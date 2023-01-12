Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Pioneers roll to victory over Pacific Union
LANCASTER — It didn’t take the University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team long to get rolling against visiting Pacific Union College. And once it got rolling, it never stopped.
Antelope Valley Press
Paraclete falls to SPXSMA in OT
LANCASTER — You could feel the energy, the electricity in the building. It had not only the feeling of a playoff game but a championship game at that.
Antelope Valley Press
No. 7 UCLA dominates Utah, 68-49
LOS ANGELES — UCLA is showing off different ways to win while the seventh-ranked Bruins pile up victories. Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Adem Bona added 15 in a 68-49 victory over Utah on Thursday night for the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.
USC football to host Elite Prospect Day on Saturday, premier quarterback to attend
The Trojans football staff returns to the recruiting trail this weekend
Antelope Valley Press
AVC eyes grant for housing construction
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students. AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on...
Antelope Valley Press
Auditions open Jan. 28
Cedar Street Theatre will hold open auditions for “Something Rotten,” on Jan. 28, at the MewBarn, 42524 23rd St. West, Lancaster. Session times are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Auditions are open to actors 16 and older.
Antelope Valley Press
Boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away
LOS ANGELES — Lindsy Doan didn’t think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school. But the creek, swollen with rain from California’s epic winter storms,...
Antelope Valley Press
Forbes due to speak at AV EDGE business summit
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) will host their annual 2023 Spring Business Summit presented by Antelope Valley Transit Authority from 7 a.m. to noon, on Feb. 24, at the AV Fair & Event Center. This year’s keynote speaker is business entrepreneur, award-winning...
Southern California prepares for weekend storms
After a week of dangerous wet weather, Southern California is bracing for even more rain. The post Southern California prepares for weekend storms appeared first on KYMA.
LA, Orange County gasoline prices continue stability streak
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Saturday at $4.503, the sixth consecutive day it has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less. The average price is 1.4 cents less than one week ago, 6.2 cents lower than one month...
Antelope Valley Press
Honoring MLK and role in activism
LANCASTER — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr would have turned 94 years old, on Sunday. While the nation will celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy of social justice, on Monday, students from the Antelope Valley Union High School District will honor King on his birthday with a daylong event that concludes with the student-produced “Justice Sunday” show at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
Antelope Valley Press
High winds, rain pummel Valley
PALMDALE — The wild storms that have pummeled California, in recent days, took their toll on the Antelope Valley, where high winds and rainfall led to closed roads, flooded intersections and downed power lines. Throughout the night, Monday, reports of power lines blown down criss-crossed the Valley, from Quartz...
Rain Falling Again Over Southland, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southland was being with rain again Saturday, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday.
countynews.tv
Los Angeles: Two Shot Following Argument In Pico-Union
01.14.2023 | 12:54 AM | LOS ANGELES – Two people were rushed to area hospitals after being shot in the Pico-Union area, early Saturday morning. The shots rang out in the 2200 block of West 14th Street just before 1:00 AM following an argument involving several individuals. Two individuals...
2urbangirls.com
LL Cool J bringing hair salon franchise to Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) during a special planning commission meeting held on Jan. 11. Phenix Salon Suites are preparing to open a new location in the Crenshaw-Imperial shopping center, which is backed by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith. Smith co-owns 80 locations across the United States.
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing, last seen in Antelope Valley
LANCASTER – A 29-year-old woman was reported missing Friday after she was last seen in Lancaster. Candace Ciera Johnson was last seen at around 10 a.m. Thursday near the 45500 block of Corkwood Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Johnson is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs...
