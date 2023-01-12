Read full article on original website
MLB insider hints Yankees should pursue slugging ex-Braves outfielder
No matter what shenanigans they have planned for the trade deadline, the New York Yankees need a left fielder to open the 2023 season. Anyone not named Aaron Hicks will spark joy, and while Oswaldo Cabrera is a versatile spark, he’s probably best served filling gaps around the infield instead of being bogged down 200 feet away from the action.
Yardbarker
Miguel Rojas Sent Text Message To Clayton Kershaw After Dodgers Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their infield depth by acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for prospect Jacob Amaya. It marks a reunion as the 33-year-old signed with the Dodgers in November 2012 and made his MLB debut two years later. Rojas famously made a terrific stop at third base to preserve Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies during the 2014 season.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Pirates legend returning to Pittsburgh
One of the top Pittsburgh Pirates stars of the last 30 years is returning to Pittsburgh. Outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who spent his first nine seasons in Pittsburgh and won the NL MVP in 2013, reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Pirates. The 36-year-old played for four teams in his...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 13
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 13. Everyone remembers Mookie Wilson’s ground ball that won Game 6 of the 1986 World Series for the Mets when it got through the legs of Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner. But Wilson might not have gotten that chance if not for Mitchell, who followed Gary Carter’s rally-starting two-out single with one of his own, then went first-to-third on a Ray Knight single and scored the tying run on a passed ball. “The key to the game was Mitch’s baserunning,” none other than Keith Hernandez, who would become the Mets’ captain in 1987, said at the time. “He went to third base on that soft hit and scored on the passed ball. Mitch set up the inning.”
'Building something special': Padres sign top international prospect Ethan Salas for $5.6 million
Padres open 2023 international window by signing Venezuelan catcher Ethan Salas, the consensus No. 1 player on the board
Scott Boras trashes the Mets for how they handled Carlos Correa
The New York Mets lost out on Carlos Correa, as they had an issue with the star shortstop’s physical. Scott Boras still can’t believe it. Scott Boras did Steve Cohen a personal favor once Carlos Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through, calling him up on vacation to strike a deal with Cohen’s New York Mets.
Purple Row
Who should be the next Rockies leadoff hitter? Part 2: Rookies
The Rockies need a leadoff hitter. One that gets on base and can try to be a catalyst for a struggling offense that needs to score more runs. This article is the second of a two-part series looking at who could be the Rockies next leadoff hitter in 2023. Part 1 looked at the veterans, and this week is looking at rookies in their first or second year, or prospects yet to debut.
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing
It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.
3 players that played their last game with the Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are in a really good position with their organization right now. They have the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft along with the most cap space of any team in the league and it is by a lot. They have a quarterback that proved...
David Cone pulls perfect Cashman quote to endorse Yankees’ recent moves
Despite the New York Yankees “running it back” long-term with both Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone this offseason, below the surface, the team clearly had some designs all along of installing a few supplementary load-bearing beams. This past week, New York imported three-time World Series champion (and former...
Yardbarker
Royals Avoid Arbitration With Brad Keller
Today is an important day in baseball, as players and teams will exchange salary figures and attempt to work out agreements in an attempt to avoid arbitration. If contracts cannot be worked out by a certain date, an arbitration hearing will commence at a later date. The Kansas City Royals...
Player the Detroit Pistons should target in trade with Bucks
Less than a month from the NBA trade deadline, Detroit Pistons sharp-shooter Bojan Bogdanovic is expected to be the bell of the ball should any team be able to pry him from Detroit. One team specifically who could benefit from Bojan’s services is Pistons divisional rival, the Milwaukee Bucks.
FanSided
