3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
Floating Body Found in Long Beach, Investigation Underway
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: An investigation is underway after a man was found dead, floating in Rainbow Harbor within Shoreline Village Saturday morning, Jan. 14, in the city of Long Beach. Long Beach Fire Department lifeguards and Long Beach police officers responded to the area of the 400...
Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana
A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
Orange County man arrested for killing relative
IRVINE, Calif. – An Irvine man was found dead Saturday inside a residence and a live-in relative was arrested. The death occurred on Windwood in the Woodbridge community, according to Irvine police Sgt. Karie Davies. The victim failed to show up for work and a coworker went to the...
Sedan Catches Fire on 14 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A black Nissan sedan’s engine compartment caught fire following an explosion, southbound on the 14 Freeway just south of the Via Princessa on-ramp around 7:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in the city of Santa Clarita. A Key News Network video journalist pulled up...
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
LA County drops petition demanding former Sheriff cooperate in deputy gang probe
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County has dropped a petition demanding that former Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs. This is an interesting twist considering the media heavily focused on the County’s attempt to force him...
La Mesa Junior High Student Allegedly Overdoses
A La Mesa Junior High School student experienced a medical emergency that was reported — erroneously — as an overdose on Friday afternoon. Emergency responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to La Mesa Junior High School on the 26000 block of May Way at 11:51 a.m. Friday, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson ...
Man suspected of killing Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
Riverside County deputy hospitalized after shooting in Lake Elsinore
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy in Riverside County was rushed to the hospital after being shot Friday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in Lake Elsinore. A deputy was shot and the suspect was taken into custody, the department reported.
Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale
Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
Vigil set for teacher who died after being police used stun gun
A vigil is set Saturday evening in memory of Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matters cofounder Patrisse Cullors, who went into cardiac arrest and died Jan. 3 after Los Angeles police used a stun gun and shackled him following a traffic crash in Venice. It will be held...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
Female robbed at gunpoint in Canyon Country, suspect outstanding
A suspect remains outstanding following a Friday afternoon armed robbery in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a female was robbed at gunpoint at 12:16 p.m. in a parking lot on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road.
LASD seeking help in locating missing man, concern for well being
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating Benjamin Raymond Fox, 48, who was last seen in Saugus. Fox is described as white, weighing approximately 260 pounds, standing at 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with green eyes, no hair, a goatee and a tattoos of Simpson characters on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore
A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Lake Elsinore, the agency confirmed just after 5:00 p.m. Friday. The deputy was rushed to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. The shooting happened on the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane. The agency confirmed a suspect The post Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore appeared first on KESQ.
Armed Robbery Suspect Outstanding After Pointing Gun At Victim
An armed robbery suspect remains outstanding Friday afternoon after a man pointed a gun at a woman outside a Canyon Country bank. At about 12:15 p.m. Friday, deputies received a call regarding a woman who had been robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, per initial radio ...
Suspect who fatally shot Riverside deputy, former SDPD officer identified
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
