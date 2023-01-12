ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Idaho murder suspect makes court appearance

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, made a brief appearance in court today. He waived his right for a speedy preliminary hearing, allowing his lawyers more time to prepare a defense. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano is covering the case and joins anchors Errol Barnett and Lana Zak with the latest.
MOSCOW, ID
thelesabre.com

Update on Idaho murder case

Recently, the Moscow, Idaho murderer has been caught. Bryan Kohberger was the killer of the four Idaho college students, found stabbed to death in their beds the morning of November 13th, 2022. Journalist Brita Klaverkamp covered the Idaho murders more in-depth in this article and talked about all the early...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
MOSCOW, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says

CHENEY, Wash. – A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
CHENEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview

MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer

(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1096M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy