In College Basketball, the IUP Men’s and Women’s teams are back on the court today against UPJ in Johnstown. The IUP women are trying to break a two-game losing skid, including last Wednesday’s loss to Gannon. IUP is second in the conference in scoring offense (76.8), but has slipped to eighth in the league in scoring defense (60.8). The 94 points allowed to Gannon was the most this season for IUP, including the opening exhibition of the year against Duke (90). UPJ also looking to rebound after losing to Clarion on January 11th.

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO