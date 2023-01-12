Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week
Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged in the deaths of four University of Idaho students.
University of Idaho stabbings suspect to appear in court
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students is expected to appear in court Thursday, a day after classes resumed for undergraduates, many of whom until recent days were stricken by fear over the case. Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old Washington...
Idaho murder suspect makes court appearance
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, made a brief appearance in court today. He waived his right for a speedy preliminary hearing, allowing his lawyers more time to prepare a defense. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano is covering the case and joins anchors Errol Barnett and Lana Zak with the latest.
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
thelesabre.com
Update on Idaho murder case
Recently, the Moscow, Idaho murderer has been caught. Bryan Kohberger was the killer of the four Idaho college students, found stabbed to death in their beds the morning of November 13th, 2022. Journalist Brita Klaverkamp covered the Idaho murders more in-depth in this article and talked about all the early...
TODAY.com
Mom of slain Idaho student says he ‘touched lives’ as his siblings return to U. of Idaho
In a new tribute, the mother of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students killed in their home near campus in November, remembered her son as someone who "loved unconditionally" and "touched lives we had no idea existed." Stacy Wells Chapin wrote in a Facebook post on...
KHQ Right Now
Whitman County sheriff's deputies seize fentanyl, heroin and meth from Spokane woman
COLFAX, Washington — More than 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and half a pound of methamphetamine were taken from a Spokane woman by deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) this week as part of a car theft investigation. According to WCSO, 30-year-old Nicole Simmons was...
KREM
Kaylee Goncalves' father assumed suspect followed victims before Moscow murders
BOISE, Idaho — A grieving father reflects on the week he began getting answers. Steve Goncalves' daughter, Kaylee, was taken from him nearly two months ago. The man accused of murdering the four students was arrested in Pennsylvania and flown to Idaho this week. Goncalves sat down with KTVB's...
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details
(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says
CHENEY, Wash. – A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview
MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
Everything Bryan Kohberger Has Said About Idaho Murders
In a statement on January 1, Kohberger's public defender said that his client "is eager to be exonerated."
NBC News
University of Idaho Student Speaks with Dateline About Murder Investigation
Martha, a University of Idaho student who was friends with Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, tells Dateline that one of the “toughest” things during the murder investigation has been dealing with internet sleuths on social media. More this Friday at 9/8c.Jan. 10, 2023.
KIMA TV
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
newsnationnow.com
‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer
(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1096M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0