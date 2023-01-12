ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Salle County, TX

Central Illinois Proud

Crews continue to work after major Chemical fire in La Salle

Crews continue to work after major Chemical fire …. Crews continue to work after major Chemical fire in La Salle. 8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public …. 8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public Schools. License Plate Reader Cameras lower crime in Peoria …. License Plate Reader...
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

LaSalle neighbors say particles were left all over everything after chemical plant fire

LASALLE, Ill. (CBS) -- After an extra-alarm fire sent a billow of smoke into the air like a volcano in LaSalle, neighbors expressed concern about the chemical particles that landed on their property afterward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported, the Carus Chemical Company plant where the fire broke out produces the chemical potassium permanganate. Carus said it is used for taste and odor control in drinking water.Some residents were advised to shelter in place during the fire, and people were also advised not to touch the potassium permanganate particles that rained down.People described the particles as black, purple, green, or...
LASALLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Drinking water chemicals released in fire at LaSalle chemical warehouse

A spokesman from Carus Chemical says that a chemical used in drinking water was released into surrounding neighborhoods following an explosion and fire at the company's location at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle Wednesday. The chemical is called potassium permanganate. The company says that that stains from the chemical can...
LASALLE, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Rolls Out New State Water Plan [LINK]

Illinois is updating its state water plan for the first time in nearly 40 years… with dozens of recommendations on issues from water quality to climate change. The study involving multiple state agencies finds weather on average is getting warmer and wetter in Illinois, with a significant increase in substantial rain events that increase the risk of flooding. The plan also calls for new programs and funding to address surface and groundwater pollution, threats to aquatic habitats, and water sustainability.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You

Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
ILLINOIS STATE
illinois.edu

217 Today: Rural residents worry about potential effects of CAFOs

A measure guaranteeing 40 hours of paid leave every year for all Illinois employees is awaiting Governor J.B. Pritzker’s signature. The Illinois House’s new Republican leader is challenging Democrats to work with them more. A large fire engulfed the Carus chemical plant in LaSalle on Wednesday. Eggs are...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
PEORIA, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Move Over Bears, It’s Eagle Watching Season

Got a case of the post-holiday doldrums? The eagles are here to perk things up. January and February are prime months for bald eagle watching in Illinois, with some 3,000 of the raptors hanging out in the state during the winter. According to state wildlife officials, this is the largest population of wintering bald eagles in the continental U.S.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
ILLINOIS STATE
