Williamsport, PA

PPL and Penn College partner to introduce students to electrical industries

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — High school students will visit Penn College to learn more about technical industries through a PPL grant-funded program set for this upcoming fall.

During the fall 2023 semester, a group of 64 high school students will participate in hands-on sessions to teach the students about careers in building automation and electrical industries, with an emphasis on energy management.

The program is sponsored in part by a $5,000 grant from the PPL Foundation.

The event, called Pathways to Energy Management Careers, will feature a keynote presentation and four hands-on sessions. The sessions will focus on programmable logic control, building automation, motor controls, and electrical construction.

“The PPL Foundation is pleased to provide this grant to Penn College for this event,” said Tracie L. Witter, PPL’s regional affairs director. “Career development and education is a priority for PPL to help enhance our communities and the experiences of our next generation of electrical professionals focused on sustainable energy management. Professional opportunities are endless in the electrical industry, and this is an opportunity to showcase a few pathways specific to energy management.”

The students will complete pre-and post-event assessments to determine their impressions of the industries and technologies involved, and to gauge interest in entering those fields. The students will also be invited to write an essay about their experience. Electrical technologies faculty at Penn College will judge the essays and choose one student to receive a scholarship.

“We thank PPL and the PPL Foundation for this recent grant award that will help to promote careers in the electrical industry through a degree at Penn College,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, senior corporate relations director. “The industry workforce continues to need more electrical professionals, and this partnership will help our faculty engage high school students in rewarding and transformational experiences that promote pathways to these growing careers.”

