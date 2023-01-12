Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather, creating a mix of sun and clouds, as we end the weekend. Keeping an eye on two rain makers, next week. The first arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday. The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which could produce strong to severe storms with flash flooding.
kyweathercenter.com
Get Ready For Another Busy Week of Weather
Good Sunday to one and all. It’s a better looking and feeling day across Kentucky, but the overall busy pattern remains unchanged. We have several storm systems to track over the next week as winter presses in from the northwest by next weekend. The first system arrives late on...
WKYT 27
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
kyweathercenter.com
This Active Pattern Won’t Slow Down
Good Saturday, everyone. Light snows are slowing down as a seasonably cold day unfolds across Kentucky. As we look ahead, a much more stark change to winter looks to begin later next week, but things remain active ahead of it. As we start the day, watch for slick spots with...
EF-0 tornado with wind speeds of 85 mph hits northern Kentucky, NWS confirms
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY — A strong storm in Northern Kentucky produced a tornado in Grant County Thursday morning, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Tornadoes kill at least 6 in Alabama; Selma suffers ‘significant’ damage. An EF-0 tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge, in the...
wcluradio.com
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
wdrb.com
At least 3 tornadoes, 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kentucky on Thursday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes in parts of Kentucky following a round of severe weather Thursday morning. The NWS Louisville office confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Boyle, Henry, and Mercer counties. Thursdays storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to...
EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
WKYT 27
KYTC crews on standby for winter weather
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Road crews are on standby to respond to the winter weather. H.B. Elkins with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 said they could not pre-treat roads because of the rain, but warmer air temperatures are on their side this time around. He said they have plenty of salt if they need to use it.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: KY: MERCER CO STORM DAMAGE
Severe weather sweeps through parts of Kentucky. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WSMV
Friday flurries: Middle Tennessee’s snow in pictures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Snow is hitting Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Here are some pictures and videos sent in by viewers capturing it all! Have some photos of your own you’d like to send in? Visit this link to upload!
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has also been confirmed in Boyle County.
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
WTVQ
Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
WOOD
50 Tornadoes! At Least 9 Fatalities
Update: At least 50 tornadoes were reported on Thursday (a few of these are probably duplicate sightings of the same tornado). At 4:30 pm Friday, the Storm Prediction Center lists 33 tornadoes in Alabama, 8 in Georgia (including one on the south side of Atlanta), 4 in Kentucky 3 in Tennessee and one each in Mississippi and North Carolina.
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
BURGIN, KY. - On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., shockwaves of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled central Kentucky and surrounding areas. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor's epicenter was located just east of Burgin.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
