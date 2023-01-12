Read full article on original website
KESQ
Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!
We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday. A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California. The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon. Several...
Major Flooding Closes Long Beach Peninsula as Next Round of Rainstorms Drench SoCal
Long Beach, CA: With just a few days to barely dry out from the last deluge of winter rainstorms last week, the Southland is once again being drenched along with the potential of more landslides, flowing mud and flooding. Storm drains were quickly overwhelmed and plugged with the amount of...
mynewsla.com
Localized Flooding Possible with Storm Set to Reach Inland Region Saturday
A storm system packed with rain from the Pacific Northwest will roll into the Inland Empire on Saturday, producing another round of downpours through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said back-to-back troughs will sweep across the region, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into early next...
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
KESQ
Cloudy and seasonable into Friday; storm system arrives Saturday
Any plans for this Thursday evening? Get outside and enjoy yourself! Clouds will be persistent through the night, and temperatures cool, but it's a low-impact weather kind of night. Take advantage of it now before the next set of storm systems arrives this weekend!. Weak ridging will keep us warm,...
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
High surf advisory in effect for Orange County through the weekend
A high surf advisory will be in effect for the coastal parts of Orange County through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service as a powerful winter storm sweeps through Southern California. A high surf advisory means breaking wave action could pose a threat to people or property within the surf zone. The advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Waves on the south side of the Seal Beach pier reached 15 ft. high Friday to the delight of local surfers. "When you're on a wave that high it feels like it's 20 feet in the air," said Nick Martinez, a...
Long Beach battered by storm, with more rain on the way
Long Beach saw flooding, at least one sinkhole and a significant Metro outage Saturday as heavy and sustained rains continued for much of the day. The post Long Beach battered by storm, with more rain on the way appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Series of storms heading to Southern California
Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
Southern California prepares for weekend storms
After a week of dangerous wet weather, Southern California is bracing for even more rain. The post Southern California prepares for weekend storms appeared first on KYMA.
foxla.com
Orange County wetlands and wildlife care's roof collapses during SoCal storms
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - It’s a battle against time at Orange County's Wetlands and Wildlife care center, where last week’s storm caused some serious damage. The severe weather from the previous week left the care weather with a collapsed rood and water into the facility’s electrical system.
foxla.com
California faces more rain after series of deadly storms; Bass declares LA city state of emergency
LOS ANGELES - After a break in a series of torrential storms that brought flooding, mudslides, and high surf, causing damage to many parts of California, residents and rescue crews are bracing for more rain which will shower the Golden State this weekend. Light sprinkles started coming into the LA...
SoCal basks in dry weather after powerful storms, but more rain is coming
Southern California basked in a dry day today, but cleanup efforts were continuing from a powerful storm that dropped several inches of rain and caused mudslides, flooding and a dangerous sinkhole that swallowed two vehicles.
Work Underway to Stop Flooding on Long Beach Peninsula
Firefighters and workers from Long Beach and Los Angeles County were busy Saturday afternoon trying to stop flooding in the Long Beach Peninsula community due to the latest rainstorm.
CBS News
Latest storm causes series of road closures throughout L.A. County
Southern California is being soaked by yet another storm, as heavy rain causes a series of road and freeway closures. Here's a quick glance at up-to-the-minute road closures in your area. You can also check your latest traffic conditions with KCAL NEXT Traffic here. Los Angeles County:. All lanes of...
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles
As the Pacific storm begins to depart Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large sinkhole in Chatsworth that […]
foxla.com
Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
foxla.com
California mostly out of 'extreme' drought category thanks to recent storms
LOS ANGELES - A parade of powerful winter storms with more rain on the way has pushed most of California out of the "extreme" drought category, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Released Thursday, the map shows most of California now categorized in the "moderate" drought...
onscene.tv
Massive Tide Swells Hit So-Cal During Storm
Massive tide swells can be seen from Redondo Beach. Dramatic video shows huge waves crashing over the wall near the Yacht Club.
