Santa Ana, CA

KESQ

Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!

We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday. A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California. The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon. Several...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Localized Flooding Possible with Storm Set to Reach Inland Region Saturday

A storm system packed with rain from the Pacific Northwest will roll into the Inland Empire on Saturday, producing another round of downpours through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said back-to-back troughs will sweep across the region, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into early next...
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Cloudy and seasonable into Friday; storm system arrives Saturday

Any plans for this Thursday evening? Get outside and enjoy yourself! Clouds will be persistent through the night, and temperatures cool, but it's a low-impact weather kind of night. Take advantage of it now before the next set of storm systems arrives this weekend!. Weak ridging will keep us warm,...
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

High surf advisory in effect for Orange County through the weekend

A high surf advisory will be in effect for the coastal parts of Orange County through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service as a powerful winter storm sweeps through Southern California. A high surf advisory means breaking wave action could pose a threat to people or property within the surf zone. The advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Waves on the south side of the Seal Beach pier reached 15 ft. high Friday to the delight of local surfers. "When you're on a wave that high it feels like it's 20 feet in the air," said Nick Martinez, a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Series of storms heading to Southern California

Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Latest storm causes series of road closures throughout L.A. County

Southern California is being soaked by yet another storm, as heavy rain causes a series of road and freeway closures. Here's a quick glance at up-to-the-minute road closures in your area. You can also check your latest traffic conditions with KCAL NEXT Traffic here. Los Angeles County:. All lanes of...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KGET

Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles

As the Pacific storm begins to depart Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large sinkhole in Chatsworth that […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA

Community Policy