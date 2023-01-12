There are many different dog breeds, and the best can differ from person to person. In my opinion the best dog breed is the papillon. The papillon is a small dog that has very soft fur. This dog also has big ears that droop across there side. Papillons are the best dogs for me because the are easily trained and disciplined and they are small and easy to hold. Papillons also have the perfect energy amount, they get hyper at the right playful times, and can also relax when needed. I am aware that this dog is not perfect for everyone but it is most definetly perfect for me.

27 DAYS AGO