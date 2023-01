There are still grant funds available in Galesburg to help remove lead hazards from homes, particularly for landlords looking to remediate lead from their properties. The City of Galesburg Housing Coordinator Judy Simkins and Stephanie Peters with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity talked to Galesburg’s Evening News on WGIL Thursday about the importance of these grants and why they’re easier to get than you may think.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO