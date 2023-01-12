ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather, creating a mix of sun and clouds, as we end the weekend. Keeping an eye on two rain makers, next week. The first arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday. The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which could produce strong to severe storms with flash flooding.
LEXINGTON, KY
kyweathercenter.com

Get Ready For Another Busy Week of Weather

Good Sunday to one and all. It’s a better looking and feeling day across Kentucky, but the overall busy pattern remains unchanged. We have several storm systems to track over the next week as winter presses in from the northwest by next weekend. The first system arrives late on...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

This Active Pattern Won’t Slow Down

Good Saturday, everyone. Light snows are slowing down as a seasonably cold day unfolds across Kentucky. As we look ahead, a much more stark change to winter looks to begin later next week, but things remain active ahead of it. As we start the day, watch for slick spots with...
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says

GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX54 News

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
ALABAMA STATE
WKYT 27

KYTC crews on standby for winter weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Road crews are on standby to respond to the winter weather. H.B. Elkins with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 said they could not pre-treat roads because of the rain, but warmer air temperatures are on their side this time around. He said they have plenty of salt if they need to use it.
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: KY: MERCER CO STORM DAMAGE

Severe weather sweeps through parts of Kentucky. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOOD

50 Tornadoes! At Least 9 Fatalities

Update: At least 50 tornadoes were reported on Thursday (a few of these are probably duplicate sightings of the same tornado). At 4:30 pm Friday, the Storm Prediction Center lists 33 tornadoes in Alabama, 8 in Georgia (including one on the south side of Atlanta), 4 in Kentucky 3 in Tennessee and one each in Mississippi and North Carolina.
ALABAMA STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH

