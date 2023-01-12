Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Eagles avenge loss to Lions, in tie for 4th
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team avenged an early season one-point loss to Eastside with a 42-27 victory on Thursday at home. Bri SaMarion led the Eagles (9-8, 4-4 Golden League) with 13 points, followed by Alena Wilson with 11 and Dice Sinclair with seven.
Antelope Valley Press
Pioneers roll to victory over Pacific Union
LANCASTER — It didn’t take the University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team long to get rolling against visiting Pacific Union College. And once it got rolling, it never stopped.
Antelope Valley Press
No. 7 UCLA dominates Utah, 68-49
LOS ANGELES — UCLA is showing off different ways to win while the seventh-ranked Bruins pile up victories. Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Adem Bona added 15 in a 68-49 victory over Utah on Thursday night for the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.
Antelope Valley Press
Paraclete falls to SPXSMA in OT
LANCASTER — You could feel the energy, the electricity in the building. It had not only the feeling of a playoff game but a championship game at that.
Antelope Valley Press
AVC eyes grant for housing construction
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students. AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on...
Series of storms heading to Southern California
Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
Antelope Valley Press
Honoring MLK and role in activism
LANCASTER — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr would have turned 94 years old, on Sunday. While the nation will celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy of social justice, on Monday, students from the Antelope Valley Union High School District will honor King on his birthday with a daylong event that concludes with the student-produced “Justice Sunday” show at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
Hillside collapses next to 110 Freeway in Elysian Park
Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park. This route is a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles. There was no estimated time frame for when the section will reopen. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the damage caused […]
Antelope Valley Press
Boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away
LOS ANGELES — Lindsy Doan didn’t think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school. But the creek, swollen with rain from California’s epic winter storms,...
2urbangirls.com
Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
signalscv.com
Two-vehicle collision blocks No. 1 lane on Highway 14
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 14 temporarily blocked the No. 1 lane Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Officer Josh Greengard, CHP Newhall received a call in regards to three vehicles blocking the No. 1 lane at 11:34 a.m. “Upon...
Pursuit Ends in Major Traffic Collision; A Vehicle Split in Half, Multiple Victims Injured
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Montclair Police Department was in pursuit in the city of Pomona of a vehicle that was traveling westbound at East Holt Avenue at North Towne Avenue when the suspect’s vehicle crashed with two other vehicles at the intersection of East Holt and North Towne just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Antelope Valley Press
Bass goal: ‘Reclaim’ streets with encampment plan
LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass held an event in Venice, Friday, touting what she described as the early success of a program intended to bring people living in encampments into housing. Bass appeared with Councilwoman Traci Park at The Rose Venice, a restaurant near some longstanding, large encampments...
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
13-year-old wearing pajama pants reported missing in Lancaster
A 13-year-old boy last seen in Lancaster was reported missing, authorities said Wednesday morning.Curtis Davion Pearson was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of Marion Avenue in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.Curtis Pearson is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has black shoulder-length braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with red and blue pajama pants.Anyone who has seen Curtis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. at (661) 948-8466. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing, last seen in Antelope Valley
LANCASTER – A 29-year-old woman was reported missing Friday after she was last seen in Lancaster. Candace Ciera Johnson was last seen at around 10 a.m. Thursday near the 45500 block of Corkwood Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Johnson is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs...
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
FOX 28 Spokane
Southern California sheriff’s deputy fatally shot east of LA
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The suspect is in custody. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the city of Lake Elsinore. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured. Lake Elsinore is about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Friday’s shooting comes as the sheriff’s department is reeling from the death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot Dec. 29.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – County authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. Omar Cruz Barrera, 23, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Corner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.
