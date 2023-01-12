ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Pioneers roll to victory over Pacific Union

LANCASTER — It didn’t take the University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team long to get rolling against visiting Pacific Union College. And once it got rolling, it never stopped.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Paraclete falls to SPXSMA in OT

LANCASTER — You could feel the energy, the electricity in the building. It had not only the feeling of a playoff game but a championship game at that.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

No. 7 UCLA dominates Utah, 68-49

LOS ANGELES — UCLA is showing off different ways to win while the seventh-ranked Bruins pile up victories. Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Adem Bona added 15 in a 68-49 victory over Utah on Thursday night for the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVC eyes grant for housing construction

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students. AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Auditions open Jan. 28

Cedar Street Theatre will hold open auditions for “Something Rotten,” on Jan. 28, at the MewBarn, 42524 23rd St. West, Lancaster. Session times are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Auditions are open to actors 16 and older.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Boy's mom: 'I could feel his fingers slipping' away

LOS ANGELES — Lindsy Doan didn’t think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school. But the creek, swollen with rain from California’s epic winter storms,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Forbes due to speak at AV EDGE business summit

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) will host their annual 2023 Spring Business Summit presented by Antelope Valley Transit Authority from 7 a.m. to noon, on Feb. 24, at the AV Fair & Event Center. This year’s keynote speaker is business entrepreneur, award-winning...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Honoring MLK and role in activism

LANCASTER — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr would have turned 94 years old, on Sunday. While the nation will celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy of social justice, on Monday, students from the Antelope Valley Union High School District will honor King on his birthday with a daylong event that concludes with the student-produced “Justice Sunday” show at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

High winds, rain pummel Valley

PALMDALE — The wild storms that have pummeled California, in recent days, took their toll on the Antelope Valley, where high winds and rainfall led to closed roads, flooded intersections and downed power lines. Throughout the night, Monday, reports of power lines blown down criss-crossed the Valley, from Quartz...
LITTLEROCK, CA
countynews.tv

Los Angeles: Two Shot Following Argument In Pico-Union

01.14.2023 | 12:54 AM | LOS ANGELES – Two people were rushed to area hospitals after being shot in the Pico-Union area, early Saturday morning. The shots rang out in the 2200 block of West 14th Street just before 1:00 AM following an argument involving several individuals. Two individuals...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LL Cool J bringing hair salon franchise to Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) during a special planning commission meeting held on Jan. 11. Phenix Salon Suites are preparing to open a new location in the Crenshaw-Imperial shopping center, which is backed by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith. Smith co-owns 80 locations across the United States.
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman reported missing, last seen in Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – A 29-year-old woman was reported missing Friday after she was last seen in Lancaster. Candace Ciera Johnson was last seen at around 10 a.m. Thursday near the 45500 block of Corkwood Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Johnson is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs...
LANCASTER, CA

