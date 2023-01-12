Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Council approves spending to finish citation program
LANCASTER —The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an additional expenditure of approximately $72,997 for attorney Ronald Chatters III to complete implementation of the city’s Administrative Citation Program and cover remaining invoices. Chatters began working with city staff, last August, to assist with creating policies and procedures for the...
Antelope Valley Press
City sharpens resolution on homeless issue
PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it. Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City OKs policy on police use of military equipment
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a policy regarding the use of military equipment by the California City Police Department, although some of the equipment is no longer in active use. The policy, adopted by ordinance, is required by state law for law enforcement agencies...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City to hire firm for cannabis regulations
CALIFORNIA CITY — Having been unable to hire in-house personnel to ensure the city’s cannabis businesses are complying with regulations regarding permits, record-keeping and paying taxes, the City Council agreed to hire an outside consulting firm for the job on a temporary basis. The California City Fire Department...
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD hires law firms, disagrees on general counsel
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved agreements with four law firms for specialized legal services on an as-needed basis and split 3-2 on separate votes to appoint a general counsel for the District and one for the Board. Representatives from the...
City of Bakersfield, Cal Water remind public to conserve water
California has been swamped by storms over the past two weeks with more to come. Despite that, the City of Bakersfield and the California Water Service want to remind the public to conserve water.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The shadow economy: 'When you are messing with human traffickers, you're messing with their income'
Human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery. It is a multi-billion dollar industry worldwide and is often referred to as the "shadow economy." It involves the exploitation of humans who are held against their will and are forced to do labor or sex acts. The victims are solicited through force, fraud, or coercion.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Habit Burger Grill, Frosty Peaks Frozen Treats among new Ridgecrest projects
A new frozen yogurt place, an EV charging station with a drive-through coffee shop and a new burger grill are in the works for Ridgecrest. That's the word from a map of the city's economic development projects which was recently updated, according to Economic Development Analyst Megan McKenzie. McKenzie talked about new and continuing projects at the city's Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday at City Hall.
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
KMPH.com
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
scvnews.com
2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
HWY 166 remains closed due to a developing sinkhole
Highway 166 is closed from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line due to a developing sinkhole.
Bakersfield Now
Veteran Kern County family asking community to help honor their son's memory
TAFT, California — The family of Corporal Luis Ruan has been working hard to honor his memory. They want to place a memorial sign with his name on Taft Highway. Eyewitness News has been closely following their journey since December. We were able to talk to the family again...
Antelope Valley Press
AVC eyes grant for housing construction
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students. AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on...
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Inmate killed by 3 men at Kern Valley State Prison
A Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate was killed by three other inmates on Thurs, Jan 12. Louis J. Bachicha, 34, was attacked in a dayroom at the Delano prison around 6:29 p.m.
Kern County search and rescue volunteers join search for missing 5-year-old swept away by storm waters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue volunteers joined the search for a boy who was swept away earlier this week in floodwaters in Paso Robles. KCSO said six volunteers with the search and rescue unit joined other agencies in the search for Kyle Doan, 5. A group of about 200 […]
First Bakersfield charter school approved, but community reaction is mixed
The Kern Schools Superintendent's Office says charter schools expand educational opportunities, but there are still details to work out before the Central Academy of Arts and Technology will be ready.
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
