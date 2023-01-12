ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California City, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Council approves spending to finish citation program

LANCASTER —The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an additional expenditure of approximately $72,997 for attorney Ronald Chatters III to complete implementation of the city’s Administrative Citation Program and cover remaining invoices. Chatters began working with city staff, last August, to assist with creating policies and procedures for the...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City sharpens resolution on homeless issue

PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it. Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City OKs policy on police use of military equipment

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a policy regarding the use of military equipment by the California City Police Department, although some of the equipment is no longer in active use. The policy, adopted by ordinance, is required by state law for law enforcement agencies...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City to hire firm for cannabis regulations

CALIFORNIA CITY — Having been unable to hire in-house personnel to ensure the city’s cannabis businesses are complying with regulations regarding permits, record-keeping and paying taxes, the City Council agreed to hire an outside consulting firm for the job on a temporary basis. The California City Fire Department...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVUHSD hires law firms, disagrees on general counsel

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved agreements with four law firms for specialized legal services on an as-needed basis and split 3-2 on separate votes to appoint a general counsel for the District and one for the Board. Representatives from the...
LANCASTER, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Habit Burger Grill, Frosty Peaks Frozen Treats among new Ridgecrest projects

A new frozen yogurt place, an EV charging station with a drive-through coffee shop and a new burger grill are in the works for Ridgecrest. That's the word from a map of the city's economic development projects which was recently updated, according to Economic Development Analyst Megan McKenzie. McKenzie talked about new and continuing projects at the city's Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday at City Hall.
RIDGECREST, CA
KMPH.com

2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
TEHACHAPI, CA
scvnews.com

2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes

The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVC eyes grant for housing construction

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students. AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on...
LANCASTER, CA
KGET

Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

