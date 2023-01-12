Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
City sharpens resolution on homeless issue
PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it. Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring...
Antelope Valley Press
Council approves spending to finish citation program
LANCASTER —The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an additional expenditure of approximately $72,997 for attorney Ronald Chatters III to complete implementation of the city’s Administrative Citation Program and cover remaining invoices. Chatters began working with city staff, last August, to assist with creating policies and procedures for the...
Antelope Valley Press
Keppel District seeking public input on by-trustee area maps
PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education will hold a public hearing, on Tuesday, to collect feedback on three proposed by-trustee area maps, as the District transitions from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system. The Board will meet at 5:45 p.m., in...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City OKs policy on police use of military equipment
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a policy regarding the use of military equipment by the California City Police Department, although some of the equipment is no longer in active use. The policy, adopted by ordinance, is required by state law for law enforcement agencies...
Antelope Valley Press
AVC eyes grant for housing construction
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students. AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City to hire firm for cannabis regulations
CALIFORNIA CITY — Having been unable to hire in-house personnel to ensure the city’s cannabis businesses are complying with regulations regarding permits, record-keeping and paying taxes, the City Council agreed to hire an outside consulting firm for the job on a temporary basis. The California City Fire Department...
Antelope Valley Press
Bass goal: ‘Reclaim’ streets with encampment plan
LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass held an event in Venice, Friday, touting what she described as the early success of a program intended to bring people living in encampments into housing. Bass appeared with Councilwoman Traci Park at The Rose Venice, a restaurant near some longstanding, large encampments...
Antelope Valley Press
WhiteKnightTwo testing due
MOJAVE — Virgin Galactic announced, Thursday, that the planned upgrades to its WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft have been completed and it will start ground testing at the company’s facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port, next week. Ground, and eventually flight, testing will be completed as the company...
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD hires law firms, disagrees on general counsel
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved agreements with four law firms for specialized legal services on an as-needed basis and split 3-2 on separate votes to appoint a general counsel for the District and one for the Board. Representatives from the...
Antelope Valley Press
Paraclete falls to SPXSMA in OT
LANCASTER — You could feel the energy, the electricity in the building. It had not only the feeling of a playoff game but a championship game at that.
Antelope Valley Press
Boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away
LOS ANGELES — Lindsy Doan didn’t think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school. But the creek, swollen with rain from California’s epic winter storms,...
Antelope Valley Press
Business Briefs, Jan. 13, 2023
NEW YORK — The Justice Department accused Los Angeles-based City National Bank, on Thursday, of discriminating against Black and Latino residents, requiring the bank to pay more than $31 million in what is the largest redlining settlement in DOJ history. City National is the latest bank in the last several years to be found systematically avoiding lending to racial and ethnic minorities. The Biden administration has set up its own task force to combat the practice.
Antelope Valley Press
Honoring MLK and role in activism
LANCASTER — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr would have turned 94 years old, on Sunday. While the nation will celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy of social justice, on Monday, students from the Antelope Valley Union High School District will honor King on his birthday with a daylong event that concludes with the student-produced “Justice Sunday” show at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
Antelope Valley Press
Forbes due to speak at AV EDGE business summit
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) will host their annual 2023 Spring Business Summit presented by Antelope Valley Transit Authority from 7 a.m. to noon, on Feb. 24, at the AV Fair & Event Center. This year’s keynote speaker is business entrepreneur, award-winning...
