Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
Related
KMBC.com
KC Restaurant Week returns with more than 200 restaurants
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant Week is kicking off in Kansas City. The event comes at a time when restaurants are struggling, but so are metro families with finances. More than 200 restaurants in the KC area are participating. At the Tenderloin Grill off Southwest Boulevard, it's their second...
kcur.org
Looking for a new gym in Kansas City? Try out these locally-owned fitness centers
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. The holidays are officially over and 2023 is well underway. We made it through another stressful season of traveling, baking, gift buying and family gatherings. If...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas City drug recovery center concerned with smell from nearby grow operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s something in the air near E. 23rd Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. A marijuana grow facility moved in last year, but a nearby drug addiction recovery center said there’s been one big problem. “You smell it. It’s got a...
KCTV 5
Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
UPDATE: KCPD says 11-year-old girl located safe
UPDATE: KCPD reports 11-year-old Aspen Martin has been located and is safe.
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.
AOL Corp
This Kansas City distillery was named an international bucket list drinking spot
J. Rieger & Co. is an iconic spot in Kansas City, and now the distillery is reaching worldwide fame. This month, Wine Enthusiast included it in its list of “8 Bucket List Drink Spots Around the World.” It’s featured on the list with other distilleries in Amsterdam, Las Vegas and Tel Aviv, Israel.
Kansas City Restaurant Week begins Friday with 216 restaurants participating
Kansas City Restaurant Week has officially begun Friday as 216 restaurants from a variety of cuisines and diets all around the area participate.
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
Kansas City new home to cannabis manufacturing facility
Kansas City will soon have a new cannabis manufacturing facility after Missouri-based Terrabis announced plans to open on East Truman Road.
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
kcur.org
Mayor Quinton Lucas says Airbnbs are a 'substantial problem' in Kansas City
Kansas City voters will be asked on their April ballots whether to tax short-term rentals in the city. Short-term rentals like Airbnb are exploding in popularity, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says they have "been a substantial problem in our city." The Airbnbs are reducing the number of housing...
jimmycsays.com
A particularly smart and attractive touch at new KCI
Just a quick post today (well, pretty quick) to point out a feature at the new Kansas City International Airport that I think will be a big hit with travelers from here and elsewhere. Many times when you’re traveling and land at an airport, there aren’t a lot of distinguishing...
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
bluevalleypost.com
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
northeastnews.net
272: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves
On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newcast, Publisher Michael Bushnell is joined by recently promoted Kansas City, Mo., Police Chief Stacey Graves. A 25-year veteran of the department, she was previously the acting Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau. They discuss community policing, the homicide rate, recruitment and retention of officers, local control and more.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
bluevalleypost.com
New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park
Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
Comments / 2