Sunny, the Dog Who Loves 'Sitting Around Looking Cute' Wins Pet of the Week
This week's pet of the week is shih-poo Sunny, who loves riding in the car, taking walks and having snacks.
Rescue Dog Sleeping With Toys in His Mouth Melts Hearts: 'Comfort'
"He's just trying to make sure nobody steals his stuff," joked one commenter on the viral Reddit post.
Cat's Insanely Loud Meow Has Internet in Stitches: 'We Believe He Is Deaf'
The cat's owner believes that a hearing impairment may be behind his loud shrieks.
Golden Retriever's Pampered 'Evening Routine' Has Internet Super Jealous
The golden retriever appears to get rigorously cleansed with grooming wipes every evening.
Cat With Two Baby Mamas Has Internet in Hysterics: 'Co-Parenting'
"'Sister Wives' cats edition?" asked one TikTok user, while another dubbed the felines a "throuple."
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
These dogs in Alaska ride on a bus like humans
A bus in Alaska has gone to the dogs, literally. Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog-walking business in Skagway, Alaska, takes different groups of dogs on walks multiple times a day, and it uses a bus to transport them all. The bus, dubbed the "puppy bus" by the business's owners, is...
A 'Puppy Bus' in Alaska Is Delighting the Internet: 'I Can't Believe We Do This for a Living'
The bus is part of a local dog-walking business, Mo Mountain Mutts, which has over 1 million TikTok followers This is how "ruff" riders roll! A "puppy bus" in Alaska has gone viral and built a steady following on both TikTok and Instagram thanks to the cuteness of its passengers. The popular social media accounts give followers a peek into the dog-walking business Mo Mountain Mutts, which picks up local pooches in a bus customized to transport canines on adventures. "I look in the rearview mirror of the bus as I'm driving...
I’m a dog expert, these are the most stupid breeds – bulldogs are about as clever as they are pretty
DOGS are known for their excellent traits including loyalty - but have you ever thought about which breed is the most intelligent?. Dog owners all love their four-legged friends and surely wouldn’t change them for anything. But while they’re often very good at picking up on human emotion, not...
Longest Living Dogs – In Real Life Years
Most pooch parents want to know how long their furry friend will be around for them to love and cherish. Of course there are no guarantees in this world but there are certain breeds that live longer on average than others. The dog breeds that live the longest are those that are smaller in stature. This is a strange phenomenon that happens in a lot of species. There are contributory factors such as increased wear and tear on the body caused by extra weight and size, to think about. But a European study published by The American Naturalist found that the rapid aging of larger dogs was a huge contributor to their shorter lifespans.
Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
Top 10 Dog Breeds for First Time Dog Owners
Here are ten dog breeds that may be good for first-time owners:. Labrador Retriever: Labs are known for their friendly, outgoing personalities and are often a good choice for families with children. They are intelligent and easy to train, and are also good at providing emotional support.
Seven dog breeds that hate the cold
Not all dog breeds like to prance about in the snow, some of which may surprise you, so we’ve rounded up the main chill-fearing culprits here
The best dog breeds
There are many different dog breeds, and the best can differ from person to person. In my opinion the best dog breed is the papillon. The papillon is a small dog that has very soft fur. This dog also has big ears that droop across there side. Papillons are the best dogs for me because the are easily trained and disciplined and they are small and easy to hold. Papillons also have the perfect energy amount, they get hyper at the right playful times, and can also relax when needed. I am aware that this dog is not perfect for everyone but it is most definetly perfect for me.
10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World
Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
10 Different Types of Chihuahua Dog Breeds: An Overview
Chihuahuas are one of the most popular breeds of dogs and for good reason. They’re small, loyal, intelligent, and oh-so-adorable! But did you know that several types of chihuahua dog breeds exist?. That’s right; in addition to the standard Chihuahua with its long coat, round head, and bright eyes,...
Why is My Dog Suddenly Pooping in the House? (Answered By Trainer)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Potty training is arguably one of the most difficult things to teach a puppy, and it can sometimes be a long and frustrating process. When your puppy is finally fully house-trained, you feel a sense of relief!
Bloodhound Repeatedly Slapping Old Dog Caught on Camera: 'Better Each Time'
"The last hit was personal," one user said.
