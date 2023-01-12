ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly California storms take brief break but more are on the way

By Steven Yablonski
Fox Weather
Fox Weather
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Fox40

Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight

(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
SACRAMENTO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The rain is here, and it will stick around for a while

Three atmospheric river storms will bring more rain and snow to California through the weekend and into early next week. The first one has already made its way across the northern half of the state. The second one continues to bring moderate to heavy rain across Southern California. Showers stick...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

Relentless rains replenish local reservoirs

While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have drenched California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that have gotten the attention of Mark Larsen in the Kaweah River aquifer and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River aquifer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?

While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

