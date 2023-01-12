ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Compston reveals why The View frontman missed his wedding

By Emma Lawson
 3 days ago

Martin Compston has revealed that singer Kyle Falconer was in jail on the day he was due to sing at the actor’s wedding.

Line Of Duty star Compston told on his podcast Restless Natives how The View frontman was going to sing an unreleased song as his wife-to-be Tianna Chanel Flynn walked down the aisle in 2016.

Compston said: “Kyle Falconer, the lead singer of The View, is a great friend of mine. He’s got this beautiful song he sang when he was 15 called I Love You and I don’t think he ever released it.

“I just love the innocence of it, like a 15-year-old singing about love and all that kind of thing.

“I played it to my missus before we got married and she said ‘that’s beautiful’.

“So I said, well why don’t we get him to sing you down the aisle because he’s going to be there anyway.

“He’s like, ‘absolutely mate I’ll do it.’ But with Kyle there’s always a caveat, and he was in Spain before and I went, this could go… pear-shaped.

“So the day of the wedding, I’ve heard he’s not landed so I did have a back-up singer just in case.

“Then my phone goes and it’s Kyle and he says, ‘mate I’ve got good news and bad news.’

“I say what’s the good news? He says, ‘I think I’ll make the wedding.’ I said what’s the bad news? He said, ‘I’m in jail in France.’

“So I was like, I don’t think you’re making it wee man, lots of love, hope it works out well, see you another time.”

Compston, who hosts the podcast with his friend and journalist Gordon Smart, was also asked if he feels “pressure” for his next project following the success of recent BBC drama Mayflies.

The actor replied: “I mean, it’s a blessing, I’m chuffed to bits it’s gone so well. And as I said, it became a kind of career highlight. But you’re right, it just puts the pressure on the next one.”

