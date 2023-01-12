ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales: Bwlch Mountain road turns into waterfall after heavy rainfall

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

A mountain road in Wales has been turned into a waterfall after torrential rain.

The road has since been closed following a landslide in Nantymoel, which has seen rocks and heavy rainwater rushing over the Bwlch Mountain.

Footage shared by one driver shows water rolling off the mountain and onto the road, appearing as a waterfall effect.

“It is advisable to avoid the Bwlch Mountain in both directions due to treacherous road conditions caused by a landslide at Nantymoel,” South Wales Police said in a statement.

