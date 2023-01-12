Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wccsradio.com
IUP MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAMS TRAVEL TO UPJ TODAY
In College Basketball, the IUP Men’s and Women’s teams are back on the court today against UPJ in Johnstown. The IUP women are trying to break a two-game losing skid, including last Wednesday’s loss to Gannon. IUP is second in the conference in scoring offense (76.8), but has slipped to eighth in the league in scoring defense (60.8). The 94 points allowed to Gannon was the most this season for IUP, including the opening exhibition of the year against Duke (90). UPJ also looking to rebound after losing to Clarion on January 11th.
WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 15, 2023
Out: Peters Township (8-6, 5) Out: Penn-Trafford (9-3, 3) Out: Waynesburg (11-2, 3)
wccsradio.com
PORTAGE, UNITED TOPS HERITAGE CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
With the Road to the KCAC, presented by First Commonwealth Bank. approaching, the Heritage Conference released its midseason standings for boys’ basketball. Standings for girls basketball will be released later tonight after games are played.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 13, 2023: North Hills’ Royce Parham beats buzzer; Bryce Epps breaks South Allegheny record
Royce Parham dropped a game-high 34 points and sank the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead North Hills to a 62-61 overtime victory over South Fayette in Section 4-5A boys basketball Friday night. Jake Pollaro added 13 points for North Hills (10-2, 4-0). Michael Plasko put up 29 points,...
Mars aces midterm test with 37-point win over No. 1 Chartiers Valley
After a week of big tests in the classroom, the Mars boys basketball team passed another on the court Friday night. Mars senior Tasso Sfanos scored a game-high 31 points and the Planets used their size advantage to rout No. 1 Chartiers Valley, 71-34, in a one-sided section win that had a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Pitt CB M.J. Devonshire's 'Pitt Six' Gloves Enshrined at College Football Hall of Fame
The gloves Pitt Panthers corner M.J. Devonshire wore during his Backyard Brawl-winning pick six have been immortalized in college football history.
wccsradio.com
SPRING SEMESTER SET TO BEGIN AT IUP
The winter break is over and IUP students are returning to campus this weekend. After having Monday off for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, classes for the spring semester will begin on Tuesday. This will be the final semester of the current four-year labor contract between the State...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 6-foot-8 OL Brody and Graysen Riffe Receive Preferred Walk-On Offers From Pitt
Sometimes all it takes to find talent is being in the right place at the right time. The Pitt coaching staff has been familiar with West Orange High in Winter Garden, Florida for a while, especially as the staff has watched 2024 quarterback target Trever Jackson, and that’s resulted in a big development. Two of them.
wccsradio.com
JANE (CARRIS) NIEL, 98
Jane Clarrington (Carris) Niel, 98, of R.D. Glen Campbell (Smithville), PA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois, PA. The daughter of Louis Carris and Margaret (Tyger) Carris Pearce, she was born on March 2, 1924 in Banks Twp.,...
Monroeville couple open Back To The Foodture on 5th near PPG Paints Arena
Joe Giuffre and his son Joey were the first customers. They found a booth near the back and ordered loaded buffalo chicken fries. “The owners are great people, and they are family-oriented,” Joe said about Back To The Foodture on 5th, minutes after it opened on Jan. 2. “It’s a place to get something to eat that will fill you up. And there are fun things to do and see here.”
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
wccsradio.com
MARY JOBE, 102
Mary Gene Jobe, 102, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 while at Beacon Ridge. The daughter of Joseph and Zoe (Hawk) Irwin, she was born February 9, 1920 in Georgeville, PA. Gene was a lifetime member of the Graystone Presbyterian Church and a graduate of the Indiana School of...
Big Spring Spirits opens new location in Sewickley
Big Spring Spirits, an award-winning distillery based in Bellefonte, recently opened a new bar and restaurant in Sewickley. Doors opened at the estimated 1,000-square-foot facility at 418 Beaver St. in November shortly before Thanksgiving. Located at a former bank, project manager Josh Wyka said his seven-member crew have served a...
wccsradio.com
TWO OF THREE SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GOLF CART THEFT WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Three preliminary hearings were held today for the suspects involved with an incident at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage last October. The hearings for 22-year-old Jesse Toy and 23-year-old Brock Schrecengost, both of Kittanning, were waived and both will head to trial. Meanwhile, the hearing for 22-year-old Mason Meyer of Indiana was continued so he could find legal representation. All three went before District Judge Guy Haberl.
TV Talk: Filmed-in-Pittsburgh ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ debuts 2nd season
PASADENA, Calif. – Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” filmed its second season in Pittsburgh and viewers can see the results when season two begins streaming episodes weekly Sunday. My first impression: Kingstown, Mich., has a lot more bridges in season two than it had in season one,...
wccsradio.com
LEVITY BREWING WINS PA FARM SHOW AWARD
Another award from the Pennsylvania Farm Show is coming to Indiana County. Levity Brewing Company has announced that one of their popular brews has taken home a blue ribbon. Their brew, “Haze Frehley” won first prize in the IPA category, which is one of the more competitive categories at the PA Farm Show, marking Levity’s fourth win at the Farm Show in the last three years.
yourdailylocal.com
Meadville Man Killed in Friday Morning Crash
ROME TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Meadville man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 89 and Buells Corners Road Friday morning. According to Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police, John Graham, 33 of Meadville, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord west on Buells Corners Road at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Graham failed to stop at a posted stop sign, police said, and his vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by Mark Masiker, 53 of Titusville, that was heading north on State Route 89.
wccsradio.com
GREGORY MUFFIE, 47
Gregory Alan Muffee, 47, of Coral, died on January 9, 2022. He was the son of Robert Kenneth Muffee and Judy Lee Dowey and was born on April 13, 1975, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Gregory is survived by his mother, Judy Lee Dowey, and his nephew Kenneth Muffee. He was preceded...
Warrington Officers Travel to Pittsburgh for Funeral of Fallen Chief of Police
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Warrington Township police officers this week traveled to Pittsburgh for the funeral of a police chief killed in the line of duty earlier this month. Brackenridge, Pa., Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed while on duty on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was pursuing a suspect wanted for a probation involving weapons violations. The suspect had fled the Pennsylvania State Police the night before during a traffic stop. Police chased the suspect on foot for more than two hours. Chief McIntire was shot when the suspect opened fire on multiple officers. The suspect then carjacked a vehicle and fled into...
wccsradio.com
NO INJURIES REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP CRASH
No one was hurt in a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments and state police to Route 22 West near Palmer Road around 12:26 p.m. for the reported crash. Blairsville Fire Department Spokesperson Ab Dettorre said the crash involved one vehicle that crashed into the jersey barrier and ended on the berm.
Comments / 0