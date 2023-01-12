The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly California storms take brief break but more are on the way

Read full article on original website
Biden approves California disaster declaration as another atmospheric river storm prepares to pummel state
President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration on Saturday for California as the state continues to deal with an onslaught of deadly atmospheric river storms that have pummeled the state with heavy rain, flooding and mudslides.
Over 26 million Californians are now under flood watches.
Heavy precipitation and snowfall have persisted, hammering the state. More than 26 million people in California, which has been hit by a series of devastating storms, are under flood watch.
Fox40
Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Trails of destruction revealed after deadly severe weather outbreak
Start your day with the latest weather news – Catastrophic damage has been reported after a deadly severe weather outbreak tore across the South on Thursday, and California is bracing for another barrage of atmospheric river storms after a brief break from the rain.
California storms bring more heavy rain, flooding and power outages
After a brief respite, a new round of heavy rains and wind gusts are lashing the state, forcing evacuations and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes.
spectrumnews1.com
The rain is here, and it will stick around for a while
Three atmospheric river storms will bring more rain and snow to California through the weekend and into early next week. The first one has already made its way across the northern half of the state. The second one continues to bring moderate to heavy rain across Southern California. Showers stick...
Inverse
California flooding reveals an unexpected solution to endless droughts
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated, and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of a drought...
Crews continue painstaking task of sifting through debris after deadly tornado devastates Alabama community
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
Pacific storm parade to aggravate flooding concerns in California
A parade of storms from the Pacific will continue to hammer the West Coast of the United States, including California, this week. Each storm rolling in will have the potential to aggravate flooding and mudslide concerns and create life-threatening conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The stormy pattern will also continue to...
Devastation in California from floods is reminiscent to that in British Columbia.
People in Princeton, Merritt, and Abbotsford, and other communities hit by the atmospheric river event in late 2021, will be all too familiar with the catastrophic storms already wreaking havoc in northern California.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
Cold front dropping temperatures across Florida through Sunday brings chance of falling iguanas
After a warm start to January, Florida will see a taste of winter this weekend as temperatures plunge well below average for the weekend.
thesungazette.com
Relentless rains replenish local reservoirs
While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have drenched California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that have gotten the attention of Mark Larsen in the Kaweah River aquifer and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River aquifer.
KTVL
Storm watchers swarm to the Oregon Coast for peak winter storm season
COOS BAY, Ore. — It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season. According to a press release from Oregon's Adventure Coast, nowhere...
GV Wire
Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?
While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
There are rivers in the sky—and one is causing raging rain over California
This article was originally featured on High Country News. Just days into 2023, Californians braced for the latest in a series of atmospheric river storms that National Weather Service forecasters called “impressive,” “debilitating” and “brutal.”. “To put it simply, this will likely be one of...
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
Think Twice Before Driving This Weekend In Waterlogged California
Another set of storms is set to hit this weekend, contributing to the state's epic snowpack — and its sketchy travel conditions.
Friday Through Wednesday Rain, Snow, and Wind Models for Central and Northern California
A storm system will impact the region starting tomorrow (Friday 1-13-2023 and going through the weekend until at least the middle of this next week. I’ve prepared the National Weather Force rain, snow, and wind models for this event. Use them below.
