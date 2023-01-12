Read full article on original website
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
The appeal of tech jobs is fading
For the first time in decades, gigs at tech companies are no longer at the top of local job seekers' dream destinations, according to long-time Pacific Northwest recruiters. Why it matters: Stability suddenly dominates workers' wish lists though flexibility, salary and remote work — which surveys show emerged as a top priority during the pandemic — remain important, Seattle Corporate Search senior recruiter Cheryl France told Axios.
Amazon cutting total of 18,000 workers as tech layoffs mount
Amazon said it is slashing a total of 18,000 jobs, a larger number of positions than it previously announced and the largest set of layoffs in the e-commerce giant's history."We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted," CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees that the company made public on Wednesday. "However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me."Jassy said the layoffs will mostly impact the company's...
Like working from home? Some companies say enough is enough.
Some of America's most prominent companies want to turn back the clock on working from home and require employees to spend more time in the workplace. At Walt Disney Co., which moved quickly to shutter its offices and theme parks after COVID-19 erupted in 2020, newly restored CEO Bob Iger told workers this week that beginning in March he expects all employees to be in the office four days week, typically Monday through Thursday. Previously, most Disney staffers were required to report in three days a week. In an internal email obtained by CBS MoneyWatch, he framed working on-site as important for...
Bankrupt Sporting Goods Retailer Could Be the Brand to Make a Comeback
The company had a nearly 50-year run before it liquidated its assets last July..
crowdfundinsider.com
Unique Payments Fintech Butter Raises $22 Million Series A Round
Butter, a payments Fintech that tackles transaction churn, has raised $22 million in a Series A funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners! Existing investors also participated in the round, including Atomic, Transpose Platform, and Spring Tide Capital. Butter CEO and founder Vijay Menon revealed the funding in a blog post today, noting it was exceptional to raise money in the very difficult economic environment where venture capital has tanked. While not providing a valuation, Menon called the funding a “gift” and testament to what his company is doing.
NASDAQ
Lowe's (LOW) Digital and Pro Businesses Appear Encouraging
Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW remains well-positioned to capitalize on the demand in the home improvement market, backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business. A strong digital base has been aiding the company’s performance for a while now. LOW’s Total Home strategy, including complete solutions for various home improvement needs, also bodes well.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price not more important than financial independence: Trezor CEO
Amid Bitcoin (BTC) seeing a significant price increase so far in 2023, one industry executive stressed that some features of Bitcoin are far more crucial than its price. Matěj Žák, the newly appointed CEO of crypto hardware firm Trezor, believes that Bitcoin-enabled financial independence is the top benefit of the cryptocurrency and is more important than its market price.
CoinTelegraph
Huobi employees revolt, GameFi lives, Antminer on steroids: Asia Express
Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. According to local media reports, cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global has terminated all year-end employee bonuses and benefits, as well as axed its entire core development staff located in mainland China. The laid-off staff will be instead switched to “advisory contracts” that do not receive protection under Chinese labor laws. Employees also claim that their leftover paid vacation days and sick leave days for 2022 were set to zero without prior notification.
Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures Gives AI-driven Start-up Sortile a Financial Boost
The AI-driven sustainability-focused start-up Sortile has wrapped up nearly $1 million in pre-seed financing, thanks partially to the Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures. The women-led company is committed to diverting textile waste from landfills through the identification, traceability and recycling of textiles. During a Zoom interview with Hearst executives, Sortile’s cofounders Constanza Gomez and Agustina Mir discussed how the capital will be put to use.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Launching in August 2021, Sortile is rooted in fiber recycling and data transparency. The company has plenty of textile waste to try to...
CoinTelegraph
Here’s how to quickly spot a deepfake crypto scam — cybersecurity execs
Crypto investors have been urged to keep their eyes peeled for “deepfake” crypto scams to come, with the digital-doppelganger technology continuing to advance, making it harder for viewers to separate fact from fiction. David Schwed, the chief operating officer of blockchain security firm Halborn, told Cointelegraph that the...
CoinTelegraph
3 blockchain use cases that extend beyond crypto
Blockchain use cases have expanded far beyond cryptocurrency in recent years, with multiple industries embracing the technology in a wide range of fields, including healthcare, logistics and financial services. There are many factors behind the hype. Blockchains are decentralized, transparent and increase the capacity of a whole network, opening a...
CoinTelegraph
How to connect the Avalanche network to MetaMask?
One of the main properties advanced in blockchain technology is interoperability, the art of different blockchains communicating with one another. Interoperability is crucial when it comes to exchanging data and assets such as nonfungible tokens (NFTs) or cryptocurrencies while enjoying the best of two or more platforms to save on fees, for example, or transact faster.
CoinTelegraph
App-specific blockchains remain a promising solution for scalability
App-specific blockchains, or appchains, are specifically designed to support the creation and deployment of decentralized applications (DApps). In an appchain, each app runs on its separate blockchain, linked to the main chain. This allows for greater scalability and flexibility, as each app can be customized and optimized for its specific use case.
CoinTelegraph
‘Wall of worry’ led to digital wallets, blockchain tech ignored: Cathie Wood
ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood believes that digital wallets and blockchain tech were among the “game-changing innovations” that the equity markets largely ignored in 2022. In a Jan. 12 blog post on the ARK Invest website, Wood suggested that the equity market faced a “wall of worry” in 2022, caused by fears of entrenched inflation and higher interest rates and largely ignored some innovative technologies.
CoinTelegraph
Samsung investment arm considering spot-Bitcoin ETF in Hong Kong
Hot on the heels of its Bitcoin (BTC) futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Hong Kong, Samsung Asset Management has indicated it’s considering the launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF on the city’s exchange if policies allow for it. In an interview with Bloomberg published on Jan. 13, Hong...
thefastmode.com
Five Tech Trends Fueling the Metaverse and the Potential Risks of Extended Reality Featured
While the metaverse is still a nebulous concept, experts describe it as the inevitable evolution of the Internet, the future of social media and the convergence of physical and digital realities. Regardless of the exact definition, tech giants, including Google, Microsoft and, of course, Meta, recognize its potential and continue to invest billions of dollars in capitalizing on these emerging markets. Nevertheless, despite the innovations that will likely come out of the metaverse, those who construct these hybrid worlds must do so responsibly and ethically, ensuring that their creations do not negatively impact consumer wellbeing or infringe upon human rights, user privacy and security.
NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show Celebrates Return to Physical Stores
The National Retail Federation (NRF) 2023 Retail’s Big Show starting Sunday (Jan. 15) is hyper-focused on in-store experiences. That’s not to say that eCommerce won’t feature prominently, but this year’s show at New York’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is zeroing in on the digital transformation of physical retail, with customer experience the big buzzword of the big show.
CoinTelegraph
Cardano ecosystem set to expand with custom-built sidechains
The team behind the Cardano ecosystem will release a software toolkit later this month that will enable developers to deploy custom-built sidechains on Cardano aimed at improving the ecosystem. The news was announced on Jan. 12 by Input Output Global (IOG), a blockchain engineering company founded by Charles Hoskinson and...
CoinTelegraph
Climate tech VC argues Bitcoin’s ESG positives outweigh its negatives 31:1
A climate tech investor has painted a bright view of the Bitcoin network, suggesting its environmental positives outweigh its negatives by a whopping 31:1 ratio. On Jan. 12, self-proclaimed philanthropist and environmentalist Daniel Batten claimed in a Twitter thread that “Bitcoin is probably the most important ESG technology of our time.”
