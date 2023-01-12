ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

KC Restaurant Week returns with more than 200 restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant Week is kicking off in Kansas City. The event comes at a time when restaurants are struggling, but so are metro families with finances. More than 200 restaurants in the KC area are participating. At the Tenderloin Grill off Southwest Boulevard, it's their second...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
TOPEKA, KS
jimmycsays.com

A particularly smart and attractive touch at new KCI

Just a quick post today (well, pretty quick) to point out a feature at the new Kansas City International Airport that I think will be a big hit with travelers from here and elsewhere. Many times when you’re traveling and land at an airport, there aren’t a lot of distinguishing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
KANSAS CITY, KS
northeastnews.net

272: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newcast, Publisher Michael Bushnell is joined by recently promoted Kansas City, Mo., Police Chief Stacey Graves. A 25-year veteran of the department, she was previously the acting Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau. They discuss community policing, the homicide rate, recruitment and retention of officers, local control and more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
CASS COUNTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park

Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

