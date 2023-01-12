Tulsa County deputies arrest man suspected in copper theft

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested on Tuesday suspected in a copper theft from a business, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a burglary call at a wrecking company on South 48th West Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they searched the area and found Matthew Thomas Sipek, 25, behind the business as he came out of a tree line carrying copper wiring.

Sipek is facing second-degree burglary charges in connection with the business burglary, deputies said.

Deputies said they also found more copper wire and tubing that had been stolen from the business after the arrest.

