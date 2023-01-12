ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccsradio.com

IUP MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAMS TRAVEL TO UPJ TODAY

In College Basketball, the IUP Men’s and Women’s teams are back on the court today against UPJ in Johnstown. The IUP women are trying to break a two-game losing skid, including last Wednesday’s loss to Gannon. IUP is second in the conference in scoring offense (76.8), but has slipped to eighth in the league in scoring defense (60.8). The 94 points allowed to Gannon was the most this season for IUP, including the opening exhibition of the year against Duke (90). UPJ also looking to rebound after losing to Clarion on January 11th.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

SPRING SEMESTER SET TO BEGIN AT IUP

The winter break is over and IUP students are returning to campus this weekend. After having Monday off for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, classes for the spring semester will begin on Tuesday. This will be the final semester of the current four-year labor contract between the State...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

JANE (CARRIS) NIEL, 98

Jane Clarrington (Carris) Niel, 98, of R.D. Glen Campbell (Smithville), PA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois, PA. The daughter of Louis Carris and Margaret (Tyger) Carris Pearce, she was born on March 2, 1924 in Banks Twp.,...
GLEN CAMPBELL, PA
Tribune-Review

Monroeville couple open Back To The Foodture on 5th near PPG Paints Arena

Joe Giuffre and his son Joey were the first customers. They found a booth near the back and ordered loaded buffalo chicken fries. “The owners are great people, and they are family-oriented,” Joe said about Back To The Foodture on 5th, minutes after it opened on Jan. 2. “It’s a place to get something to eat that will fill you up. And there are fun things to do and see here.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

MARY JOBE, 102

Mary Gene Jobe, 102, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 while at Beacon Ridge. The daughter of Joseph and Zoe (Hawk) Irwin, she was born February 9, 1920 in Georgeville, PA. Gene was a lifetime member of the Graystone Presbyterian Church and a graduate of the Indiana School of...
INDIANA, PA
Tribune-Review

Big Spring Spirits opens new location in Sewickley

Big Spring Spirits, an award-winning distillery based in Bellefonte, recently opened a new bar and restaurant in Sewickley. Doors opened at the estimated 1,000-square-foot facility at 418 Beaver St. in November shortly before Thanksgiving. Located at a former bank, project manager Josh Wyka said his seven-member crew have served a...
SEWICKLEY, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO OF THREE SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GOLF CART THEFT WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARINGS

Three preliminary hearings were held today for the suspects involved with an incident at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage last October. The hearings for 22-year-old Jesse Toy and 23-year-old Brock Schrecengost, both of Kittanning, were waived and both will head to trial. Meanwhile, the hearing for 22-year-old Mason Meyer of Indiana was continued so he could find legal representation. All three went before District Judge Guy Haberl.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

LEVITY BREWING WINS PA FARM SHOW AWARD

Another award from the Pennsylvania Farm Show is coming to Indiana County. Levity Brewing Company has announced that one of their popular brews has taken home a blue ribbon. Their brew, “Haze Frehley” won first prize in the IPA category, which is one of the more competitive categories at the PA Farm Show, marking Levity’s fourth win at the Farm Show in the last three years.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Meadville Man Killed in Friday Morning Crash

ROME TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Meadville man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 89 and Buells Corners Road Friday morning. According to Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police, John Graham, 33 of Meadville, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord west on Buells Corners Road at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Graham failed to stop at a posted stop sign, police said, and his vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by Mark Masiker, 53 of Titusville, that was heading north on State Route 89.
MEADVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

GREGORY MUFFIE, 47

Gregory Alan Muffee, 47, of Coral, died on January 9, 2022. He was the son of Robert Kenneth Muffee and Judy Lee Dowey and was born on April 13, 1975, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Gregory is survived by his mother, Judy Lee Dowey, and his nephew Kenneth Muffee. He was preceded...
CORAL, PA
TAPinto.net

Warrington Officers Travel to Pittsburgh for Funeral of Fallen Chief of Police

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Warrington Township police officers this week traveled to Pittsburgh for the funeral of a police chief killed in the line of duty earlier this month. Brackenridge, Pa., Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed while on duty on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was pursuing a suspect wanted for a probation involving weapons violations. The suspect had fled the Pennsylvania State Police the night before during a traffic stop. Police chased the suspect on foot for more than two hours. Chief McIntire was shot when the suspect opened fire on multiple officers. The suspect then carjacked a vehicle and fled into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

NO INJURIES REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP CRASH

No one was hurt in a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments and state police to Route 22 West near Palmer Road around 12:26 p.m. for the reported crash. Blairsville Fire Department Spokesperson Ab Dettorre said the crash involved one vehicle that crashed into the jersey barrier and ended on the berm.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy