Cleanup begins after La Salle fire as residents voice concerns about chemicals in air
A representative from Carus is calling Wednesday's chemical plant fire a blessing with everyone making it out safe and only property sustaining damage.
Central Illinois Proud
Crews continue to work after major Chemical fire in La Salle
Crews continue to work after major Chemical fire …. Crews continue to work after major Chemical fire in La Salle. 8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public …. 8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public Schools. License Plate Reader Cameras lower crime in Peoria …. License Plate Reader...
LaSalle neighbors say particles were left all over everything after chemical plant fire
LASALLE, Ill. (CBS) -- After an extra-alarm fire sent a billow of smoke into the air like a volcano in LaSalle, neighbors expressed concern about the chemical particles that landed on their property afterward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported, the Carus Chemical Company plant where the fire broke out produces the chemical potassium permanganate. Carus said it is used for taste and odor control in drinking water.Some residents were advised to shelter in place during the fire, and people were also advised not to touch the potassium permanganate particles that rained down.People described the particles as black, purple, green, or...
WSPY NEWS
Drinking water chemicals released in fire at LaSalle chemical warehouse
A spokesman from Carus Chemical says that a chemical used in drinking water was released into surrounding neighborhoods following an explosion and fire at the company's location at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle Wednesday. The chemical is called potassium permanganate. The company says that that stains from the chemical can...
Just 3 Illinois Counties at ‘High' Community Level Status as COVID-19 Numbers Improve
In a notable change from months past, only three of Illinois' 102 counties remain at "high" community level status, with improvements in COVID-19 case rates and other metrics occurring in recent weeks, according to the state's Department of Public Health. As of Friday, 59 counties were ranked at an elevated...
wmay.com
Illinois Rolls Out New State Water Plan [LINK]
Illinois is updating its state water plan for the first time in nearly 40 years… with dozens of recommendations on issues from water quality to climate change. The study involving multiple state agencies finds weather on average is getting warmer and wetter in Illinois, with a significant increase in substantial rain events that increase the risk of flooding. The plan also calls for new programs and funding to address surface and groundwater pollution, threats to aquatic habitats, and water sustainability.
Are Gas Stoves Getting Banned? What You Need to Know About the ‘Hidden Hazard'
Could your days cooking over an open flame be numbered? The debate over gas stoves is heating up in kitchens across the country amid mounting evidence of potential hidden health hazards -- including a link to childhood asthma. So how safe or unsafe is your kitchen mainstay that is the...
25newsnow.com
State Police: fewer districts and greater focus on crimefighting, but where’s the new map? It’s right here
(25 News Now) - The new year launched a reorganization of the Illinois State Police, reducing in half the number of districts patrolling the state, but the agency has yet to show its new district map on ISP’s website. ISP spokesperson Melaney Arnold confirmed for 25 News that the...
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
10 Small Towns in Illinois That Are Definitely Worth a Visit
There are so many little hidden gems around the state of Illinois if you take the time to explore. Some of the best towns and villages are in parts of the state that aren't all in Chicagoland. Let's take a little backroad trip into some parts of Illinois that you...
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You
Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
Town Called “WORST Place In Illinois” and Residents are Pissed it’s Not Chicago
Edit: This is not the opinion of any DJ or Townsquare Media employee. Simply an opinion report from a YouTuber. There are plenty of stats and figures that may point to the northeastern part of Illinois when one is talking about crime and bad areas to be in. It's easy...
illinois.edu
217 Today: Rural residents worry about potential effects of CAFOs
A measure guaranteeing 40 hours of paid leave every year for all Illinois employees is awaiting Governor J.B. Pritzker’s signature. The Illinois House’s new Republican leader is challenging Democrats to work with them more. A large fire engulfed the Carus chemical plant in LaSalle on Wednesday. Eggs are...
2022 Year End Report the Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Illinois
Out of the 1,369 cities in Illinois, 10 of them have been ranked as the most dangerous for 2022. This is a lit no town wants to be on, but unfortunlety there are 10 towns that ranked high in crime over the past year. We can have a little comfort in knowing that no local towns/cities are on the list in the Tri-States.
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Move Over Bears, It’s Eagle Watching Season
Got a case of the post-holiday doldrums? The eagles are here to perk things up. January and February are prime months for bald eagle watching in Illinois, with some 3,000 of the raptors hanging out in the state during the winter. According to state wildlife officials, this is the largest population of wintering bald eagles in the continental U.S.
3 Big Mistakes Many Illinois Drivers Make Every Time A Winter Storm Blows In
Anytime a winter storm is blowing into Illinois you will see cars parked outside with the windshield wipers pulled up into the air, but could doing this actually cause more harm than good for your car?. One of the Worst Things Drivers Do to Their Cars in the Winter. A...
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
