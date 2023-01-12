ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali

By Abby Montanez
Robb Report
Robb Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWyTC_0kCA81qA00

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet.

An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia —and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft , which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali ’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night.

Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin is spearheading the project alongside investor Alexander Lebedev. Demin has founded three other hotels in Bali over the years, so certainly knows the market. He told Business Insider that after securing permits from the local government, it took a week to transport the plane to its current position and the craft had to be disassembled and rebuilt on-site. “Externally and structurally, this is a jet aircraft that we have turned into a luxury hotel,” Demin told Insider.

In order to make room for accommodations, the airliner had to be stripped of all its seats and flying equipment. Essentially, everything except for the shell (and the portholes) will make you forget that you’re in a plane. The minimalist design scheme also helps with that. A rendering of the jet-turned-villa shows the former cockpit has been transformed into a stylish bathroom with a circular stone bathtub. Elsewhere you’ll find a kitchen, a dining nook, another bathroom and two bedrooms.

Outside, one of the wings appears to have been transformed into a terrace where you and your friends can take in the views. You could also gaze out at the ocean from the adjacent infinity pool and loungers. To top it off, guests will have access to complimentary self-parking, free Wi-Fi and 24-hour front desk service. There’s even a helipad, so you can bring your chopper on holiday.

Click here to see all the photos of Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens Air.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 3

Related
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres Leaves Montecito Amid Dangerous Floods: “Mother Nature Is Not Happy With Us”

Montecito — the celebrity-loved enclave in central California which Oprah Winfrey, Jane Lynch, Rob Lowe and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, among others call home—is officially under mandatory evacuation. This ruling comes after a fruitless search for a five-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters early Monday morning; the search was called off around 3 p.m. local time. Five years ago, on Jan. 9, 2018, Montecito was ravaged by mudslides caused by flash flooding; in the middle of the night, the town got more than half an inch of rainfall in five minutes, and the storm continued throughout the day, leaving...
MONTECITO, CA
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Meta employee pays $300,000 for cruise ship apartment to travel while working remotely

A Meta employee has paid $300,000 for a 12-year lease on a cruise ship apartment so he can travel the world while working from home.In an interview with CNBC, 28-year-old Austin Wells revealed he leased a condo onboard the luxury cruise ship, MV Narrative. The vessel is being built by Storylines, a luxury travel company led by co-founder and CEO Alister Punton.The 741-foot luxury boat includes 20 restaurants, medical services, an exercise centre, a farmer’s market, a 10,000-square-foot gym and spa open 24 hours a day, three swimming pools, a school, bank, and co-working office spaces spread across 18...
BBC

Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments

In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
msn.com

Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men

Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
Robb Report

Robb Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy