets for how they handled Carlos Correa

The New York Mets lost out on Carlos Correa, as they had an issue with the star shortstop’s physical. Scott Boras still can’t believe it. Scott Boras did Steve Cohen a personal favor once Carlos Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through, calling him up on vacation to strike a deal with Cohen’s New York Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Purple Row

Who should be the next Rockies leadoff hitter? Part 2: Rookies

The Rockies need a leadoff hitter. One that gets on base and can try to be a catalyst for a struggling offense that needs to score more runs. This article is the second of a two-part series looking at who could be the Rockies next leadoff hitter in 2023. Part 1 looked at the veterans, and this week is looking at rookies in their first or second year, or prospects yet to debut.
COLORADO STATE
OnlyHomers

Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing

It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Royals Avoid Arbitration With Brad Keller

Today is an important day in baseball, as players and teams will exchange salary figures and attempt to work out agreements in an attempt to avoid arbitration. If contracts cannot be worked out by a certain date, an arbitration hearing will commence at a later date. The Kansas City Royals...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Player the Detroit Pistons should target in trade with Bucks

Less than a month from the NBA trade deadline, Detroit Pistons sharp-shooter Bojan Bogdanovic is expected to be the bell of the ball should any team be able to pry him from Detroit. One team specifically who could benefit from Bojan’s services is Pistons divisional rival, the Milwaukee Bucks.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy