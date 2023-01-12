FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Related
Martin Luther King Day events around Baton Rouge
Local councilman hosts community cleanup, kicks off Martin Luther King Jr. events in BR
Volunteers with The Walls Project paint murals for MLK Day of Service
Keep Tiger Town Beautiful cleans up Sweet Olive Cemetery as part of MLK Day of Service
Faith Matters: Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrating 165 years
Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes
Floats get final preparations for carnival parades
How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support
Glen Oaks High Marching Band invites families to ‘Karaoke and Movie on the Lawn’
New Baton Rouge paintball facility to open
All About Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge
YMCA holding fundraiser for Central couple affected by fire
Donaldsonville Elks to host Freedom Ball
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 2-6
Erin Monroe Wesley to lead Cox's Baton Rouge, Lafayette operations
I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area
Crumbl Cookies set to open two more locations in Baton Rouge market; see where
Law enforcement will pass out repair vouchers instead of tickets in new initiative coming to BR
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House
Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0